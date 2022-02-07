A few months have passed since we last checked the all-electric car prices in the U.S. With many new models on the list, let's take a look at the prices as of February 7, 2021.

Before we start, let's remember that, as always, we will focus on the effective price, which is the MSRP plus destination charge (if known), minus the eligible federal tax credit. It's just a starting point because in many cases customers can count on additional incentives and rebates/discounts.

We are including the federal tax credit, because it affects the entire market (also the used EVs), even if someone has no eligibility to get it. None of the Tesla and Chevrolet models are eligible for any federal tax credit.

The EPA range values are shown just for a brief comparison as they might include expected/estimated values (not yet officially listed on the EPA website).

The list includes the latest BEVs, including Audi Q4 e-tron, BMW i4, BMW iX, Cadillac Lyriq, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ford F-150 Lightning, Kia EV6, Mercedes-Benz EQS, Nissan Ariya.

All-Electric Car Price Comparison For U.S. – February 7, 2022

The Nissan LEAF remains the least expensive electric car on the market (thanks to the MSRP price reduction in August). The entry-level version with a 40 kWh battery and 110 kW electric motor is offered at an MSRP of $27,400 (+$975 DST), which effectively is $20,875 (thanks to the full $7,500 federal tax credit).

Then we can see the MINI Cooper SE (effectively $23,250), but it's a niche vehicle with only 114 miles of range (183 km).

The LEAF e+ version with a 62 kWh battery and 160 kW motor (+$5,000 over the base LEAF) completes the top three of the cheapest EVs. With 226 miles (364 km) of EPA range, it's the cheapest BEV with more than 200 miles of range.

The Hyundai Kona Electric, at effectively $27,685, is the least expensive EV with a range above 250 miles. Its rating is 258 miles (415 km).

The entry-level version of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which is coming in a few months surprised us with an effective price of $33,425 and it has 220 miles (354 km) of EPA range.

The all-new Ford F-150 Lightning will enter the market soon with an effective price of $34,169 in the entry-level Pro version with the Standard Range battery. Believe it or not, the Ford F-150 Lightning Pro is also the least expensive all-wheel-drive BEV. Not bad for a pickup, although most of the customers probably will go with the Extended Range battery version.

The Kia EV6 Light RWD (with a small battery, but good for 232 miles EPA) starts at $34,615. See all the versions compared here.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD, at $37,375 (effective) is the least expensive model with a range above 300 miles of EPA range - exactly 303 miles (488 km).

The least expensive Tesla in the U.S. happens to be the Tesla Model 3 RWD at $46,190. Mostly because Tesla is not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit. For reference, the base Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD starts effectively at $60,190.

Among the most expensive BEVs, we can see the Porsche Taycan family, Tesla Model S Plaid/Model X Plaid and Lucid Air family and Audi RS e-tron GT. All beyond $120,000 effectively.

Table: Electric car prices in the U.S. - February 7, 2022

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Nissan LEAF S (40 kWh) $27,400 +$975 $7,500 $20,875 2022 MINI Cooper SE $29,900 +$850 $7,500 $23,250 2022 Nissan LEAF e+ S (62 kWh) $32,400 +$975 $7,500 $25,875 2021 Hyundai IONIQ Electric $33,245 +$1,005 $7,500 $26,750 2022 Mazda MX-30 $33,470 +$1,175 $7,500 $27,145 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric $34,000 +$1,185 $7,500 $27,685 2022 Nissan LEAF e+ SV (62 kWh) $37,400 +$975 $7,500 $30,875 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV $31,000 +$995 N/A $31,995 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19" $39,700 +$1,225 $7,500 $33,425 2022 Kia Niro EV $39,990 +$1,175 $7,500 $33,665 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV $33,000 +$995 N/A $33,995 2022 Ford F-150 Pro SR 18" $39,974 +$1,695 $7,500 $34,169 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 19" $40,760 +$1,195 $7,500 $34,455 2022 Kia EV6 Light RWD SR 19" $40,900 +$1,215 $7,500 $34,615 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19" $43,650 +$1,225 $7,500 $37,375 2022 Audi Q4 40 e-tron 19" $43,900 +$1,095 $7,500 $37,495 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD 18" $43,895 +$1,100 $7,500 $37,495 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro 19" $44,440 +$1,195 $7,500 $38,135 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S 19" $45,260 +$1,195 $7,500 $38,955 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD 19" $45,900 +$1,225 $7,500 $39,625 2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD 19" $45,950 +$1,175 $7,500 $39,625 2022 Polestar 2 Single Motor 19" $45,900 +$1,300 $7,500 $39,700 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD 18" $46,595 +$1,100 $7,500 $40,195 2022 Kia EV6 Wind RWD LR 19" $47,000 +$1,215 $7,500 $40,715 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19" $47,150 +$1,225 $7,500 $40,875 2023 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ FWD 19" $48,950 +$1,175 $7,500 $42,625 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S 19" $48,940 +$1,195 $7,500 $42,635 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium SR RWD 19" $49,100 +$1,100 $7,500 $42,700 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL AWD 19" $49,400 +$1,225 $7,500 $43,125 2022 Audi Q4 50 e-tron quattro 19" $49,900 +$1,095 $7,500 $43,495 2022 Polestar 2 Dual Motor 19" $49,900 +$1,300 $7,500 $43,700 2022 Ford F-150 Pro ER (fleets) 18" $49,974 +$1,695 $7,500 $44,169 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited RWD 19" $50,600 +$1,225 $7,500 $44,325 2022 Kia EV6 Wind AWD LR 19" $50,900 +$1,215 $7,500 $44,615 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD LR 19" $51,200 +$1,215 $7,500 $44,915 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium SR AWD 19" $51,800 +$1,100 $7,500 $45,400 2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18" $44,990 +$1,200 N/A $46,190 2022 Audi Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron quattro 20" $52,700 +$1,095 $7,500 $46,295 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER RWD 18" $52,775 +$1,100 $7,500 $46,375 2023 Nissan Ariya Premiere FWD 19" (limited) $53,450 +$1,175 $7,500 $47,125 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT SR 18" $52,974 +$1,695 $7,500 $47,169 2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19" $46,490 +$1,200 N/A $47,690 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD 20" $54,500 +$1,225 $7,500 $48,225 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD 19" $55,100 +$1,100 $7,500 $48,700 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 18" $55,400 +$995 $7,500 $48,895 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge $55,300 +$1,095 $7,500 $48,895 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER AWD 18" $55,475 +$1,100 $7,500 $49,075 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD LR 19" $55,900 +$1,215 $7,500 $49,615 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD 19" $57,800 +$1,100 $7,500 $51,400 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18" $50,990 +$1,200 N/A $52,190 2022 Kia EV6 First Edition AWD LR 20" $58,500 +$1,215 $7,500 $52,215 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge $58,750 +$1,095 $7,500 $52,345 2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 19" $58,950 +$1,175 $7,500 $52,625 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19" $52,490 +$1,200 N/A $53,690 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD 20" $61,995 +$1,100 $7,500 $55,595 2022 BMW i4 M50 19" $65,900 +$995 $7,500 $59,395 2022 Audi e-tron quattro 20" $65,900 +$1,095 $7,500 $59,495 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition $58,795 +$1,195 N/A $59,990 2022 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" $58,990 +$1,200 N/A $60,190 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" $58,990 +$1,200 N/A $60,190 2022 Rivian R1T (Large pack, 21") $67,500 +$1,075 $7,500 $61,075 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Perf. ER AWD 20" $67,995 +$1,100 $7,500 $61,595 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat SR 20" $67,474 +$1,695 $7,500 $61,669 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20" $60,990 +$1,200 N/A $62,190 2022 Audi e-tron Sportback quattro 20" $69,100 +$1,095 $7,500 $62,695 2022 Jaguar I-PACE EV400 $69,900 +$1,150 $7,500 $63,550 2022 Rivian R1S (Large pack, 21") $70,000 +$1,075 $7,500 $63,575 2022 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" $63,990 +$1,200 N/A $65,190 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT ER 20" $72,474 +$1,695 $7,500 $66,669 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat ER 20" $77,474 +$1,695 $7,500 $71,669 2022 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh) 19" $82,700 +$1,350 $7,500 $76,550 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 20" $83,200 +$995 $7,500 $76,695 2022 Audi e-tron S 20" $84,800 +$1,095 $7,500 $78,395 2022 Audi e-tron S Sportback 20" $87,400 +$1,095 $7,500 $80,995 2022 Audi e-tron S 21" $87,450 +$1,095 $7,500 $81,045 2022 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh) 19" $88,480 +$1,350 $7,500 $82,330 2022 Audi e-tron S Sportback 21" $90,050 +$1,095 $7,500 $83,645 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum ER 22" $90,874 +$1,695 $7,500 $85,069 2022 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo 19" $93,700 +$1,350 $7,500 $87,550 2022 Mercedes EQS 450+ (RWD; 20") $102,310 +$1,050 $7,500 $95,860 2022 Audi e-tron GT quattro 20" $102,400 +$1,045 $7,500 $95,945 2022 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19" $94,990 +$1,200 N/A $96,190 2022 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh) 19" $103,800 +$1,350 $7,500 $97,650 2022 Tesla Model S LR AWD 21" $99,490 +$1,200 N/A $100,690 2022 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh) 19" $109,370 +$1,350 $7,500 $103,220 2022 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo 19" $110,300 +$1,350 $7,500 $104,150 2022 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20" $104,990 +$1,200 N/A $106,190 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup (Edition 1) $110,295* N/A $110,295 2022 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22" $110,490 +$1,200 N/A $111,690 2022 Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD; 21") $119,110 +$1,050 $7,500 $112,660 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS (93 kWh) 20" $131,400 +$1,350 $7,500 $125,250 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 20" $133,300 +$1,350 $7,500 $127,150 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $126,490 +$1,200 N/A $127,690 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $129,990 +$1,200 N/A $131,190 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring 19" $139,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $133,000 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring 21" $139,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $133,000 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 22" $131,990 +$1,200 N/A $133,190 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid 21" $134,490 +$1,200 N/A $135,690 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT quattro 20" $142,400 +$1,045 $7,500 $135,945 2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh) 20" $150,900 +$1,350 $7,500 $144,750 2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo 20" $153,500 +$1,350 $7,500 $147,350 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance 19" $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance 21" $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range 19" $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range 21" $169,000 +$1,500 $7,500 $163,000 2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh) 21" $185,000 +$1,350 $7,500 $178,850 2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo 20" $187,600 +$1,350 $7,500 $181,450

* estimated/unofficial values

