With the Ford Mustang Mach-E no longer qualifying for the federal tax credit, it's becoming increasingly difficult to justify buying one new. Especially with the Tesla Model Y now running $38,130 with the point of sale incentive, the $45,940 Mach-E no longer has its competitive edge in regards to pricing. Buying used is the way to go for those wanting a financially advantageous route to get behind the wheel of the sleek crossover. Prices for used examples have fallen significantly in the past year, and now buyers can easily find Mach-Es for prices in the mid-to-upper $20,000 range.

While the Mach-E's isn't the quickest or most advanced EV around, the electric stallion boasts excellent range and audacious styling. Depending on trim, the early Mach-Es were rated at between 211 and 306 miles of range, per the EPA. Our 70 mile-per-hour range tests showed excellent range among all and a positive range delta on specific configurations. With nearly 300 miles in real-world conditions and a design that translates to a larger and more practical Mustang, the Mach-E is now a cool sub-$30,000 used EV.

Plenty of affordable used ones are floating around used car websites. One dealership in North Carolina has a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium Extended Range AWD with 36,000 miles listed for $28,999. Compared to its original price of $56,440, this Mach-E has depreciated 48.6 percent in around three years. Another car seller has a 2021 Mach-E Select AWD priced at $26,994 with 20,000 miles on the odometer. With an original sticker of $49,635, this one depreciated 45.3 percent in under two and a half years on the road.

While these depreciation rates aren't all too wild, it's important to note that many Mach-Es were listed for well over MSRP in the early days. Today, the cost to get behind the wheel of a Mach-E is lower than ever. However, before rushing out and adding the crossover to your stable, there are a few things to consider before purchasing. The Mach-E has some downsides, from reliability concerns to underequipped base models. Nevertheless, it's still a solid electric choice that shouldn't be disregarded.

The Mustang Mach-E: The Overview

Ford began delivering the Mustang Mach-E in late 2020 as a 2021 model year, starting at $43,995. The lineup consists of four core trims, each with varying powertrain options. The base Select trim includes a 75.7-kilowatt-hour battery pack and offers single and dual motor configurations. Next on the list is the Premium, and it offers the 75.7-kilowatt-hour pack from the Select or a 98.8 kilowatt-hour one. Both battery options can be ordered with rear- or all-wheel-drive. The 2021 California Route 1 and GTs come with the 98.8-kilowatt-hour pack as standard, though the Route 1 was RWD-only (and became AWD-only for the 2023 model year), whereas the GTs come with AWD as standard.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select / Premium RWD

EPA Electric Range: 230 miles

Max DC Fast Charge: Up to 115 kW

Power / Torque: 266 hp / 317 lb-ft

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select / Premium AWD

EPA Electric Range: 211 miles

Max DC Fast Charge: Up to 115 kW

Power and Torque: 266 hp / 428 lb-ft

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium Ext. Range RWD

EPA Electric Range: 300 miles

Max DC Fast Charge: Up to 150 kW

Power and Torque: 290 hp / 317 lb-ft

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium Ext. Range AWD

EPA Electric Range: 270 miles

Max DC Fast Charge: Up to 150 kW

Power / Torque: 346 hp / 428 lb-ft

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 RWD

EPA Electric Range: 305 miles

Max DC Fast Charge: Up to 150 kW

Power / Torque: 290 hp / 317 lb-ft

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT AWD

EPA Electric Range: 270 miles

Max DC Fast Charge: Up to 150 kW

Power / Torque: 480 hp / 600 lb-ft

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition AWD

EPA Electric Range: 260 miles

Max DC Fast Charge: Up to 150 kW

Power / Torque: 480 hp / 634 lb-ft

Since this lineup is quite complex, buyers looking for specific features might only consider certain trim levels. The entry-level Select model comes with very few features as standard, leaving only Ford Co-Pilot360 (includes adaptive cruise control and lane centering assist), phone-as-a-key functionality, wireless phone charging, a shallow six-speaker audio system, and premium-feeling leatherette seats. For Select models, heated seats, memory seats, and a power liftgate cost extra, which is a little questionable for a car with a starting price in the mid-$40,000 range. Next on the list (in terms of options) comes the California Route 1, which adds a panoramic glass roof, gloss black exterior accents, power-folding mirrors, and a power tailgate.

The Premium steps things up a notch with a 10-speaker B&O sound system, improved leatherette upholstery, 19-inch wheels, ambient lighting (only in footwells), and a 360-degree camera. But the GT versions are the most exciting variants of the Mach-E lineup by far. Ford offers the Mach-E GT in two trims: base and GT Performance Edition, with the latter costing a $5,000 premium over the former.

The GT comes with sporty Alcantara seats and aero-inspired 20-inch wheels. Out goes the body-colored "grille," and in comes a sporty checkered one. The GT produces 480 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque, with a big ole asterisk, which we'll get to later. The GT Performance boosts the torque figure up to 634 pound-feet. It comes with sportier seats with massive bolsters, angry-looking aluminum wheels, and MagneRide suspension, which is said to be a considerable improvement over the base suspension that feels unsettled at times.

All the Extended Range battery (98.8 kilowatt-hour) Mach-Es can accept up to 150 kilowatts of DC power. According to the Blue Oval, this is good for a 10 to 80 percent state of charge time of 45 minutes. The Standard Range battery (75.7 kilowatt-hour) Mach-Es have a more limited charge rate of 115 kilowatts. Though, the small battery Mach-E can charge from 10 to 80 percent in 38 minutes. While these times are not bad, there are plenty of options that are better for road trips, like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, which only take 18 minutes to charge from ten to eighty percent.

Surprisingly Impressive Range

While the Mach-E lineup's EPA ranges aren't particularly striking, the real-world figures are quite impressive. The 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Ext. Range AWD has an EPA range of 290 miles. In our 70-mile-per-hour range test, Tom Moloughney saw 285 miles, a mere 1.7 percent reduction. Compared to the 2020 Model Y Long Range AWD, rated at 316 miles, it got 276 miles or a 12.7 percent reduction in its actual range.

Better yet, the AWD Mach-E Standard Range AWD has an EPA rating of 211 miles. Our 70-mile-per-hour range test yielded a 7.1 percent range increase to a more respectable 226 miles. That's only one mile away from the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL AWD, which, despite having an EPA rating of 256 miles, only traveled 227 miles in our highway test. With 20-inch wheels, the Ioniq 5's real-world range drops to an even less competitive 195 miles. Don't let its EPA figures fool you: the Ford Mustang Mach-E is actually a range king of sorts.

The Bad And The Ugly

Possibly the most significant flaw with the Mach-E lies within the thermals of its high-voltage battery and respective components. Its heat management impedes performance and usability, which is quite unfortunate for an otherwise impressive car. A key issue stems from its high-voltage junction box. The high-voltage junction box (HVJB) is a unit that controls the transfer of high-voltage power in and out of the battery pack. When charging on an Electrify America station, amps flow through the unit into the battery. When driving, an electric current leaves the battery and flows through it to the electric motor.

The dilemma is that the contactor switches inside the HVJB can overheat with fast charging or repeated acceleration. If the unit overheats, parts of the unit can melt, dramatically reducing power. When this happens, the vehicle will display the error code "Stop Safely Now" or "Service Vehicle Soon" and become undrivable. Ford recently recalled 35,000 units produced from May 2020 to May 2022. The HVJB issue primarily only affects big battery Mach-Es, so Standard Range owners shouldn't necessarily worry.

Regarding the battery and cooling componentry, the Mach-E's power in real-world conditions doesn't quite live up to the on-paper numbers. In an SR AWD we drove, its torque curve practically fell flat at highway speeds and acceleration from there felt almost sluggish. But the bigger issue lies within the GT's performance. The GT can only sustain maximum power for five seconds. If you're on a spirited drive with harsh acceleration and regening, the Mach-E will limit its power.

Interestingly, despite the GT Performance Edition having a 134 horsepower and a 206 pound-feet of torque advantage over the Extended Range AWD, the former is actually slower to reach 110 miles per hour, according to Car and Driver. While its performance attributes are more than adequate for most shoppers, the Mach-E's power limitations might upset some rambunctious drivers from vehicles like the Model Y Performance or EV6 GT that don't suffer from these cooling issues.

What To Look For When Buying

For those looking at staying on the lower end of the pricing spectrum, many Select trims are floating around the $25,000 to $30,000 mark. And yes, a few reside under the magic number of $25,000, meaning they could qualify for the $4,000 used EV tax credit. However, if a sub-$25,000 Mach-E exceeds the threshold with dealer fees or has an additional owner who purchased it after August 16, 2022, its possible qualification will be voided.

The Premium and GTs are the ones to look out for for buyers who want something upscale. The Premiums are a big step up over the Selects regarding features, though they usually run a little more money. Interestingly, the $5,000 option to secure the Extended Range battery on the Premium doesn't seem to budge the value much. So, if you're seeking more range and power (and the unfortunate recall as a side effect), finding one with the bigger battery for around the same price as a Standard Range is a no-brainer.

One other thing buyers should be aware of, especially with cheaper ones, is the prevalence of lemon titles circulating about. Some Mach-E's lemon titles were given with good reason, whether it was propulsion loss due to the HVJB or a non-functioning onboard charger. However, some buybacks are due to smaller issues like an unusable reverse camera or app. Buying a lemon car is cheaper, though it will always have a diminished resale value.

Regardless, all models come with a 3-year or 36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty. The powertrain warranty is more extensive, running until the five-year or 60,000-mile mark. Like all EVs sold in the United States, the Mach-E's battery warranty extends to eight years or 100,000 miles.

Verdict

The Mach-E has always been a cool car. However, with used examples running for less than $30,000, the sleek crossover is now a much more compelling value. Used buyers cross-shopping second-hand internal combustion SUVs could find themselves in the seat of a Mustang that happens to have five seats.

While the Mustang Mach-E has flaws, it's still a crossover with impressive range and decent performance. And for prices in the mid-to-upper $25,000 range, it's an unbeatable bargain in the used car market. It can offer better range than a Model Y and styling that exudes a muscular stance in a world of aero-inspired EVs.

Will its sharp design and substantial range be enough to make you choose the Mach-E as your next car? Let us know if you'd consider one in the comments below!