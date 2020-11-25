The comparison of the base prices and combined EPA range results reveal a strong value proposition of the upcoming Volkswagen ID.4 RWD in the U.S.

The German BEV turns out to be one of the most affordable models per mile of range - at around $164/mile. It could be even $134/mile, after including the federal tax credit.

Only the small models, like Hyundai Kona Electric and Chevrolet Bolt EV, and some Tesla Model 3/Y versions (as low as $137/mile), are better in this metric. In the case of Bolt EV, the effective price might be similar to Kona Electric, since after the federal tax credit was exhausted the dealers usually offer significant rebates.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is also not bad, at $177/mile in its ER RWD version ($152/mile including federal tax credit).

BEVs price per mile of EPA range comparison - November 24, 2020

For comparison, the other two new BEVs - Polestar 2 and Volvo XC40 Recharge - are far behind at over $260/mile due to quite low EPA range ratings. Once we will verify the range in our 70 mph range test, we should be able to come back to the comparison and see how it change.

Here is how Volkswagen encourages you to buy the ID.4

* some data estimated