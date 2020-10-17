See how the Tesla Model S Plaid stands out from the lineup.
After the most recent updates of EPA range (all models), acceleration (Model 3) and pricing (Model S), the value proposition for Tesla's cars is once again boosted.
Let's take a look at the three base criteria - price (in the U.S.), range (EPA) and acceleration (0-60 mph) of all currently available versions.
As you can see below, each model is capable of doing more than 300 miles (483 km) EPA on a single charge. In fact, only the entry-level Model 3 Standard Range Plus is significantly below 300 miles, while the Model S can do over 400 miles (644 km).
To get more acceleration, customers have to pay noticeably more. The interesting thing about the prices is that the Model Y LR AWD is only $3,000 above Model 3 LR AWD.
If we include the upcoming Plaid Model S, scheduled for late 2021, even the base specs (range is 520+ miles / 837+ km, acceleration to be under 2 seconds), it totally changes the picture.
The price is getting quite astronomical at $141,190 (double the base price of the Model S Long Range Plus), but it will be quicker than any Tesla ever and has about a third more range.
* some data/models estimated, prices MSRP + DST
** Tesla Model 3 Standard Range version is no longer part of the comparison, as even Tesla does not list it on its website (it was hidden, only for those who ask)
