After the most recent updates of EPA range (all models), acceleration (Model 3) and pricing (Model S), the value proposition for Tesla's cars is once again boosted.

Let's take a look at the three base criteria - price (in the U.S.), range (EPA) and acceleration (0-60 mph) of all currently available versions.

As you can see below, each model is capable of doing more than 300 miles (483 km) EPA on a single charge. In fact, only the entry-level Model 3 Standard Range Plus is significantly below 300 miles, while the Model S can do over 400 miles (644 km).

To get more acceleration, customers have to pay noticeably more. The interesting thing about the prices is that the Model Y LR AWD is only $3,000 above Model 3 LR AWD.

If we include the upcoming Plaid Model S, scheduled for late 2021, even the base specs (range is 520+ miles / 837+ km, acceleration to be under 2 seconds), it totally changes the picture.

The price is getting quite astronomical at $141,190 (double the base price of the Model S Long Range Plus), but it will be quicker than any Tesla ever and has about a third more range.

* some data/models estimated, prices MSRP + DST



** Tesla Model 3 Standard Range version is no longer part of the comparison, as even Tesla does not list it on its website (it was hidden, only for those who ask)