Includes latest prices for the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV and Tesla models.

Let's take a look at the all-electric car prices in the U.S. market.

As always, we will focus on the effective price, which is the MSRP plus destination charge and minus the eligible federal tax credit. It's just a starting point because in many cases customers can count on additional incentives and rebates/discounts.

In today's report, we included the new 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV and 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, for which their prices come back to reality compared to the outgoing 2021 Bolt EV (previously, GM kept the MSRP high, but offered very deep discounts).

Another new thing is Tesla - the refreshed Model S/Model X and new prices of the Model 3/Model Y (Standard Range Plus and Long Range versions are cheaper, Performance version is more expensive) plus the removed Model Y Standard Range (still available).

There are new entry-level Porsche Taycan versions, as well as multiple changes (mostly small) for some other brands, including Nissan, Hyundai to name just a few.

All-Electric Car Price Comparison For U.S. – February 24, 2021

As we can see on the chart, the all-electric MINI Cooper SE remains the least expensive model on the market.

An important change is that the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV is now within $1,000 of its closest competitor, the Hyundai Kona Electric, despite it not being eligible for $7,500 of the federal tax credit.

Volkswagen ID.4 looks pretty interesting in terms of its value proposition, and it's less expensive than the all-new Chevrolet Bolt EUV. The entry-level Ford Mustang Mach-E is just a few thousand more expensive.

Then, we see the least expensive Tesla - the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus at $38,190 (no federal tax credit).

The new entry-level Porsche Taycan ($73,750) is significantly less expensive than the quicker Taycan versions.

The new Model S is now above $81,000, while Model X is at over $91,000, but those are the cars without the federal tax credit. The Plaid and Plaid+ versions are at over $121,000 and $141,000 respectively, but the range is 520 miles, not even mentioning the "Plaid" acceleration.

external_image

Table: From the least expensive to the most expensive

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2021 MINI Cooper SE $29,900 +$850 $7,500 $23,250
2021 Nissan LEAF S (40 kWh) $31,670 +$950 $7,500 $25,120
2021 Hyundai IONIQ Electric $33,245 +$1,005 $7,500 $26,750
2021 Hyundai Kona Electric $37,390 +$1,175 $7,500 $31,065
2021 Nissan LEAF e+ S (62 kWh) $38,270 +$950 $7,500 $31,720
2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV $31,000 +$995 N/A $31,995
2020 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) $39,090 +$1,120 $7,500 $32,710
2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S $39,995 +$920 $7,500 $33,415
2021 Nissan LEAF e+ SV/SL (62 kWh) $40,520 +$950 $7,500 $33,970
2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV $33,000 +$995 N/A $33,995
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD $42,895 +$1,100 $7,500 $36,495
2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV $36,500 +$995 N/A $37,495
2021 BMW i3 $44,450 +$995 $7,500 $37,945
2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus $36,990 +$1,200 N/A $38,190
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD $45,595 +$1,100 $7,500 $39,195
2021 BMW i3s $47,650 +$995 $7,500 $41,145
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER RWD $49,800 +$1,100 $7,500 $43,400
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD $52,000 +$1,100 $7,500 $45,600
2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD $45,990 +$1,200 N/A $47,190
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge $53,990 +$995 $7,500 $47,485
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD $54,700 +$1,100 $7,500 $48,300
2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" $48,990 +$1,200 N/A $50,190
2021 Polestar 2 $59,900 +$1,300 $7,500 $53,700
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD $60,500* +$1,100 $7,500 $54,100
2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" $55,990 +$1,200 N/A $57,190
2021 Audi e-tron $65,900 +$1,095 $7,500 $59,495
2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" $60,990 +$1,200 N/A $62,190
2021 Audi e-tron Sportback $69,100 +$1,045 $7,500 $62,645
2020 Jaguar I-PACE $69,850 +$1,025 $7,500 $63,375
2021 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh) $79,900 +$1,350 $7,500 $73,750
2021 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh) $85,680 +$1,350 $7,500 $79,530
2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" $79,990 +$1,200 N/A $81,190
2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" $89,990 +$1,200 N/A $91,190
2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh) $103,800 +$1,350 $7,500 $97,650
2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh) $109,370 +$1,350 $7,500 $103,220
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190
2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid+ 19" $139,990 +$1,200 N/A $141,190
2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh) $150,900 +$1,350 $7,500 $144,750
2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh) $185,000 +$1,350 $7,500 $178,850

For more of our latest comparisons, check out our Compare EVs card here.

See also

tesla model y standard range still available Tesla Model Y Standard Range Is Still Available: Elon Musk Responds
tesla lowers price model 3 y lr Tesla Cuts Price Of Model 3 And Model Y Long Range Version

* estimated/unofficial values