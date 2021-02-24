Let's take a look at the all-electric car prices in the U.S. market.

As always, we will focus on the effective price, which is the MSRP plus destination charge and minus the eligible federal tax credit. It's just a starting point because in many cases customers can count on additional incentives and rebates/discounts.

In today's report, we included the new 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV and 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, for which their prices come back to reality compared to the outgoing 2021 Bolt EV (previously, GM kept the MSRP high, but offered very deep discounts).

Another new thing is Tesla - the refreshed Model S/Model X and new prices of the Model 3/Model Y (Standard Range Plus and Long Range versions are cheaper, Performance version is more expensive) plus the removed Model Y Standard Range (still available).

There are new entry-level Porsche Taycan versions, as well as multiple changes (mostly small) for some other brands, including Nissan, Hyundai to name just a few.

All-Electric Car Price Comparison For U.S. – February 24, 2021

As we can see on the chart, the all-electric MINI Cooper SE remains the least expensive model on the market.

An important change is that the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV is now within $1,000 of its closest competitor, the Hyundai Kona Electric, despite it not being eligible for $7,500 of the federal tax credit.

Volkswagen ID.4 looks pretty interesting in terms of its value proposition, and it's less expensive than the all-new Chevrolet Bolt EUV. The entry-level Ford Mustang Mach-E is just a few thousand more expensive.

Then, we see the least expensive Tesla - the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus at $38,190 (no federal tax credit).

The new entry-level Porsche Taycan ($73,750) is significantly less expensive than the quicker Taycan versions.

The new Model S is now above $81,000, while Model X is at over $91,000, but those are the cars without the federal tax credit. The Plaid and Plaid+ versions are at over $121,000 and $141,000 respectively, but the range is 520 miles, not even mentioning the "Plaid" acceleration.

Table: From the least expensive to the most expensive

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 MINI Cooper SE $29,900 +$850 $7,500 $23,250 2021 Nissan LEAF S (40 kWh) $31,670 +$950 $7,500 $25,120 2021 Hyundai IONIQ Electric $33,245 +$1,005 $7,500 $26,750 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric $37,390 +$1,175 $7,500 $31,065 2021 Nissan LEAF e+ S (62 kWh) $38,270 +$950 $7,500 $31,720 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV $31,000 +$995 N/A $31,995 2020 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) $39,090 +$1,120 $7,500 $32,710 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S $39,995 +$920 $7,500 $33,415 2021 Nissan LEAF e+ SV/SL (62 kWh) $40,520 +$950 $7,500 $33,970 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV $33,000 +$995 N/A $33,995 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD $42,895 +$1,100 $7,500 $36,495 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV $36,500 +$995 N/A $37,495 2021 BMW i3 $44,450 +$995 $7,500 $37,945 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus $36,990 +$1,200 N/A $38,190 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD $45,595 +$1,100 $7,500 $39,195 2021 BMW i3s $47,650 +$995 $7,500 $41,145 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER RWD $49,800 +$1,100 $7,500 $43,400 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD $52,000 +$1,100 $7,500 $45,600 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD $45,990 +$1,200 N/A $47,190 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge $53,990 +$995 $7,500 $47,485 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD $54,700 +$1,100 $7,500 $48,300 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" $48,990 +$1,200 N/A $50,190 2021 Polestar 2 $59,900 +$1,300 $7,500 $53,700 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD $60,500* +$1,100 $7,500 $54,100 2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" $55,990 +$1,200 N/A $57,190 2021 Audi e-tron $65,900 +$1,095 $7,500 $59,495 2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" $60,990 +$1,200 N/A $62,190 2021 Audi e-tron Sportback $69,100 +$1,045 $7,500 $62,645 2020 Jaguar I-PACE $69,850 +$1,025 $7,500 $63,375 2021 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh) $79,900 +$1,350 $7,500 $73,750 2021 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh) $85,680 +$1,350 $7,500 $79,530 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" $79,990 +$1,200 N/A $81,190 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" $89,990 +$1,200 N/A $91,190 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh) $103,800 +$1,350 $7,500 $97,650 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh) $109,370 +$1,350 $7,500 $103,220 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190 2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid+ 19" $139,990 +$1,200 N/A $141,190 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh) $150,900 +$1,350 $7,500 $144,750 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh) $185,000 +$1,350 $7,500 $178,850

* estimated/unofficial values