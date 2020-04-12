Since we already posted the U.S. all-electric car offer compared in one place, let's now check which models get the lowest base price (MSRP + destination charge) per mile of EPA range.

There is no change in the first position, as the Chevrolet Bolt EV is still the best in terms of the ratio between the price and range - $145 per mile of range ($37,495 / 259 miles).

However, the Hyundai Kona Electric can enjoy the full $7,500 federal tax credit, which might bring the effective price to $119 per mile of range. That's less than the Bolt EV, but of course, all depends on the special deals offered by the manufacturers/its dealers). Anyway, those are the two most affordable BEVs in terms of dollar per mile of range.

The next strong contender is the Tesla Model 3 - $145 per mile of range (Long Range AWD version).

BEVs price (MSRP + DST) per mile of EPA range comparison - April 11, 2020

The lower part of the table consists mostly of premium/fancy models. At the bottom, we can see two price losers - Porsche Taycan (Turbo and Turbo S), which with $757 and $971 per mile of range, are in their own league.

* some data estimated