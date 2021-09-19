Let's take a look at the U.S. all-electric car market and compare the available (or soon to be available) models by EPA range rating as of September 18, 2021.
We will stick to EPA Combined range value (official or expected) as that's the only common rating that we have in the U.S. In the second part of the post, we will take a look also at the City/Highway results.
EPA Combined range
The list currently includes dozens of models and a total of over 60 versions, starting with the Mazda MX-30 that is expected to have only 100 miles (161 km) of range and ending on the Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (19") with 520 miles (837 km) of range.
There are only several models (usually older ones) that note an EPA Combined range of less than 200 miles (322 km). Most of the cars are somewhere between 200 and 300 miles.
An interesting thing is that there are more and more 300+ miles cars, including some of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, all Tesla cars (the Model S is even above 400 miles) and the all-new Rivian R1T/R1S.
While Rivian pioneers the pickup segment with 300+ miles, one of the most striking bits of news has been the first-ever model with more than 500 miles range - Lucid Air (a total of three versions, each tested with 19" and 21" wheels).
We would like to note that EPA ratings for some specific models, especially the Porsche Taycan/Taycan Cross Turismo, are much lower than we and other media achieved in test drives, which might be related to its two-speed transmission in the rear.
The 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus is listed twice, as the version tested at 263 miles (423 km), was recently listed as 262 miles (in the Tesla online configurator).
EPA Combined/City/Highway range
Now let's take a look at the much more advanced comparison, which consists additionally of range ratings for the Highway category (yellow) and City category (green). We don't know ratings for all the models, because many are simply new/awaiting the EPA results.
In most cases, highway range is noticeably lower than City and Combined categories. We would advise paying attention to the Highway rating, as it's the most important for long-distance travel.
A table version of the comparison:
Electric Cars Listed By EPA Range From Lowest To Highest
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|2022 Mazda MX-30
|FWD
|35.5
|100 mi*
(161 km)
|2022 MINI Cooper SE
|FWD
|32.6
|114 mi
(183 km)
|2022 Nissan LEAF S (40 kWh)
|FWD
|40
|149 mi
(240 km)
|2021 BMW i3
|RWD
|42.2
|153 mi
(246 km)
|2021 BMW i3s
|RWD
|42.2
|153 mi
(246 km)
|2021 Hyundai IONIQ Electric
|FWD
|38.3
|170 mi
(274 km)
|2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh)
|AWD
|79.2
|199 mi
(320 km)
|2021 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh)
|RWD
|79.2
|200 mi
(322 km)
|2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh)
|AWD
|93.4
|201 mi
(323 km)
|2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo
|AWD
|93.4
|202 mi*
(325 km)
|2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo
|AWD
|93.4
|204 mi*
(328 km)
|2022 Audi e-tron S 20"
|AWD
|95
|208 mi
(335 km)
|2022 Volvo C40 Recharge
|AWD
|78
|210 mi*
(338 km)
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD
|AWD
|75.7
|211 mi
(339 km)
|2022 Audi e-tron S Sportback 20"
|AWD
|95
|212 mi
(341 km)
|2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh)
|AWD
|93.4
|212 mi
(341 km)
|2022 Nissan LEAF e+ SV (62 kWh)
|FWD
|62
|215 mi
(346 km)
|2021 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo
|AWD
|93.4
|215 mi*
(346 km)
|2021 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo
|AWD
|93.4
|215 mi*
(346 km)
|2021 Audi e-tron Sportback
|AWD
|95
|218 mi
(351 km)
|2021 Audi e-tron
|AWD
|95
|222 mi
(357 km)
|2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge
|AWD
|78
|223 mi
(359 km)
|2021 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh)
|RWD
|93.4
|225 mi
(362 km)
|2022 Nissan LEAF e+ S (62 kWh)
|FWD
|62
|226 mi
(364 km)
|2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh)
|AWD
|93.4
|227 mi
(365 km)
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD
|RWD
|75.7
|230 mi
(370 km)
|2022 Audi RS e-tron GT quattro
|AWD
|93.4
|232 mi*
(373 km)
|2022 Jaguar I-PACE EV400
|AWD
|90
|234 mi*
(377 km)
|2022 Audi e-tron GT quattro
|AWD
|93.4
|238 mi*
(383 km)
|2022 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro)
|FWD
|64
|239 mi
(385 km)
|2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S
|AWD
|82
|240 mi
(386 km)
|2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV
|FWD
|65
|247 mi
(397 km)
|2022 Polestar 2 Dual Motor 19"
|AWD
|78
|249 mi
(401 km)
|2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro
|AWD
|82
|249 mi
(401 km)
|2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S
|RWD
|82
|250 mi
(402 km)
|2022 Hyundai Kona Electric
|FWD
|64
|258 mi
(415 km)
|2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV
|FWD
|65
|259 mi
(417 km)
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Perf. ER AWD
|AWD
|98.8
|260 mi
(418 km)
|2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro
|RWD
|82
|260 mi
(418 km)
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus
|RWD
|60*
|262 mi*
(422 km)
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus
|RWD
|60*
|263 mi
(423 km)
|2022 Polestar 2 Single Motor 19"
|FWD
|78
|265 mi*
(426 km)
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD
|AWD
|98.8
|270 mi
(434 km)
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD
|AWD
|98.8
|270 mi
(434 km)
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD
|RWD
|98.8
|300 mi
(483 km)
|2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21"
|AWD
|80*
|303 mi
(488 km)
|2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER RWD
|RWD
|98.8
|305 mi
(491 km)
|2022 Rivian R1T (Large pack, 21")
|AWD
|135*
|314 mi
(505 km)
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20"
|AWD
|80*
|315 mi
(507 km)
|2022 Rivian R1S (Large pack, 21")
|AWD
|135*
|316 mi
(508 km)
|2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19"
|AWD
|80*
|326 mi
(525 km)
|2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20"
|AWD
|100*
|340 mi*
(547 km)
|2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 21"
|AWD
|100*
|348 mi
(560 km)
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD
|AWD
|80*
|353 mi
(568 km)
|2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20"
|AWD
|100*
|360 mi*
(579 km)
|2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19"
|AWD
|100*
|396 mi*
(637 km)
|2022 Rivian R1T (Max pack, 21")
|AWD
|180*
|400 mi*
(644 km)
|2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19"
|AWD
|100*
|405 mi
(652 km)
|2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (21")
|AWD
|113
|451 mi
(726 km)
|2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (21")
|AWD
|113*
|469 mi
(755 km)
|2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (19")
|AWD
|113
|471 mi
(758 km)
|2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (21")
|AWD
|113
|481 mi
(774 km)
|2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (19")
|AWD
|113*
|516 mi
(830 km)
|2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (19")
|AWD
|113
|520 mi
(837 km)
For more of our latest comparisons, check out our Compare EVs card here.
* estimated/unofficial values
** Porsche Taycan EPA numbers are usually much lower than in the real-world tests (see our 70 mph range test results here)
About this article