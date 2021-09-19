Let's take a look at the U.S. all-electric car market and compare the available (or soon to be available) models by EPA range rating as of September 18, 2021.

We will stick to EPA Combined range value (official or expected) as that's the only common rating that we have in the U.S. In the second part of the post, we will take a look also at the City/Highway results.

EPA Combined range

The list currently includes dozens of models and a total of over 60 versions, starting with the Mazda MX-30 that is expected to have only 100 miles (161 km) of range and ending on the Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (19") with 520 miles (837 km) of range.

There are only several models (usually older ones) that note an EPA Combined range of less than 200 miles (322 km). Most of the cars are somewhere between 200 and 300 miles.

An interesting thing is that there are more and more 300+ miles cars, including some of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, all Tesla cars (the Model S is even above 400 miles) and the all-new Rivian R1T/R1S.

While Rivian pioneers the pickup segment with 300+ miles, one of the most striking bits of news has been the first-ever model with more than 500 miles range - Lucid Air (a total of three versions, each tested with 19" and 21" wheels).

We would like to note that EPA ratings for some specific models, especially the Porsche Taycan/Taycan Cross Turismo, are much lower than we and other media achieved in test drives, which might be related to its two-speed transmission in the rear.

The 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus is listed twice, as the version tested at 263 miles (423 km), was recently listed as 262 miles (in the Tesla online configurator).

EPA Combined/City/Highway range

Now let's take a look at the much more advanced comparison, which consists additionally of range ratings for the Highway category (yellow) and City category (green). We don't know ratings for all the models, because many are simply new/awaiting the EPA results.

In most cases, highway range is noticeably lower than City and Combined categories. We would advise paying attention to the Highway rating, as it's the most important for long-distance travel.

A table version of the comparison:

Electric Cars Listed By EPA Range From Lowest To Highest

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 2022 Mazda MX-30 FWD 35.5 100 mi*

(161 km) 2022 MINI Cooper SE FWD 32.6 114 mi

(183 km) 2022 Nissan LEAF S (40 kWh) FWD 40 149 mi

(240 km) 2021 BMW i3 RWD 42.2 153 mi

(246 km) 2021 BMW i3s RWD 42.2 153 mi

(246 km) 2021 Hyundai IONIQ Electric FWD 38.3 170 mi

(274 km) 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh) AWD 79.2 199 mi

(320 km) 2021 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh) RWD 79.2 200 mi

(322 km) 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh) AWD 93.4 201 mi

(323 km) 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo AWD 93.4 202 mi*

(325 km) 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo AWD 93.4 204 mi*

(328 km) 2022 Audi e-tron S 20" AWD 95 208 mi

(335 km) 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge AWD 78 210 mi*

(338 km) 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR AWD AWD 75.7 211 mi

(339 km) 2022 Audi e-tron S Sportback 20" AWD 95 212 mi

(341 km) 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh) AWD 93.4 212 mi

(341 km) 2022 Nissan LEAF e+ SV (62 kWh) FWD 62 215 mi

(346 km) 2021 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo AWD 93.4 215 mi*

(346 km) 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo AWD 93.4 215 mi*

(346 km) 2021 Audi e-tron Sportback AWD 95 218 mi

(351 km) 2021 Audi e-tron AWD 95 222 mi

(357 km) 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge AWD 78 223 mi

(359 km) 2021 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh) RWD 93.4 225 mi

(362 km) 2022 Nissan LEAF e+ S (62 kWh) FWD 62 226 mi

(364 km) 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh) AWD 93.4 227 mi

(365 km) 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD RWD 75.7 230 mi

(370 km) 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT quattro AWD 93.4 232 mi*

(373 km) 2022 Jaguar I-PACE EV400 AWD 90 234 mi*

(377 km) 2022 Audi e-tron GT quattro AWD 93.4 238 mi*

(383 km) 2022 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) FWD 64 239 mi

(385 km) 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S AWD 82 240 mi

(386 km) 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV FWD 65 247 mi

(397 km) 2022 Polestar 2 Dual Motor 19" AWD 78 249 mi

(401 km) 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro AWD 82 249 mi

(401 km) 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S RWD 82 250 mi

(402 km) 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric FWD 64 258 mi

(415 km) 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV FWD 65 259 mi

(417 km) 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Perf. ER AWD AWD 98.8 260 mi

(418 km) 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro RWD 82 260 mi

(418 km) 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus RWD 60* 262 mi*

(422 km) 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus RWD 60* 263 mi

(423 km) 2022 Polestar 2 Single Motor 19" FWD 78 265 mi*

(426 km) 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER AWD AWD 98.8 270 mi

(434 km) 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ER AWD AWD 98.8 270 mi

(434 km) 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium ER RWD RWD 98.8 300 mi

(483 km) 2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" AWD 80* 303 mi

(488 km) 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER RWD RWD 98.8 305 mi

(491 km) 2022 Rivian R1T (Large pack, 21") AWD 135* 314 mi

(505 km) 2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" AWD 80* 315 mi

(507 km) 2022 Rivian R1S (Large pack, 21") AWD 135* 316 mi

(508 km) 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" AWD 80* 326 mi

(525 km) 2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" AWD 100* 340 mi*

(547 km) 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 21" AWD 100* 348 mi

(560 km) 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD AWD 80* 353 mi

(568 km) 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" AWD 100* 360 mi*

(579 km) 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" AWD 100* 396 mi*

(637 km) 2022 Rivian R1T (Max pack, 21") AWD 180* 400 mi*

(644 km) 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" AWD 100* 405 mi

(652 km) 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (21") AWD 113 451 mi

(726 km) 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (21") AWD 113* 469 mi

(755 km) 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (19") AWD 113 471 mi

(758 km) 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (21") AWD 113 481 mi

(774 km) 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring (19") AWD 113* 516 mi

(830 km) 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (19") AWD 113 520 mi

(837 km)

* estimated/unofficial values

** Porsche Taycan EPA numbers are usually much lower than in the real-world tests (see our 70 mph range test results here)