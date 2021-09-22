In this post we compare the base prices (MSRP plus destination charge) and EPA Combined range - the only common metrics that we have in the U.S. BEV market. Additionally, we add the price per mile after applying the federal tax credit (if eligible).

The Chevrolet Bolt EV remains the leader of the price per mile of EPA range rank, since the last time we checked (in February) with a record low factor of $124/mile. No change here. The problem is the massive battery recall that basically eliminates the Bolt from the game right now.

Since the Bolt EV is not eligible for the federal tax credit, the effective lowest price belongs to the Hyundai Kona Electric - $107/mile ($136/mile without the tax credit). It's an improvement from $149/mile, as the 2022 model year has become less expensive.

The Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD is among the leaders, but its result of $145/mile actually noticeably worsened from $134/mile in February, due to multiple price increases over the course of 2021. There is also no tax credit for Tesla cars. The Model LR AWD is also the top all-wheel-drive model in terms of price per mile of range.

An interesting thing is the Rivian R1T (Large pack) at $215/mile. With the optional $10,000 Max pack battery, it should go 400 miles and then the price per mile will be around $194/mile. The extension of range costs about $100/mile.

The worst result belongs to Porsche Taycan/Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo and Audi e-tron GT as their EPA range ratings are exceptionally low compared to real-world tests. They are also quite expensive.

The 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus is listed twice in our system, as the version tested at 263 miles (423 km), was recently listed as 262 miles (in the Tesla online configurator).

* estimated/unofficial values

** only models for which data are available