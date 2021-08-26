The 2022 model year Hyundai Kona Electric in the U.S. has an MSRP price of $34,000, which is $3,390 less (or almost 10%) than in the case of the 2021 model year.

It's a good thing, which should help the Kona Electric to remain competitive, especially since the new version brings noticeable upgrades.

The new MSRP is close to the MSRP of the Chevrolet Bolt EV/Chevrolet Bolt EUV duo, but the Kona Electric is still eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit. Moreover, we heard that the Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV production might freeze and there is the massive battery recall issue.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV $31,000 +$995 N/A $31,995 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV $33,000 +$995 N/A $33,995 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric $34,000 +$1,185 $7,500 $27,685

The battery pack and powertrain remains the same and according to the official EPA numbers, the range remains at 258 miles (415 km).

It makes the car probably the cheapest in terms of price (MSRP + DST) per mile of EPA range, at $136/mile. After deducting the federal tax credit, it starts at $107/mile.

The Hyundai Kona Electric is not the only BEV that is now more affordable. Just recently we heard about the new, lower MSRP prices for the Nissan LEAF lineup and Polestar 2.

Of course, the dealer prices and MSRP prices are often two different things, but the direction towards more affordable electric cars is clear. Well, maybe it's the opposite in the case of Tesla, but those are in high demand.

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric changes vs 2021