The 2022 LEAF now starts at $27,400 (MSRP), which brings it close to $20,000 after deducting the $7,500 federal tax credit.
Nissan has announced the 2022 model year LEAF, which is significantly less expensive and better equipped than the outgoing 2021 model year.
The LEAF has been on the market for more than a decade, but despite some upgrades along the way, it really needed a lower MSRP to stay competitive with newer EVs.
There are no changes in terms of battery capacity, range or electric motor power, so let's jump right into the prices.
There are three trim levels (S 40 kWh, SV 40 kWh, S Plus 62 kWh, SV Plus 62 kWh, and SL Plus 62 kWh), but we will focus only on the three entry-level ones for each of the three EPA range ratings:
- Nissan LEAF S (40 kWh, 149 miles): down $4,270 (or 13.5%) from $31,670 to $27,400
- Nissan LEAF e+ S (62 kWh, 226 miles): down $5,870 (or 15.3%) from $38,270 to $32,400
- Nissan LEAF e+ SV (62 kWh, 215 miles): down $3,120 (or 7.7%) from $40,520 to $37,400
As you can see, the new prices are lowered quite substantially. The destination charge is a bit higher at $975 (vs. $950), but even so, the entry-level LEAF comes in at under $21,000 when deducting the $7,500 federal tax credit.
2022 Nissan LEAF prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2022 Nissan LEAF S (40 kWh)
|$27,400
|+$975
|$7,500
|$20,875
|2022 Nissan LEAF e+ S (62 kWh)
|$32,400
|+$975
|$7,500
|$25,875
|2022 Nissan LEAF e+ SV (62 kWh)
|$37,400
|+$975
|$7,500
|$30,875
2022 Nissan LEAF specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2022 Nissan LEAF S (40 kWh)
|FWD
|40
|149 mi
(240 km)
|7.4*
|90 mph
(145 km/h)
|2022 Nissan LEAF e+ S (62 kWh)
|FWD
|62
|226 mi
(364 km)
|6.5*
|2022 Nissan LEAF e+ SV (62 kWh)
|FWD
|62
|215 mi
(346 km)
|6.5*
Additional standard features
Not only are the prices more attractive, but with the 2022 model year, Nissan adds the CHAdeMO fast charging inlet as standard to all LEAFs. That's helpful, as many would wonder whether it's worth selecting this option as the CHAdeMO standard is slowly retiring from the US (no new models supporting this standard). It's just a matter of time when it will completely fade.
All LEAFs will be equipped with a portable 240-volt charging cable and the SV Plus specifically will get an additional eight features previously featured in the Technology Packages, including including ProPILOT Assist and Intelligent Around View Monitor.
Aditya Jairaj, director, EV Sales and Marketing, Nissan U.S. said:
“Nissan was the first automaker with a globally-available mass-market electric vehicle and we’re continuing in the tradition of making electric vehicles available to everyone. With the amount of technology that LEAF offers, combined with new pricing, this is simply just an amazing value.”
Highlights of the 2022 Nissan LEAF and LEAF PLUS:
Body
- Body designed for aerodynamic efficiency with 0.28 coefficient of drag
- Standard rear spoiler, flat underbody with rear diffuser
- LEAF PLUS adds unique front fascia with blue highlights and PLUS logo plate on the underside of the charge port lid
- Available LED headlights with "Direct Lens" system that combines stylish design with high illumination performance
- Available LED daytime running lights
- Standard automatic on/off headlights
- Standard High Beam Assist
- Layered blue grille
- Aerodynamic LED taillights
- Available fog lights
- Standard charge port light and door lock
- Standard portable charge cable (120V / 240V EVSE)
- Standard dual power remote-controlled heated outside mirrors
- Available heated outside mirrors with integrated turn signals
- Eight available exterior colors: Sunset Drift ChromaFlair® (premium color), Brilliant Silver Metallic, Gun Metallic, Super Black, Scarlet Ember Tintcoat (premium color), Pearl White Tricoat (premium color), Glacier White, Deep Blue Pearl
- One two-tone exterior paint treatment: Pearl White Tricoat/Super Black (premium color)
Motor and Driveline
- Front motor/front-wheel drive
- Single-speed gear reducer
- Battery housed in the floor for optimum vehicle packaging and weight distribution
- 6.6 kW onboard charger
- Three standard drive modes: Normal, Eco-Mode and B-Mode
- Standard e-Pedal (advanced 1-pedal operation)4
- Standard Hill Start Assist
- LEAF:
- 40 kWh lithium-ion battery
- 110kW AC synchronous motor
- 147 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque
- EPA range up to 149-miles1
- LEAF PLUS:
- 62 kWh lithium-ion battery
- 160kW AC synchronous motor
- 214 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque
- EPA range up to 226-miles2 for S PLUS, up to 215 miles for SV PLUS and SL PLUS
- Charging performance5: up to 80 percent in 40-45 minutes using the quick charge port (LEAF and LEAF Plus)
- Battery Pack Limited Warranty6: covers defects in materials or workmanship for eight years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Nissan also provides a limited warranty against battery capacity loss below nine bars of capacity as shown on the vehicle's battery capacity level gauge for the first eight years or 100,000 miles for all models.
Suspension, Steering and Braking
- Independent strut front suspension with stabilizer bar
- Torsion beam rear suspension with integrated stabilizer bar
- Vehicle-speed-sensitive electric power steering
- Regenerative braking system
- Power-assisted front vented disc/rear vented disc brakes with Anti-lock Braking System, electronic brake force distribution and brake assist
- Electric parking brake
- 16-inch steel wheels with 205/55R16 Bridgestone Ecopia all-season tires (LEAF S)
- 16-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with 205/55R16 Bridgestone Ecopia all-season tires (LEAF S PLUS grade)
- 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with 215/50R17 Michelin Energy Saver all-season tires (SV, SL PLUS grades)
- Tire repair kit
Interior Features
- Nissan "Gliding Wing" form instrument panel with clean and modern design
- Five-passenger seating capacity
- Standard 6-way manual driver's seat, four-way manual front passenger's seat
- Available 8-way power driver's seat with 2-way lumbar
- Bio suede seat fabric (partially made with bio suede PET materials)
- Available leather-appointed seating
- Available heated front seats
- 60/40-split folding rear seat
- Available heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Available auto-dimming inside mirror
- High quality gauges with unique EV-IT design for intuitive communication with driver
- Digital gauges: Speedometer, battery temperature, power meter, remaining energy gauge, capacity level gauge, distance to empty display, Eco indicator, outside temperature gauge
- Standard trip computer (percent state-of-charge, instant and average energy consumption, driving time, outside temperature and autonomy range)
- Automatic Temperature Control (includes passive ventilation logic)
- Available hybrid heater system
- Standard AM/FM audio system with MP3/WMA playback capability, 4 speakers, 8.0-inch capacitive touchscreen display (available 6 speakers)
- Available 7-speaker Energy Efficient Series Bose® premium audio system
- Standard Nissan Intelligent Key® with Push Button Start
- Remote charge door release
- Standard Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone System
- Standard Streaming audio via Bluetooth®
- SiriusXM® Radio with Advanced Audio Features (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately)
- Standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™
- Available NissanConnect Services Powered by SiriusXM® (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately)
- Available NissanConnect EV (telematics) – allows remote connection to vehicle, including monitoring battery state of charge/charging status, start charging event and turn on HVAC system (no-charge subscription required)
- Standard Hands-Free Text Messaging Assistant
- Available HomeLink® Universal Transceiver
- Standard RearView Monitor
- Available Intelligent Around View® Monitor
- Standard Rear Door Alert system
- Standard Black cloth interior trim
- Two available interior leather trim colors – Black and Light Gray
Safety, Security and Driving Aids
- Standard Nissan Safety Shield® 360
- Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection
- Rear Automatic Braking
- Standard Lane Departure Warning
- High Beam Assist
- Blind Spot Warning
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Nissan Advanced Air Bag System with dual-stage supplemental front air bags with seat belt sensors and occupant classification sensor
- Front seat-mounted side-impact supplemental air bags
- Roof-mounted curtain side-impact supplemental air bags for front and rear-seat outboard occupant head protection
- Driver and front passenger knee supplemental air bags
- Rear seat-mounted side-impact supplemental air bags
- Three-point ALR/ELR seat belts (driver's seat ELR only) with pretensioners and load limiters
- Rear seatbelt pretensioners
- Rear seatbelt reminder (includes meter indication)
- Child seat upper tether anchor
- LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) system
- Anti-lock Braking System
- Vehicle Dynamic Control and Traction Control System
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Nissan Vehicle Immobilizer System
- Vehicle Security System
- Available ProPILOT Assist3
- Standard Intelligent Forward Collision Warning
- Standard Blind Spot Intervention
- Standard Intelligent Lane Intervention
- Available Intelligent Driver Alertness
- Available Intelligent Cruise Control
Models and Options
- LEAF offered in two 40-kWh trims – LEAF S and LEAF SV
- LEAF PLUS offered in three 62-kWh trims – LEAF S PLUS, LEAF SV PLUS and LEAF SL PLUS
- Two available option packages: SV Technology Package, Cargo Cover (SV, SV Plus)
2021 Nissan LEAF prices for reference
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2021 Nissan LEAF S (40 kWh)
|$31,670
|+$950
|$7,500
|$25,120
|2021 Nissan LEAF e+ S (62 kWh)
|$38,270
|+$950
|$7,500
|$31,720
|2021 Nissan LEAF e+ SV (62 kWh)
|$40,520
|+$950
|$7,500
|$33,970
