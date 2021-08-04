Nissan has announced the 2022 model year LEAF, which is significantly less expensive and better equipped than the outgoing 2021 model year.

The LEAF has been on the market for more than a decade, but despite some upgrades along the way, it really needed a lower MSRP to stay competitive with newer EVs.

There are no changes in terms of battery capacity, range or electric motor power, so let's jump right into the prices.

There are three trim levels (S 40 kWh, SV 40 kWh, S Plus 62 kWh, SV Plus 62 kWh, and SL Plus 62 kWh), but we will focus only on the three entry-level ones for each of the three EPA range ratings:

Nissan LEAF S (40 kWh, 149 miles): down $4,270 (or 13.5%) from $31,670 to $27,400

from $31,670 to $27,400 Nissan LEAF e+ S (62 kWh, 226 miles): down $5,870 (or 15.3%) from $38,270 to $32,400

from $38,270 to $32,400 Nissan LEAF e+ SV (62 kWh, 215 miles): down $3,120 (or 7.7%) from $40,520 to $37,400

As you can see, the new prices are lowered quite substantially. The destination charge is a bit higher at $975 (vs. $950), but even so, the entry-level LEAF comes in at under $21,000 when deducting the $7,500 federal tax credit.

2022 Nissan LEAF prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Nissan LEAF S (40 kWh) $27,400 +$975 $7,500 $20,875 2022 Nissan LEAF e+ S (62 kWh) $32,400 +$975 $7,500 $25,875 2022 Nissan LEAF e+ SV (62 kWh) $37,400 +$975 $7,500 $30,875

2022 Nissan LEAF specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Nissan LEAF S (40 kWh) FWD 40 149 mi

(240 km) 7.4* 90 mph

(145 km/h) 2022 Nissan LEAF e+ S (62 kWh) FWD 62 226 mi

(364 km) 6.5* 2022 Nissan LEAF e+ SV (62 kWh) FWD 62 215 mi

(346 km) 6.5*

Additional standard features

Not only are the prices more attractive, but with the 2022 model year, Nissan adds the CHAdeMO fast charging inlet as standard to all LEAFs. That's helpful, as many would wonder whether it's worth selecting this option as the CHAdeMO standard is slowly retiring from the US (no new models supporting this standard). It's just a matter of time when it will completely fade.

Nissan LEAF CHAdeMO DC fast charging inlet

All LEAFs will be equipped with a portable 240-volt charging cable and the SV Plus specifically will get an additional eight features previously featured in the Technology Packages, including including ProPILOT Assist and Intelligent Around View Monitor.

Aditya Jairaj, director, EV Sales and Marketing, Nissan U.S. said:

“Nissan was the first automaker with a globally-available mass-market electric vehicle and we’re continuing in the tradition of making electric vehicles available to everyone. With the amount of technology that LEAF offers, combined with new pricing, this is simply just an amazing value.”

Highlights of the 2022 Nissan LEAF and LEAF PLUS:

Body Body designed for aerodynamic efficiency with 0.28 coefficient of drag

Standard rear spoiler, flat underbody with rear diffuser

LEAF PLUS adds unique front fascia with blue highlights and PLUS logo plate on the underside of the charge port lid

Available LED headlights with "Direct Lens" system that combines stylish design with high illumination performance

Available LED daytime running lights

Standard automatic on/off headlights

Standard High Beam Assist

Layered blue grille

Aerodynamic LED taillights

Available fog lights

Standard charge port light and door lock

Standard portable charge cable (120V / 240V EVSE)

Standard dual power remote-controlled heated outside mirrors

Available heated outside mirrors with integrated turn signals

Eight available exterior colors: Sunset Drift ChromaFlair® (premium color), Brilliant Silver Metallic, Gun Metallic, Super Black, Scarlet Ember Tintcoat (premium color), Pearl White Tricoat (premium color), Glacier White, Deep Blue Pearl

One two-tone exterior paint treatment: Pearl White Tricoat/Super Black (premium color) Motor and Driveline Front motor/front-wheel drive

Single-speed gear reducer

Battery housed in the floor for optimum vehicle packaging and weight distribution

6.6 kW onboard charger

Three standard drive modes: Normal, Eco-Mode and B-Mode

Standard e-Pedal (advanced 1-pedal operation) 4

Standard Hill Start Assist

LEAF:

40 kWh lithium-ion battery



110kW AC synchronous motor



147 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque



EPA range up to 149-miles1 LEAF PLUS:

62 kWh lithium-ion battery



160kW AC synchronous motor



214 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque



EPA range up to 226-miles 2 for S PLUS, up to 215 miles for SV PLUS and SL PLUS

for S PLUS, up to 215 miles for SV PLUS and SL PLUS Charging performance 5 : up to 80 percent in 40-45 minutes using the quick charge port (LEAF and LEAF Plus)

: up to 80 percent in 40-45 minutes using the quick charge port (LEAF and LEAF Plus) Battery Pack Limited Warranty6: covers defects in materials or workmanship for eight years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Nissan also provides a limited warranty against battery capacity loss below nine bars of capacity as shown on the vehicle's battery capacity level gauge for the first eight years or 100,000 miles for all models. Suspension, Steering and Braking Independent strut front suspension with stabilizer bar

Torsion beam rear suspension with integrated stabilizer bar

Vehicle-speed-sensitive electric power steering

Regenerative braking system

Power-assisted front vented disc/rear vented disc brakes with Anti-lock Braking System, electronic brake force distribution and brake assist

Electric parking brake

16-inch steel wheels with 205/55R16 Bridgestone Ecopia all-season tires (LEAF S)

16-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with 205/55R16 Bridgestone Ecopia all-season tires (LEAF S PLUS grade)

17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with 215/50R17 Michelin Energy Saver all-season tires (SV, SL PLUS grades)

Tire repair kit Interior Features Nissan "Gliding Wing" form instrument panel with clean and modern design

Five-passenger seating capacity

Standard 6-way manual driver's seat, four-way manual front passenger's seat

Available 8-way power driver's seat with 2-way lumbar

Bio suede seat fabric (partially made with bio suede PET materials)

Available leather-appointed seating

Available heated front seats

60/40-split folding rear seat

Available heated leather-wrapped steering wheel

Available auto-dimming inside mirror

High quality gauges with unique EV-IT design for intuitive communication with driver

Digital gauges: Speedometer, battery temperature, power meter, remaining energy gauge, capacity level gauge, distance to empty display, Eco indicator, outside temperature gauge

Standard trip computer (percent state-of-charge, instant and average energy consumption, driving time, outside temperature and autonomy range)

Automatic Temperature Control (includes passive ventilation logic)

Available hybrid heater system

Standard AM/FM audio system with MP3/WMA playback capability, 4 speakers, 8.0-inch capacitive touchscreen display (available 6 speakers)

Available 7-speaker Energy Efficient Series Bose® premium audio system

Standard Nissan Intelligent Key® with Push Button Start

Remote charge door release

Standard Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone System

Standard Streaming audio via Bluetooth®

SiriusXM® Radio with Advanced Audio Features (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately)

Standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™

Available NissanConnect Services Powered by SiriusXM® (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately)

Available NissanConnect EV (telematics) – allows remote connection to vehicle, including monitoring battery state of charge/charging status, start charging event and turn on HVAC system (no-charge subscription required)

Standard Hands-Free Text Messaging Assistant

Available HomeLink® Universal Transceiver

Standard RearView Monitor

Available Intelligent Around View® Monitor

Standard Rear Door Alert system

Standard Black cloth interior trim

Two available interior leather trim colors – Black and Light Gray Safety, Security and Driving Aids Standard Nissan Safety Shield® 360

Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection

Rear Automatic Braking

Standard Lane Departure Warning

High Beam Assist

Blind Spot Warning

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Nissan Advanced Air Bag System with dual-stage supplemental front air bags with seat belt sensors and occupant classification sensor

Front seat-mounted side-impact supplemental air bags

Roof-mounted curtain side-impact supplemental air bags for front and rear-seat outboard occupant head protection

Driver and front passenger knee supplemental air bags

Rear seat-mounted side-impact supplemental air bags

Three-point ALR/ELR seat belts (driver's seat ELR only) with pretensioners and load limiters

Rear seatbelt pretensioners

Rear seatbelt reminder (includes meter indication)

Child seat upper tether anchor

LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) system

Anti-lock Braking System

Vehicle Dynamic Control and Traction Control System

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Nissan Vehicle Immobilizer System

Vehicle Security System

Available ProPILOT Assist 3

Standard Intelligent Forward Collision Warning

Standard Blind Spot Intervention

Standard Intelligent Lane Intervention

Available Intelligent Driver Alertness

Available Intelligent Cruise Control Models and Options LEAF offered in two 40-kWh trims – LEAF S and LEAF SV

LEAF PLUS offered in three 62-kWh trims – LEAF S PLUS, LEAF SV PLUS and LEAF SL PLUS

Two available option packages: SV Technology Package, Cargo Cover (SV, SV Plus)

2021 Nissan LEAF prices for reference