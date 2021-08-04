Tesla has just increased the base prices of the Model S Long Range and Model X Long Range versions again by $5,000, or 6% and 5%, respectively.

Considering the previous $5,000 increase reported on July 9, the price is now $10,000 higher than a month ago! Moreover, the estimated delivery time for new orders is now March–April, 2022.

Here are details:

Model S Long Range AWD: up $5,000 (or 5.9%) from $84,990 to $89,990

(or 5.9%) from $84,990 to Model X Long Range AWD: up $5,000 (or 5.3%) from $94,990 to $99,990

Tesla Model 3/Model Y prices (non-performance versions) have also been increasing quite regularly (every few weeks), but usually by $500 or $1,000 at a time.

Tesla prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus $39,990 +$1,200 N/A $41,190 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD $49,990 +$1,200 N/A $51,190 2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" $56,990 +$1,200 N/A $58,190 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" $89,990 +$1,200 N/A $91,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $129,990 +$1,200 N/A $131,190 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" $99,990 +$1,200 N/A $101,190 2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" $53,990 +$1,200 N/A $55,190 2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" $60,990 +$1,200 N/A $62,190

We guess that the $5,000 price hikes are not that much related to costs or supply chain issues, but rather a direct result of supply and demand. Tesla likely increases prices to benefit from a very strong demand.

An indication that this is exactly the case is the increased estimated delivery time (new orders) of non-performance versions of basically all models.

On the other hand, prices of the Performance versions (Model 3/Y) remain unchanged, while the estimated delivery times are shorter than before.

According to Tesla, Model S/X ordered today will be delivered no earlier than in 2022. The Model 3/Y Long Range versions are also sold out for the next couple of months.

Estimated delivery time (new orders):

Tesla Model 3:



Standard Range Plus: 8-14 weeks (previously 7–13 weeks)

Long Range: November (previously 10–16 weeks)

Performance: 5–8 weeks (previously 7–11 weeks)

Tesla Model S:



Long Range: March–April, 2022 (previously September–October, 2021)

Plaid: January–February, 2022 (previously September–October, 2021)

Tesla Model X:



Long Range: March–April, 2022 (previously January–February, 2021)

Plaid: March–April, 2022 (previously January–February, 2021)

Tesla Model Y:

