The Long Range versions of the Model S And Model X are each $10,000 more expensive than a month ago.
Tesla has just increased the base prices of the Model S Long Range and Model X Long Range versions again by $5,000, or 6% and 5%, respectively.
Considering the previous $5,000 increase reported on July 9, the price is now $10,000 higher than a month ago! Moreover, the estimated delivery time for new orders is now March–April, 2022.
Here are details:
- Model S Long Range AWD: up $5,000 (or 5.9%) from $84,990 to $89,990
- Model X Long Range AWD: up $5,000 (or 5.3%) from $94,990 to $99,990
Tesla Model 3/Model Y prices (non-performance versions) have also been increasing quite regularly (every few weeks), but usually by $500 or $1,000 at a time.
Tesla prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus
|$39,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$41,190
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD
|$49,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$51,190
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20"
|$56,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$58,190
|2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19"
|$89,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$91,190
|2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19"
|$129,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$131,190
|2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20"
|$99,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$101,190
|2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20"
|$119,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$121,190
|2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19"
|$53,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$55,190
|2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21"
|$60,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$62,190
We guess that the $5,000 price hikes are not that much related to costs or supply chain issues, but rather a direct result of supply and demand. Tesla likely increases prices to benefit from a very strong demand.
An indication that this is exactly the case is the increased estimated delivery time (new orders) of non-performance versions of basically all models.
On the other hand, prices of the Performance versions (Model 3/Y) remain unchanged, while the estimated delivery times are shorter than before.
According to Tesla, Model S/X ordered today will be delivered no earlier than in 2022. The Model 3/Y Long Range versions are also sold out for the next couple of months.
Estimated delivery time (new orders):
Tesla Model 3:
- Standard Range Plus: 8-14 weeks (previously 7–13 weeks)
- Long Range: November (previously 10–16 weeks)
- Performance: 5–8 weeks (previously 7–11 weeks)
Tesla Model S:
- Long Range: March–April, 2022 (previously September–October, 2021)
- Plaid: January–February, 2022 (previously September–October, 2021)
Tesla Model X:
- Long Range: March–April, 2022 (previously January–February, 2021)
- Plaid: March–April, 2022 (previously January–February, 2021)
Tesla Model Y:
- Long Range: December (previously October)
- Performance: 6–8 weeks (previously 7–11 weeks)
