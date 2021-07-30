Tesla updated its online design studio in China with a new price for the locally produced Model 3 Standard Range Plus version. It's now noticeably less expensive.

The entry-level Model 3 starts at 251,740 yuan ($38,960), which is about 14,000 yuan (2,166) or 5.3% less than in January 2021 (265,740 yuan). After including a subsidy of 15,840 yuan ($2,451) the effective price is 235,900 yuan ($36,508).

The price of the Made-in-China (MIC) Performance version remains the same, while the Long Range RWD version is no longer available since January.

Model 3 Standard Range Plus RWD (MIC): *235,900 yuan ($36,508)

* after including a subsidy of 15,840 yuan ($2,451) from 251,740 yuan ($38,960)

NEDC range of 468 km (291 miles)

top speed of 225 km/h (140 mph)

acceleration 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.6 seconds

* the price remain stable since January 2021, no subsidies

NEDC range of 605 km (376 miles)

top speed of 261 km/h (162 mph)

acceleration 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds

The estimated delivery time of both versions is 4-6 weeks.

The main question is whether Tesla will lower the prices of the Model 3 Standard Range Plus also in other markets, like Europe and the U.S.?

It appears to us that Europe is now getting cars, mostly from China, which means that lower prices would be a reasonable move.

For comparison, we attached prices for the MIC Tesla Model Y in China, which remains the same since the launch of the Standard Range version: