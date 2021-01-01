Tesla has updated its Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 online design studio for the Chinese market, with the final price and specs for the Performance version and removal of the Long Range RWD version.

There are currently just two MIC Model 3 offered in China: the MIC Standard Range Plus RWD and the new MIC Performance version.

Standard Range Plus RWD (MIC): *249,900 yuan ($38,251)

* after including a subsidy of 15,840 yuan ($2,425) from 265,740 yuan ($40,676)

NEDC range of 468 km (291 miles)

top speed of 225 km/h (140 mph)

acceleration 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.6 seconds

* the price is some 21% lower than initially announced: 419,800 yuan

NEDC range of 605 km (376 miles)

top speed of 261 km/h (162 mph)

acceleration 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds

deliveries from Q1 2021

The cool thing about the MIC Performance version are the new 19" Zero-G wheels:

The Long Range RWD version is no longer listed, which probably means that it's gone - just like in the U.S. It's a little bit unfortunate as it was a great value option for those who don't need the extra acceleration.

Long Range RWD (MIC): it was sold at 309,900 yuan ($45,639), after reduction from 344,050 yuan ($48,425)

NEDC range of 668 km (415 miles)

top speed of 225 km/h (140 mph)

acceleration 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.3 seconds