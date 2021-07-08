Tesla has officially introduced in China an entry-level version of the MIC Tesla Model Y - the Standard Range RWD version - which was expected for quite some time, and a bit earlier listed also in Hong Kong.

This is an interesting thing as in the U.S. this version was removed from the list after the company's CEO concluded that the range is not high enough.

In the case of China, the base version starts at a 10% higher price than the Model 3:

Price: 276,000 CNY ($42,523)

291,840 CNY ($44,963) minus 15,840 CNY ($2,440) subsidy Range (national standard): 525 km (326 miles)

0-100 km/h (62 mph): 5.6 seconds

The MIC Tesla Model 3 SR starts at 250,900 CNY ($38,655) after a similar subsidy. The company no longer offers Model 3 LR, while the Performance version starts at 339,900 CNY (no subsidy available).

Both the MIC Model Y SR and MIC Model 3 SR are equipped with CATL's LFP (lithium iron phosphate) batteries, which are less energy dense than NCA/NCM types, but more affordable.

The Model Y is available also in two Long Range versions: AWD and Performance (no subsidy available):

MIC Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD:

Price: 347,900 CNY ($53,600)

Range (national standard): 594 km (369 miles)

0-100 km/h (62 mph): 5.0 seconds

MIC Tesla Model Y Performance:

Price: 377,900 CNY ($58,222)

Range (WLTP): 480 km (298 miles)

0-100 km/h (62 mph): 3.7 seconds

The LR AWD version is 26% more expensive because of the lack of subsidy for models above 300,000 CNY, but its range is just 13% better. At least the acceleration is better and it's a dual motor all-wheel-drive, but it might not be enough to stay competitive. The Model 3 LR AWD disappeared, probably due to the same reason.