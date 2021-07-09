The increases concern only Long Range versions.
Tesla accustomed us this year to quite frequent price changes in the U.S. - price increases actually - and here it happened again.
This time, the company has increased the prices of Model S Long Range AWD and Model X Long Range AWD by $5,000, to $84,990 and $94,990 respectively. That's quite a bump (5-6%), and the refreshed Model X is not even launched yet. In the case of Model 3/Model Y, the changes were by $500 most of the time.
Anyway, the prices of the top of the line Plaid version remained unchanged.
Tesla Model S/Model X prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19"
|$84,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$86,190
|2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19"
|$129,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$131,190
|2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20"
|$94,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$96,190
|2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20"
|$119,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$121,190
When we look at the table, it's quite strange that the Long Range AWD Model X is $10,000 above the Model S, while at the same time, the Model X Plaid is $10,000 below Model S Plaid. It does not make sense.
The reason for that is the $10,000 increase of the Model S Plaid price on June 10, ahead of market launch. We thought that the Model X Plaid would get a similar increase later, but so far it did not. For some customers interested in the Model X Plaid, it might be an opportunity.
Anyway, the refreshed Model X is expected in January-February 2022 (at least in the case of new orders), while the Model S Long Range in September-October.
