Tesla accustomed us this year to quite frequent price changes in the U.S. - price increases actually - and here it happened again.

This time, the company has increased the prices of Model S Long Range AWD and Model X Long Range AWD by $5,000, to $84,990 and $94,990 respectively. That's quite a bump (5-6%), and the refreshed Model X is not even launched yet. In the case of Model 3/Model Y, the changes were by $500 most of the time.

Anyway, the prices of the top of the line Plaid version remained unchanged.

Tesla Model S/Model X prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" $84,990 +$1,200 N/A $86,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $129,990 +$1,200 N/A $131,190 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" $94,990 +$1,200 N/A $96,190 2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190

When we look at the table, it's quite strange that the Long Range AWD Model X is $10,000 above the Model S, while at the same time, the Model X Plaid is $10,000 below Model S Plaid. It does not make sense.

The reason for that is the $10,000 increase of the Model S Plaid price on June 10, ahead of market launch. We thought that the Model X Plaid would get a similar increase later, but so far it did not. For some customers interested in the Model X Plaid, it might be an opportunity.

Anyway, the refreshed Model X is expected in January-February 2022 (at least in the case of new orders), while the Model S Long Range in September-October.