Tesla once again has increased prices of the Model 3 and Model Y. This time, the change concerns only the Long Range AWD versions.

The increase is quite substantial, by $1,000, which is around 2% more. It means that the difference to the Performance versions decreased now to $7,000.

Here are details:

Model 3 Long Range AWD: up $1,000 (or 2.0%) from $48,990 to $49,990

(or 2.0%) from $48,990 to Model Y Long Range AWD: up $1,000 (or 1.9%) from $52,990 to $53,990

Current prices:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus $39,990 +$1,200 N/A $41,190 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD $49,990 +$1,200 N/A $51,190 2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" $56,990 +$1,200 N/A $58,190 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" $53,990 +$1,200 N/A $55,190 2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" $60,990 +$1,200 N/A $62,190

The rising prices of Tesla cars is not good news (especially at a rate of a few thousand in just several months) if we would like to popularize electric cars. In March, the Model 3 LR AWD started at $46,490, while Model Y LR AWD at $49,990. Now, the prices are about 8% higher.

Higher prices are related to higher costs and chip shortages. Other manufacturers must deal with those two factors as well, but the variation in prices is masked by the dealer layer. In the case of Tesla, the company probably increases the prices also because demand exceeds production capacity.

Estimated delivery time (new orders):

Tesla Model 3:



Standard Range Plus: 7-13 weeks

Long Range: 10-16 weeks

Performance: 7-11 weeks

Tesla Model Y:

