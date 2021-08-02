Jeep Wrangler 4xe was originally launched in the U.S. with a price tag of $47,995 (MSRP), but later on it increased by $1,810 or 3.8% to $49,805.

Now, according to CarsDirect, the price went up by an additional $1,220 to $51,025, which means it's $3,030 or 6.3% more expensive than in the beginning.

That's the price of the base, but a well-equipped version called the 4-door Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4xe, which means it should not be compared simply to the entry-level conventional version. The more expensive Rubicon 4xe is at $56,220 (also $1,220 more than before).

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price Initial $47,995 +$1,495 $7,500 $43,800 First increase $49,805 +$1,495 $7,500 $44,995 Second increase $51,025 +$1,495 $7,500 $45,020

The most important thing for the Jeep Wrangler 4xe's success is the availability of the $7,500 federal tax credit, which allows it to trigger noticeable customer interest.

When we double-checked Jeep's website, it still shows the old prices:

If you want to know about the plug-in hybrid off-road vehicle, please check our latest review of the car, as well as a range test and charging basics for new owners.

Jeep Wrangler 4xe specs: