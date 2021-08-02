It's now over $3,000 more than in the beginning.
Jeep Wrangler 4xe was originally launched in the U.S. with a price tag of $47,995 (MSRP), but later on it increased by $1,810 or 3.8% to $49,805.
Now, according to CarsDirect, the price went up by an additional $1,220 to $51,025, which means it's $3,030 or 6.3% more expensive than in the beginning.
That's the price of the base, but a well-equipped version called the 4-door Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4xe, which means it should not be compared simply to the entry-level conventional version. The more expensive Rubicon 4xe is at $56,220 (also $1,220 more than before).
2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|Initial
|$47,995
|+$1,495
|$7,500
|$43,800
|First increase
|$49,805
|+$1,495
|$7,500
|$44,995
|Second increase
|$51,025
|+$1,495
|$7,500
|$45,020
The most important thing for the Jeep Wrangler 4xe's success is the availability of the $7,500 federal tax credit, which allows it to trigger noticeable customer interest.
When we double-checked Jeep's website, it still shows the old prices:
If you want to know about the plug-in hybrid off-road vehicle, please check our latest review of the car, as well as a range test and charging basics for new owners.
Jeep Wrangler 4xe specs:
- Range (all-electric)
EPA: 21 miles (34 km) and 370 miles (595 km) total (see report)
WLTP: 31 miles (50 km)
- 17 kWh battery
Samsung SDI lithium-ion NMC cells; 96 cells total
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 6 seconds
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.4 seconds
- all-wheel drive
- peak system output of 280 kW (375 hp) and 637 Nm (470 lb.-ft.) of torque
2.0-litre turbocharged gasoline I-4 engine with a high-voltage, liquid-cooled belt-connected motor generator unit, replacing the conventional alternator.
Motor generator unit (134 horsepower / 181 pound-foot) integrated into eight-speed automatic transmission.
