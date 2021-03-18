The all-new Jeep Wrangler 4xe Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid has just received official range and efficiency ratings from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), but the numbers are lower than expected.

According to the EPA, the all-electric range is up to 21 miles (34 km), compared to the expected 25 miles (40 km). Let's get into the details.

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

The plug-in hybrid Wrangler is equipped with a 17 kWh battery, which means that the EV range of up to 21 miles (33.8 km) is not particularly high.

It's reflected in the energy efficiency of 49 MPGe: 688 Wh/mi (427 Wh/km). A lot for a PHEV, but taking into consideration the wheels, boxy shape and weight, as well as the purpose of such vehicle, it's not a surprise.

As long as the Jeep Wrangler 4xe will travel in all-electric mode, it can be considered as much more efficient than in the hybrid mode. Unfortunately, once the battery will be depleted, the MPG in hybrid mode is comparable to conventional versions.

The total range of 370 mi (595 km) is also slightly lower than in the initial spec: nearly 400 miles (644 km).

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Charge Depleting 2-cycle, Charge Sustaining 5-cycle] All-electric

Combined

City

Highway 0-21 mi (0-33.8 km)

22 mi (35.4 km)

22.85 mi (36.8 km)

21 mi (33.8 km) EPA Energy consumption in EV mode (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 49 MPGe: 688 Wh/mi (427 Wh/km)

52 MPGe: 648 Wh/mi (403 Wh/km)

45 MPGe: 749 Wh/mi (465 Wh/km) EPA Energy consumption in HEV mode: Combined

City

Highway 20 MPG

20 MPG

20 MPG Total range (EV+HEV): 370 mi (595 km)

Jeep Wrangler 4xe specs: