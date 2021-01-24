Jeep is introducing in Europe its third plug-in hybrid model, the Wrangler 4xe, which recently entered production in the U.S. In the European market, the brand already offers tCe ompass 4xe and Renegade 4xe models.

Sales in the U.S. should start during the first quarter of this year, while in Europe the first customer deliveries are expected by this summer.

Initially, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe in a special “First Edition” will be available for pre-booking in several markets: Italy, Spain, Germany, France, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Austria.

The specs of the European Wrangler 4xe seem to be the same as in the North America, but there might be some differences in the details.

Here is more about the “First Edition” package:

"The Wrangler 4xe “First Edition” will be available with a choice of three exteriors: Black, Granite Crystal and Bright White – the colors most beloved by European customers." "The new model will also come with new driving modes: Hybrid, Full Electric, E-save, as well as specific functions for electrified driving and charge management" "The First Edition’s standard features and specific styling cues include Granite Chrystal accents, 18-inch wheels, full-LED high-visibility headlights, hard cover for the spare tyre, 8.4-inch UconnectTM NAV system with touchscreen, smartphone integration and on-board connectivity (as managing the recharge from the smartphone), plus a 7-inch TFT for information on battery charge levels and range (electric and hybrid)." "Standard safety features include Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning Plus, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Path Detection, rear camera and new front camera, front and rear parking sensors, Keyless Enter 'N Go™ and electric rearview mirrors." "The all-inclusive “First Edition” configuration will be packed with comprehensive technological and driving assistance features, the easyWallbox for more efficient home charging, and a Mode 3 cable for public charging. A specific launch package is also standard on the Wrangler 4xe “First Edition” and features a practical Cargo Organiser for the storage space, the new 4xe car cover, 3 years of extended vehicle warranty (providing a total of 5 years) as well as the advantages of Jeep Wave, with first two routine services as per the user and maintenance manual included."

In the coming years, Jeep intends to offer at least one electric or electrified version of each model.

Having already three PHEVs in Europe is not accidental, as the brand has to hurry up to lower its average CO2 emission of new cars in the European Union. Moreover, the plug-in hybrid drive of Jeep seems to be a perfect fit and we are eager to see the first off-road test drive reviews.

