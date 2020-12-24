Let's welcome the new plug-in hybrid model on the U.S. market - the Jeep Wrangler 4xe - which is scheduled for customer deliveries in the first quarter of 2021, starting with two Launch Editions: Wrangler Sahara 4xe and Wrangler Rubicon 4xe. The production is already underway.

Jeep announced that the Wrangler Sahara 4xe version will start from $47,995 (MSRP), before deducting the $7,500 federal tax credit. After including the $1,495 destination charge and federal tax credit, the effective price is $41,990.

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe will be more expensive, starting at $51,695 (MSRP) or $45,690 effectively.

Both versions will include premium content in addition to standard features on Sahara and Rubicon models.

Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4xe Launch Edition: 20-inch wheels

Leather-trimmed bucket seats

LED Lighting Group

Uconnect® 4C NAV with 8.4-inch display

Nine speaker Alpine® audio system with subwoofer and a 552-watt, 12-channel amplifier

2.72:1 Selec-Trac® Full-Time 4WD System

Dana 44 HD wide axles Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Launch Edition: LED Lighting Group

Uconnect® 4C NAV with 8.4-inch display

Nine speaker Alpine® audio system with subwoofer and a 552-watt, 12-channel amplifier

4:1 Rock-Trac® Heavy-Duty Full-Time 4WD System

Jeep underlines that the 4xe is the best Wrangler ever, and the good news is that the plug-in hybrid version will be sold globally:

"The Jeep Wrangler 4xe provides a unique on- and off-road experience. The most advanced powertrain ever developed for a Jeep Wrangler maximizes efficiency with an estimated 50 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) while eliminating range anxiety, delivering pure-electric operation for most daily commutes and hours on the trail.



Torque from the electric motors in the Wrangler 4xe’s hybrid powertrain arrives instantly on demand from the driver. The powertrain also delivers fuel-saving, seamless start-stop operation of the engine.



Jeep has demonstrated 4x4 capability leadership for nearly 80 years. Jeep vehicles were the first to feature an automatic full-time four-wheel-drive system, first 4:1 transfer case and first electronic front sway-bar disconnect system. Merging electrification into the Jeep lineup is a natural evolution of 4x4 technology."

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

EV

Range EPA

Total

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe AWD 17 25 mi*

(40 km) 400 mi*

(644 km) 6.0

* expected values

Christian Meunier, Global President of Jeep Brand - FCA said:

“The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the greenest, most efficient and capable Wrangler we have created yet. We are committed to making Jeep the greenest SUV brand, and the new Wrangler 4xe is part of that goal, delivering an efficient, eco-friendly and fun-to-drive experience both on- and off-road.”

Jeep Wrangler 4xe specs: