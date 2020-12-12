Jeep officially announced the start of production of the plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe model at the FCA’s Toledo Assembly Complex in Toledo, Ohio, alongside conventional versions.

It's the first plug-in Jeep in the U.S. (in Europe, the company launched recently the Jeep Compass 4xe and Jeep Renegade 4xe) and according to the manufacturer, the "most technologically advanced Wrangler ever."

First customer cars should arrive at dealer showrooms in early 2021. In the next few years, Jeep intends to electrify all its models.

The Wrangler 4xe is equipped with a 17 kWh battery, which is expected to provide up to 25 miles (40 km) of all-electric range. The total range is nearly 400 miles (644 km).

Jeep Wrangler 4xe specs:

Range (all-electric)

expected EPA: 25 miles (40 km) and nearly 400 miles (644 km) total

and nearly 400 miles (644 km) total 17 kWh battery

Samsung SDI lithium-ion NMC cells; 96 cells total

battery Samsung SDI lithium-ion NMC cells; 96 cells total all-wheel drive

peak system output of 280 kW (375-hp) and 637 Nm (470 lb.-ft.) of torque

2.0-litre turbocharged gasoline I-4 engine with a high-voltage, liquid-cooled belt-connected motor generator unit, replacing the conventional alternator.

Motor generator unit (134 horsepower / 181 pound-foot) integrated into eight-speed automatic transmission.

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Gallery: 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe