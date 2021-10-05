It's high time for Sandy Munro to share his first impressions of the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Rubicon Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) with all the "boys and girls" out there. While Munro works hard to provide impressions of every new EV possible, and even goes so far as to tear some completely apart, this particular vehicle is quite unique compared to Munro's usual coverage.

That said, it comes as no surprise Munro has chosen to analyze the Wrangler 4xe. Despite it not being a fully electric vehicle, we've provided solid coverage of the plug-in Wrangler as well. It was also the best-selling PHEV on our shores in Q2 2021. At InsideEVs, we drove the 4xe, performed a range test, provided an article with everything you need to know about charging the Wrangler PHEV, and more.

Whether or not you support PHEVs in the same way you support battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), it's hard not to be excited about the fact that Jeep is moving forward with electrification. For those unaware, Jeep has plans to offer fully electric models in every SUV segment by 2025. In the meantime, it's offering other Jeeps in 4xe configurations. Seeing iconic vehicles like the Ford F-150, Ford Mustang (sort of), and Jeep Wrangler coming to market with various levels of electrification is a sign of the times.

At any rate, Sandy Munro spends over 15 minutes providing us with his first take on the Wrangler 4xe PHEV. He already owns a gas-only Wrangler Rubicon that he's beaten up for years, which provides him with excellent grounds for comparison.

Gallery: 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

74 Photos

Munro notes that the 4xe is much like any other Wrangler, aside from the fact that it offers about 20 miles of electric-only range. He's impressed with the interior as a whole, and he says it's roomy, and the cabin controls seem pretty intuitive, though he wonders why Jeep didn't add a 110V plug in the cabin. Moreover, Munro says he wishes Jeep could offer the Wrangler 4xe with more than 20 miles of electric range.

He makes it clear that he's very unfamiliar with the Wrangler 4xe and some of its features, so we get to watch him explore and try to understand how certain functions operate. For example, when he pops the hood, it appears the engine fires up. He'll have to explore it more and get it up on a hoist to provide more details in the future.

Once you've watched Munro's video, as well as perused our Wrangler 4xe coverage, head down to the comment section and let us know what you think. Is electrification the way of the future for Jeep?