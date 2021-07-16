Jeep celebrates its 80th anniversary with a bold zero-emission vision to offer a zero-emission, fully electric Jeep 4xe in every SUV segment by 2025.

It means probably that several Jeep models will get at least an electric version by 2025. We are eager to hear when the first BEV models will be introduced.

Christian Meunier, Jeep Brand Chief Executive Officer said:

"We are fully committed towards a vision of zero emission future, and by 2025 we will be offering a zero-emission fully electric Jeep 4xe in every SUV segment”

The presentation of the Jeep Magneto EV Concept was not accidental as the future of Jeep is also electrifying.

Currently, the company is busy with the expansion of its plug-in hybrid lineup - 4xe, which consists of a few models - Jeep Renegade 4xe, Jeep Compass 4xe and Jeep Wrangler 4xe. Plus there was the 2019 Jeep Commander PHEV in China.

The first two - Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe - are produced and sold in Europe, while the Wrangler 4xe is produced in the U.S. and sold also in Europe.

The next step will be the introduction of the all-new, fifth generation of the Jeep Grand Cherokee with the plug-in hybrid Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe version.

The official unveiling is scheduled for the 2021 New York International Auto Show in August.

"Next in our exciting global product pipeline is the introduction of the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee, which will be equipped, for the first time, with plug-in-hybrid 4xe technology.”.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

The plug-in hybrid Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept shown in 2020 probably means the Jeep Grand Wagoneer 4xe will follow as well.

Gallery: 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept

53 Photos

Jeep Wrangler 4xe specs:

Range (all-electric)

EPA: 21 miles (34 km) and 370 miles (595 km) total (see report)

WLTP: 31 miles (50 km)

and 370 miles (595 km) total (see report) 17 kWh battery

Samsung SDI lithium-ion NMC cells; 96 cells total

battery Samsung SDI lithium-ion NMC cells; 96 cells total 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 6 seconds

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.4 seconds

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.4 seconds all-wheel drive

peak system output of 280 kW (375 hp) and 637 Nm (470 lb.-ft.) of torque

2.0-litre turbocharged gasoline I-4 engine with a high-voltage, liquid-cooled belt-connected motor generator unit, replacing the conventional alternator.

Motor generator unit (134 horsepower / 181 pound-foot) integrated into eight-speed automatic transmission.

Gallery: 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

74 Photos

Jeep Renegade 4xe and Jeep Compass 4xe specs:

Range (all-electric)

in general, expected up to around 50 km (31 miles)

Renegade 4xe WLTP: 26 miles (41.8 km)

Compass 4xe WLTP: N/A



N/A 11.4 kWh battery; nickel-manganese-cobalt cells, 400 V system

underneath the second row seat, fitted with a dedicated heating and cooling circuit

battery; nickel-manganese-cobalt cells, 400 V system underneath the second row seat, fitted with a dedicated heating and cooling circuit 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.5 seconds

top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph); 130 km/h (81 mph) in EV mode

all-wheel drive

peak system output of about 140 kW (190 hp) or 176 kW (240 hp):

Limited version: - 1.3L turbo gasoline engine (130 hp and 270 Nm), electric motor/generator and six-speed automatic transmission in the front plus electric motor (60 hp and 250 Nm) on the rear axle

Trailhawk and S versions: - 1.3L turbo gasoline engine (180 hp and 270 Nm), electric motor/generator and six-speed automatic transmission in the front plus electric motor (60 hp and 250 Nm) on the rear axle

- 1.3L turbo gasoline engine (130 hp and 270 Nm), electric motor/generator and six-speed automatic transmission in the front plus electric motor (60 hp and 250 Nm) on the rear axle - 1.3L turbo gasoline engine (180 hp and 270 Nm), electric motor/generator and six-speed automatic transmission in the front plus electric motor (60 hp and 250 Nm) on the rear axle AC charging in less than two hours (100 minutes) using a 7.4 kW wallbox

"the boot capacity is practically the same as the conventional engine version (330 liters for Renegade and 420 liters for Compass - in the configuration with seats in upright position)"

Gallery: Jeep Renegade 4xe

28 Photos

Gallery: Jeep Compass 4xe