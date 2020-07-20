Hide press release Show press release

Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe: the Jeep® brand’s take on the plug-in hybrid

Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe are the first electrified Jeep ® models in the EMEA Region

Plug-in hybrid technology makes the new Jeep 4xe SUVs pioneers of the brand’s ’green‘ evolution

The new Jeep 4xe models mean the brand’s future is connected, electrified, fun to drive and packed with eco-friendly technology

4xe models can be 100% electric and ideal for day-to-day city driving, thanks to a 11.4 kWh battery paired with a 60-hp electric motor, ensuring an average range of 50 kilometers and zero emissions in full-electric mode*

Both models are 100% authentic Jeep 4x4s – with two electric motors featuring Powerloop, all-wheel drive is always available to tackle extended off-road adventures on extreme terrain with complete peace of mind

4xe stands for enhanced performance (up to 240 hp), driving fun (top speed of 130 km/h in full electric which reaches 200 km/h in hybrid mode), fuel efficiency (about 2 liters/100 km consumption in hybrid mode) and environmental responsibility (less than 50 g/km of CO 2 in hybrid mode*)

Orders for both Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe were opened in July in most European markets

Jeep 4xe models will debut in Jeep showrooms across Europe in September with three trim levels – ‘Limited’, ‘S’ and ‘Trailhawk’, two power levels – 190 or 240 hp – a suite of technology and safety features, exclusive new e-driving functions, and public and home charging solutions with the easyWallbox

An integrated ecosystem featuring functionality, connectivity and services, was created to ensure simplicity and ease of use and take customers into the world of electrification, from the choice of their Jeep 4xe vehicle to the daily driving experience. This is the valued contribution of FCA’s e-Mobility team, which coordinates all activities related to electrical mobility

The evolution of the Jeep ® brand fully reflects its core values of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, the pillars of its reputation worldwide. The most recent step of Jeep ‘s evolutionary journey was taken into the world of electrification. This was done through different stages that paced the brand’s approach to a plug-in hybrid propulsion solution capable of enhancing the legendary off-road capability of its line-up of SUVs.

As a brand, Jeep has always pioneered new segments and new technologies. Its legend started in 1941 with the Willys-Overland, the first ever mass-produced 4x4 vehicle and continued in 1949 with the launch of the four-wheel-drive Willys Wagon, which created the Sport Utility Vehicle.

Its world-renowned off-road capability has lasted ever since. Comfort, handling and connectivity have been increased over time, in parallel with the all-terrain performance of Jeep SUVs . Today, the Jeep brand is taking another major evolutionary step towards respecting the environment and reducing the total cost of ownership by introducing the new Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

A no-compromise hybrid solution, which integrates the unmatched technical content of each Jeep SUV, will power both the Jeep Renegade 4xe and Jeep Compass 4xe and turn them into vehicles that provide absolute freedom while taking their capability to the next level through some of the most advanced eco-friendly technology. It is ’The Jeep way‘ to electrification.

Each Jeep plug-in hybrid vehicle will carry a 4xe badge, centered around the pillars of efficiency, performance and responsibility. They will be the most fuel-efficient Jeep SUVs ever: the new 4xe technology will offer a zero-emission drive and a line-up of new plug-in hybrid electric models providing range and easy charging.

Efficiency is not achieved at the expense of performance. Each Jeep 4xe vehicle remains true to its all-terrain vocation while enhancing the driving experience on the road, with smooth response and acceleration.

The increased torque generated by the electric propulsion system and the ability to adjust it with extreme precision ensures even greater four-wheel-drive capability on any terrain, for challenging off-road adventures.

Finally, 4xe stands for responsibility and respect for the environment. Thanks to the plug-in hybrid electric technology, CO 2 emissions are lower than 50 g/km in hybrid mode* and the cost of ownership is reduced.

But the Jeep brand’s focus on sustainability runs deeper than this and starts even before these vehicles hit the road thanks to a manufacturing cycle designed to produce the lowest environmental impact.

The all-terrain evolution

The world première of the pioneering electrified Jeep SUVs took place during the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show. The prestigious stage was chosen for this very important reveal while the models’ development including set up of their production lines were underway. Jeep Renegade 4xe and Jeep Compass 4xe are built at the FCA Melfi Plant in Basilicata (Italy), where the Jeep Renegade has been in production since 2014. The Plant Academy, a breeding ground for ideas and experiments, and a "talent factory” for developing personnel potential was created in the Melfi factory the same year and has since made a significant contribution to FCA’s electrification strategy. Meanwhile, its example has inspired numerous other FCA factories to open their own Academy Plants. The industrial centre in Basilicata was a natural choice for producing the first plug-in hybrid Jeep models in the EMEA Region, which will write a new chapter in the brand’s history.

Although production of the Jeep 4xe SUVs is in Melfi, the first full-cycle Jeep factory outside North America, the development process culminated at the Arjeplog Proving Grounds in Swedish Lapland. Up to 3,800 kilometers of road tests were clocked up to reach Arjeplog from Turin and put the Jeep plug-in hybrid SUVs through their paces in all conditions that customers might need to tackle. A constant commitment and an array of complex activities were carried out to ensure quality, safety, reliability, and comfort in all conditions. The new plug-in hybrid electric technology elevates the capability of the Jeep SUVs. On the one hand, it further increases off-road prowess, on the other, it enhances the on-road performance in everyday driving. The models are not only at home on sand, mud, rocks, snow, or ice: their capability and driving pleasure also shines through in the city.

Tests continued in the winter of 2019 in Arjeplog and during the long-awaited Jeep Winter event in Champoluc (Val d'Aosta, Italy), where the brand provided a glimpse on the operation of the 4xe system through a cross section of a Jeep Renegade on display. The beginning of 2020 welcomed the launch of the "First Edition", the exclusive launch editions for both Jeep Renegade 4xe and Jeep Compass 4xe. Customers who had pre-ordered them on the dedicated website were given the opportunity to confirm their order and be the first to drive a Jeep 4xe model (over one thousand orders were collected in eight markets with over a hundred thousand website visits). Order intake for the full Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe line-up opened for customers across Europe in July.

This is an important step of the brand’s evolutionary process, which is oriented more than ever towards sustainability and electrification. An evolution in line with Jeep history, which is by tradition one of the brands more in touch with nature. Every Jeep SUV is created to take customers to places that are otherwise inaccessible – and from today on they can continue to do so at zero emissions, noise-free and in a mindful, responsible and sustainable way.

Leader in off-roading and eco-friendly technology

Electrification will take the Jeep brand into the future, as it strives to become the leader in eco-friendly premium technology. This commitment starts from Italy and Europe, where the Renegade and Compass plug-in hybrid models featuring Jeep 4xe technology are built.

Courtesy of the plug-in hybrid technology, the new 4xe models offer the best performance and driving dynamics of any Jeep Renegade and Compass ever. They are literally capable of ’going anywhere and doing anything’, to quote the brand’s well-known claim and feature legendary 4x4 capability improved in almost 80 years of history.

At the same time, they are ideal cars for everyday driving in the city, thanks to the plug-in hybrid electric technology that – in full-electric mode allows customers to travel with zero emissions and an average range of 50 km*.

On longer hauls, with the internal combustion engine, CO 2 emissions are less than 50 gr/km in hybrid mode*, while in case of extended off-road driving the two electric motors featuring Powerloop, ensure that eAWD traction is always available to take on extreme adventures with zero worries. Jeep electric vehicles will be the most efficient and eco-responsible Jeep models ever and will embody a modern vision of capability, which provides the perfect balance between efficiency, driving fun, safety and respect of the environment.

‘Blue’ design cues mark the new Renegade and Compass 4xe

On the exterior, the new Jeep 4xe models maintain many of the same design cues as their internal combustion engine (ICE) versions but stand out thanks to striking Blue coloring on the front “Jeep” badge and the “4xe” and “Jeep” rear badges. Blue accents also adorn the side badges with Renegade and Compass naming, while the charge port features a push-open/push-close cover and is located at the rear on the vehicle’s left side.

Exclusive content makes the Jeep 4xe models the most high-tech Jeep SUVs ever. Inside the cabin, a 7-inch TFT color display and Uconnect NAV with 8.4" touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Radio DAB are offered (depending on the market). Both display specific information for electrified driving.

4xe models also feature a new six-speed automatic transmission selector, updated Selec-Terrain rotary control with eAWD modes (4WD Lock, 4WD Low, Hill Descent Control) to engage the different driving modes - Auto, Snow, Mud & Sand, and Rock - including the new Sport mode for enhanced throttle response and steering, exclusive to the Renegade and Compass 4xe models. Black wizard accents adorn the air vent, speaker, and center console bezels on the Limited and S trims, while the Trailhawk trim sports Ruby Red bezels.

Jeep Renegade and Jeep Compass 4xe, power and performance

Both Jeep Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe pair a 1.3-liter turbo petrol engine with an electric motor located between the rear axle, which is powered by an 11.4 kWh battery that can be recharged while driving or through an external power outlet either at home with the domestic plug, using the efficient and practical easyWallbox or the more advanced Connected Wallbox, or from a public charge point. On its own, the efficient 1.3-liter turbo engine delivers a power output of 130 hp or 180 hp, plus the 60 hp produced by the electric motor, adding up to a total of 190 hp (Limited version) or 240 hp (Trailhawk and S). In terms of torque, the electric motor produces 250 Nm, while the combustion engine delivers 270 Nm. The combination of an internal combustion engine and the electric units guarantees performance and maximum driving pleasure: acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in around 7.5 seconds, top speed of 130 km/h in full electric and up to 200 km/h in hybrid mode.

A full line-up

The new Jeep Renegade 4xe and Jeep Compass 4xe line-up includes three trim levels – Limited, S and Trailhawk, all featuring four-wheel-drive (eAWD) and six-speed automatic transmission – and, two power output levels: 190 or 240 hp.

A wide range of customization options are available, with up to 18 different exterior colors for the Renegade and 22 for the Compass. These include Alpine White, Glacier, Granite Crystal, Jetset Blue, Blue Shade, Sting Grey, Colorado Red, Carbon Black and Solid Black, plus 3 specific colors for the Renegade - Bikini and Omaha Orange (both on all trim levels except the S) and Matt Green (on the Trailhawk only). Additional three colors are exclusive to the Compass - Ivory Tri-Coat, Blue Italia and Techno Green. In addition, up to six specific wheels are available for the Renegade 4xe and seven for the Compass 4xe.

Safety

In terms of safety, the new 4xe models come with the most advanced ADAS systems available on the market, including high-visibility Full LED headlights (standard or optional on Renegade depending on the version), Bi-Xenon headlights (on Compass), standard Forward Collision Warning and Lane Departure Warning Plus, Intelligent Speed Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition (on the Renegade only) and front (optional on Compass) and rear parking sensors. Available safety features include Blind Spot Detection, ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic grid lines, automatic Park Assist and Keyless Go. Jeep Renegade 4xe also features as standard feature the new Drowsy Driver Detection system offered for the first time in a Jeep model.

ENGINEERING

Layout and operation of the Jeep 4xe hybrid powertrain

The Jeep Renegade 4xe and Jeep Compass 4xe powertrain integrates two electric motors and an 11.4 kWh battery pack, with a fuel-efficient 1.3-liter turbo petrol engine and six-speed automatic transmission. This architecture provides two cars in one: a battery electric vehicle featuring an electric motor and a high-voltage lithium-ion battery pack on the rear axle and a conventional vehicle with an internal combustion engine fitted on the front axle.

Key elements of the Renegade and Compass 4xe powertrain are:

A 1.3-liter, four-cylinder, turbo petrol internal combustion engine delivering 130 or 180 hp and 270 Nm of torque.

Two electric motors, one of which is located on the front axle and coupled to the internal combustion engine that, in addition to working in synergy with the engine, can act as a high-voltage generator, as necessary. The second one is located on the rear axle and features reduction gear and integrated differential ("e-axle"). It delivers 60 hp of power and 250 Nm of torque, generating traction and recovering energy while braking.

An 11.4 kWh, 400 volt, lithium-ion, nickel-manganese-cobalt, battery pack powers the e-axle and is located in a secure position underneath the second row seat.

An integrated module for controlling the charging of the high-voltage and conventional 12V batteries of the car which is compact in size and mounted in the trunk.

The combined power of the two power sources (electric and heat) is 190 hp or 240 hp.

The 1.3-liter turbo petrol engine that powers the Renegade and Compass 4xe belongs to the new FCA Global Small Engine family. It is based on a modular structure and is available for the 4xe versions in the four-cylinder configuration with two output levels: 130 or 180 hp. The basic structure of the 1.3-liter turbo petrol engine of the Renegade and Compass 4xe guarantees efficiency, modularity, and a considerable degree of standardization in terms of components and manufacturing process, flexibility, and potential for future development. It is entirely made of aluminum for lightness (it weighs 106 kilograms). The crankcase, developed in partnership with Teksid, is made of high-pressure die-cast aluminum alloy. After studying various crankcase designs, a bedplate architecture was chosen, to offer the best balance of weight, structural performance, noise, and vibrations. Like all turbocharged versions in the Global Small Engine family, it includes exclusive third-generation MultiAir technology that improves combustion efficiency by adjusting valve lift and timing, and further optimizes independent intake valve opening and closing.

By integrating the electric machine on the auxiliary belt it was possible to design a control logic that optimizes the dynamics and efficiency of the internal combustion engine and the downstream automatic transmission. The result is a front axle superior to any equivalent conventional powertrain capable of offering a lively, smooth, and efficient behavior.

Battery pack preserves trunk capacity and interior room

The 11.4 kWh, 400-volt lithium-ion battery pack uses cobalt-nickel manganese/graphite chemistry. It is located underneath the second-row of seats, where it is protected from outside elements. Enclosed in a steel casing, the pack is fitted with a dedicated heating and cooling circuit to keep the battery at its optimum temperature for best performance.

The 11.4 kWh battery pack allows the Renegade and Compass 4xe to travel an average range of 50 kilometers* in full-electric, zero-emission mode. The hybrid system also includes a power inverter (PIM) housed inside the battery pack, which is also protected from damage.

An important observation concerning the layout of the Jeep 4xe models is that the small size of the charging module placed in the boot and the arrangement of the electric motor under the floor means that the boot capacity is practically the same as the conventional engine version (330 liters for Renegade and 420 liters for Compass - in the configuration with seats in upright position). At the same time, the dual function of the boot with a raised loading surface at the top and maximized loading capacity at the bottom was maintained. The layout means that a spare wheel can be housed under the boot on the 4xe versions of both models.

Electrified driving modes

Customers of the new Jeep Renegade and Compass 4xe can personalize their driving experience according to their specific needs and the type of journey, such as daily commutes in town, for which full-electric driving is ideal, or exciting off-road adventures on extreme trails in contact with nature in authentic Jeep style.

The system has three operating modes - Hybrid, Electric, and E-save. The desired mode can be activated using the selector switch located in front of the gear lever. In all driving modes, the regenerative braking system recovers energy during passive driving phases (such as deceleration or light braking). Additionally, Renegade and Compass 4xe travel in hybrid mode when the battery reaches the minimum charge level regardless of the selected mode. More in details:

HYBRID is the default mode selected when the car is started. It is designed to manage and use the system in the most efficient way, optimizing power and minimizing fuel consumption. The internal combustion engine and electric motor work together according to the road type, with braking energy recovery phases. Initially, the system favors electric driving (so the power is supplied by the electric motor). When the battery reaches the minimum charge level (called "SOC", State Of Charge), the internal combustion engine is used for propulsion. The system manages start-up and intervention through an optimization algorithm (Hybrid Control Processor - HCP) designed to maximize the system efficiency levels.

is the default mode selected when the car is started. It is designed to manage and use the system in the most efficient way, optimizing power and minimizing fuel consumption. The internal combustion engine and electric motor work together according to the road type, with braking energy recovery phases. Initially, the system favors electric driving (so the power is supplied by the electric motor). When the battery reaches the minimum charge level (called "SOC", State Of Charge), the internal combustion engine is used for propulsion. The system manages start-up and intervention through an optimization algorithm (Hybrid Control Processor - HCP) designed to maximize the system efficiency levels. ELECTRIC is the mode that provides a full-electric average range of 50 kilometers* at zero emissions. It is designed to maximize the electric driving experience through a different calibration of the HCP optimization algorithm. The car drives in electric-only mode as long as there is sufficient charge in the battery. The system automatically switches to HYBRID mode when the battery is completely flat or when the driver kicks the kick-down. A top speed of up to 130 km/h can be reached. This is the ideal mode for traveling in city centers with traffic and emission restrictions.

is the mode that provides a full-electric average range of 50 kilometers* at zero emissions. It is designed to maximize the electric driving experience through a different calibration of the HCP optimization algorithm. The car drives in electric-only mode as long as there is sufficient charge in the battery. The system automatically switches to HYBRID mode when the battery is completely flat or when the driver kicks the kick-down. A top speed of up to 130 km/h can be reached. This is the ideal mode for traveling in city centers with traffic and emission restrictions. E-SAVE , on the other hand, is the mode for maintaining battery charge or for charging it while driving using the internal combustion engine. E-SAVE mode supports two secondary modes, called Battery Save (passive E-SAVE) and Battery Charge (active E-SAVE), both of which can be activated on the Uconnect system screen.

, on the other hand, is the mode for maintaining battery charge or for charging it while driving using the internal combustion engine. E-SAVE mode supports two secondary modes, called Battery Save (passive E-SAVE) and Battery Charge (active E-SAVE), both of which can be activated on the Uconnect system screen. Passive E-SAVE or Battery Save: maintains the state of charge of the battery through the predominant use of the internal combustion engine;

or maintains the state of charge of the battery through the predominant use of the internal combustion engine;

E-SAVE active or Battery Charge: charges the battery up to 80% through the operation of the internal combustion engine on which the combined front electric generator acts.

In HYBRID mode - the optimization algorithm (HCP) guarantees system efficiency by modulating the joint intervention of electric motors and internal combustion engine according to the charge level of the battery. The HCP algorithm automatically modulates the torque distribution between the electric motors and the internal combustion engine. The internal combustion engine intervenes whenever the required performance exceeds that of the electric motor alone. The HYBRID mode driving optimization algorithm is designed to manage the car in the most efficient configuration according to the following factors:

Energy level (State Of Charge) of the battery pack

Electric motor and internal combustion engine efficiency maps

Requests for performance by the driver

Travel and environmental situations (gradients, ambient temperatures, etc.)

The intervention of the internal combustion engine while driving may depend on various combinations of these factors. When the battery charge level is low, the internal combustion engine is switched on to provide the required torque to the front wheels, making up for the lack of electric propulsion from the rear wheels.

Regenerative braking

Regenerative braking is a fundamental element of the ecological nature of the Jeep 4xe models, allowing kinetic energy to be recovered during all deceleration or braking phases. The energy is stored in the battery pack instead of being dissipated as heat on the brake discs. The conventional brake system is used to stop the car in the event of emergency braking or when traveling at very low speeds.

e-Coasting

This mode intervenes in place of the exhaust brake when the throttle is released, allowing energy recovery when slowing down even with the brake pedal released. It can be differentiated by a button on the central tunnel, located under the gear lever.

Regenerative braking is always active regardless of the driving mode (internal combustion engine or electric motor) to maximize energy recovery when the throttle and brake pedals are released. The e-Coasting mode can be activated on Renegade and Compass 4xe when the transmission is in the "D" (Drive) position.

By pressing the 'e-Coasting' button, the breaking intensity can be activated according to two different levels, more or less intense.

A warning light on the instrument panel display indicates activation through two different colors:

White ("Normal") if the "Intense" function is selected but not active (accelerator pedal not released);

(accelerator pedal not released); Green, if the "Intense" function is selected and active (accelerator pedal released).

After the more intense function has been activated by the driver, the regenerative braking calibration is bolder when coasting, that is when the driver is not pressing the accelerator pedal. This feature reduces the speed faster than standard regenerative braking and generates more electricity to be conveyed to the battery pack.

A dedicated message will appear on the instrument panel during the transition from the "Intense" to "Normal" function and vice versa.

Off-road capability and Jeep hybrid e-AWD system

Legendary Jeep off-road capability is guaranteed by the Jeep Active Drive Low system, fitted on all Compass and Renegade 4xe trims. The new plug-in hybrid technology further enhances the off-road capability of both models, with the combination of the two propulsions resulting in more torque. Trailhawk 4xe, for example, the specialist off-road trim with overall power of 240 hp – boasts an increase in torque output up to 50% versus the 170 hp diesel Trailhawk model. Furthermore, thanks to the new 4xe technology, traction to the rear axle is not provided by a prop shaft but through a dedicated electric motor. This allows the two axles to be separated and control the torque independently in a more effective way than a mechanical system, with traction being delivered to the rear wheels immediately when needed.

Jeep Selec-Terrain™

Jeep Active Drive Low is paired with the Jeep Selec-Terrain traction control system with up to five driving modes. Selec-Terrain includes Hill Descent Control for superior off-road capability. By using Selec-Terrain, the driver can choose the ideal driving mode to safely tackle any terrain:

Auto: standard mode, ensures continuous traction management, suitable for on and off-road driving.

standard mode, ensures continuous traction management, suitable for on and off-road driving. Sport: uses both the electric motor and the internal combustion engine to deliver sporty driving performances. New on both Renegade and Compass, this dynamic driving mode makes the daily urban driving experience more enjoyable, by tightening up the steering, sharpening the throttle response and adjusting the behavior of the transmission via higher upshifts for full power and torque delivery.

uses both the electric motor and the internal combustion engine to deliver sporty driving performances. New on both Renegade and Compass, this dynamic driving mode makes the daily urban driving experience more enjoyable, by tightening up the steering, sharpening the throttle response and adjusting the behavior of the transmission via higher upshifts for full power and torque delivery. Snow: provides more grip in extreme conditions. It is designed to be used for driving on-road and off-road in the case of poor grip surfaces, such as roads covered by snow.

provides more grip in extreme conditions. It is designed to be used for driving on-road and off-road in the case of poor grip surfaces, such as roads covered by snow. Sand/Mud: Off-road driving mode for tackling surfaces with poor grip, such as muddy or sandy soils to provide maximum traction.

Off-road driving mode for tackling surfaces with poor grip, such as muddy or sandy soils to provide maximum traction. Rock (Trailhawk versions only): This mode is only available when 4WD Low mode is engaged. The system configures the car to provide maximum levels of traction and steering capability on low-grip off-road surfaces. Besides, it provides benchmark off-road performance. It is used to climb over obstacles, such as large rocks.

Moreover, Jeep Selec-Terrain traction control system allows to manage the AWD system on Renegade and Compass 4xe by combining the five dynamic modes - Auto, Sport, Mud/Sand, Snow and Rock (the latter specific to the Trailhawk version) to two different 4x4 traction modes, depending on the situation the drivers need to tackle:

4WD Lock: This function permanently engages the four-wheel drive at speeds up to 15 km/h, keeping the rear electric motor (P4) constantly running to provide 4x4 traction at low speeds with a constant distribution of torque between the two axles (the distribution ratio varies depending on the selected Terrain mode). At speeds above 15 km/h, AWD becomes on-demand. Compared to a conventional mechanical AWD system, the response speed of the rear electric motor (P4) allows faster engagement. The full functionality of the 4xe four-wheel drive is guaranteed by the ’Powerlooping‘ function when the battery charge level is low. This ensures that the front electric motor, mechanically connected to the internal combustion engine, continuously generates high-voltage current to power the rear electric motor and deliver maximum traction regardless of the state of charge of the battery.

This function permanently engages the four-wheel drive at speeds up to 15 km/h, keeping the rear electric motor (P4) constantly running to provide 4x4 traction at low speeds with a constant distribution of torque between the two axles (the distribution ratio varies depending on the selected Terrain mode). At speeds above 15 km/h, AWD becomes on-demand. Compared to a conventional mechanical AWD system, the response speed of the rear electric motor (P4) allows faster engagement. The full functionality of the 4xe four-wheel drive is guaranteed by the ’Powerlooping‘ function when the battery charge level is low. This ensures that the front electric motor, mechanically connected to the internal combustion engine, continuously generates high-voltage current to power the rear electric motor and deliver maximum traction regardless of the state of charge of the battery. 4WD Low: this is the mode for making the most of the performance and power of the vehicle to tackle particularly difficult terrain, such as sand or rocks. On the Trailhawk trims, the Rock mode of the Selec- Terrain system can be selected only in 4WD Low.

The result is the ability of the Jeep 4xe models to handle every situation in the most efficient, safe and best performing mode.

The 4xe driving experience

The Jeep 4xe driving experience starts when the customer parks the car in the garage and leaves it plugged into the normal domestic socket using the supplied cable, or connected to the handy easyWallbox charger the evening before. Using the “E-Control” function, the driver can set the favorite start time and the battery charging time, for instance picking the most cost-effective electricity tariffs. He can also program charging from home using his smartphone.

The energy from the mains is transferred through the control module in the boot to the battery pack, which is mounted underneath the second-row of seats and continues to the dashboard at the front. This architecture provides two cars in one, namely a battery electric vehicle with a high-voltage lithium-ion battery pack on the rear axle and conventional vehicle with an internal combustion engine mounted on the front axle.

Before reaching the car, the charge level and vehicle’s general status can be checked remotely via app. On a hot day, drivers can even turn on the air conditioning system from home, before reaching the parking lot. After unplugging the car from the charging port, the journey sets off. “Hybrid” is the driving mode set by default, when the vehicle is started and it automatically manages the energy flows in the car. When the driver gets aboard, his smartphone automatically connects to the on-board Uconnect system, allowing him to continue using the various applications on the vehicle’s 8.4-inch touchscreen.

When driving in town, the driver can select the full-electric (“Electric” ) driving mode. In this way, he can easily access ‘restricted’ traffic areas, because the car will use the electric motor that supplies power to the rear wheels for zero-emissions driving. The average range of the Renegade and Compass 4xe in full-electric is 50 kilometers* and top speed is of 130 km/h in full electric. The internal combustion engine turns on only in case of kick-down or when the battery level is low.

Out of town on extra-urban roads, drivers can select the “e-Save” mode and maximize energy efficiency through the Battery Save function. This function mantains the remaining battery life (for instance if the avaialble battery charge level is 70%, it is mantained at 70%). In this case, the internal combustion engine charges the battery through the electric motor-generator unit mounted on the front axle keeping it at the set level. The second option, called Battery Charge, uses the internal combustion engine to recharge the battery up to 80%. This feature is particularly useful when approaching a city because it means the driver can reach downtown with a recharged battery and is able to drive in all-electric mode with zero worries.

In case the driver wants to increase speed and power or needs more traction as for instance on a snowy day or when tackling a steeper uphill. This is when the Jeep Renegade and Compass 4xe turn into authentic four-wheel-drive vehicles, and deliver all the advantages of 4x4 traction in terms of handling, active safety, and performance. The system automatically starts the internal combustion engine on the front axle, which drives the front wheels and turns the vehicle into an eAWD, that is an all-wheel-drive car that is also a hybrid.

In this hybrid configuration - internal combustion engine working on the front axle, electric motor working on the rear axle - the top-of-the-range S and Trailhawk 4xe models can deliver up to 240 hp and 200 km/h of top speed. With 240 hp, these are the most powerful Renegade and Compass models ever built: the most off-road capable and the best performing and fun to drive at the same time. All this without forgetting the safety guaranteed by the 4x4 system. In terms of fuel consumption, hybrid mode maximizes fuel efficiency, achieving approximately 2 liters/100 km (with the battery charged).

After climbing uphill successfully with the help of the traction and power generated by the combination of the traditional engine and the electric motor, it is time to drive downhill and exploit the kinetic energy to recharge the battery. In this phase, called e-Coasting, the movement of the wheels when the accelerator pedal is released generates energy and more efficiently accumulates charge in the battery.

This ensures several advantages: it saves energy, to the benefit of efficiency and ecology, but it also increases the total electric range of the car. By regenerating energy, it also increases the braking power of the Renegade and the Compass 4xe. The e-Coasting mode can be set to two level: one less and one more intense. The latter results in more energy recovery and increased range.

Legendary off-road capabilities have always distinguished every Jeep model, and the Renegade and Compass 4xe plug-in hybrid vehicles are no exception. The plug-in hybrid 4x4 traction system has been designed and developed for the 4xe models and perfectly integrates the power supply into the 4x4 traction system to take the off-road performance to a higher level. The plug-in hybrid traction system is even more powerful in terms of 4WD capability than a vehicle with a conventional internal combustion engine.

For off-road driving, customers can select HYBRID 4x4 mode and the system will automatically operate both drive systems on both axles. They can also pick 4WD Low mode to optimize response on sandy or rocky terrain or 4WD Lock to maintain permanent 4x4 traction up to 15 km/h. They can use the four-mode Selec-Terrain traction control system (which adds the Rock mode to reach five on the Trailhawk) that distinguishes all Jeep models (except for the Wrangler).

As a result of the high torque that can be released onto the ground almost instantaneously from the rear electric motor - up to 2,500 Nm - and the possibility of adjusting it with extreme precision during acceleration and when traversing the most challenging terrain, when a very low transmission ratio is required, the off-road driving experience is more precise and controlled. There is no need to increase the rpm to turn the wheels, while the dynamic load on the transmission is minimized, resulting in improved handling and speed. Furthermore, with the electric all-wheel-drive technology (eAWD), rear-axle traction is supplied by a dedicated electric motor instead of the prop shaft. The two axles are separated and the torque can be managed independently and better than on a mechanical system.

All high-voltage electronic components, including the control modules and the wiring between the battery pack and electric motors, are fully sealed and waterproof. As a result, all 4xe versions of the Renegade and Compass have a water fording capability of up to 40 cm and the specific off-road Trailhawk with the “Trail Rated” badge can cross fords up to 50 cm (on Compass only). The Trailhawk versions are also fitted with steel skid plates for added protection when driving on rough terrain, and specific equipment, as well as benchmark angles in their category (approach angle of 28 degrees, departure angle of 28 degrees, breakover angle of 18 degrees, ground clearance of 20.1 cm on Renegade Trailhawk; approach angle of 30.4 degrees, departure angle of 33.3 degrees, breakover angle of 20.9 degrees, ground clearance of 21.3 cm on the Compass Trailhawk), oversized rims and tires (17-inch235/60R17 M+S w/Snow Flake on Compass and 17” 235/55R17 M+S w/Snow Flake on Renegade).

This allows for Renegade and Compass 4xe models to be, first and foremost, authentic Jeep SUVs. They are environmentally friendly, yet extremely capable and fun to drive, both on and off-road.

SERVICES AND CONNECTIVITY FOR ELECTRIFIED DRIVING

An integrated ecosystem featuring simplicity and ease of use is designed to take customers into the world of electrification, starting from the choice of the electrified vehicle

“GO 4xe LIVE” App

For the debut of the new 4xe models, FCA has created an ecosystem of services designed to take the customers in the world of electrification and support them in the choice of their electrified model. The first example of user-friendliness and simplicity is provided by the new Jeep "GO 4xe LIVE" app, created by FCA’s e-Mobility team, which is a new ‘digital’ and mindful way of previewing the experience offered by a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle right away. The app allows anyone to establish initial contact with new electrified technologies and to discover the advantages of switching to hybrid.

Coming soon to Android and iOS operating systems, the GO 4xe LIVE app can be downloaded for free. Once users have signed up, they can have access to the world of electric mobility. The app features a virtual simulator to learn more about the new Jeep plug-in hybrid models and a test to identify the customer’s driving style. Furthermore it helps customers find their way through the two crucial aspects of electric mobility: range and charging time.

GO 4xe LIVE simulates a trip behind the wheel of a Jeep Renegade 4xe or a Compass 4xe, along any route. The app calculates the mileage traveled and an indication of the electrical energy consumed, while also monitoring battery status and the car's remaining range for the journey. The app also provides notifications of charging points available along the route, indicating whether charging is needed at one of them. At the end of the trip, it shows the potential financial savings and the CO 2 emissions offset compared to the use of a car with combustion engine.

The trip can also be simulated in “live” mode while the driver is behind the wheel of his own vehicle, or remotely, by setting the addresses where he wishes to start and finish. Within a few seconds, he will discover the performance and possible savings offered by the Jeep Renegade and Compass 4xe.

GO 4xe LIVE is designed to provide an exhaustive overview of the world of electrification: in the “Did you know?” section, users can find answers to the most frequently asked questions on the world of e-Mobility and even learn more about the main features of the new Jeep Renegade and Compass 4xe, with the option of booking a test drive and requesting a quotation from their preferred dealership. Even better: in the “Eco-Advisor” section, by simply entering their postal code, users can see the eco-bonuses and government incentives for purchasers of an electric car in their geographical region.

After the purchase, the customer experience continues with the Uconnect TM Services pack that FCA has developed for the Jeep brand, starting with the "My Uconnect" app.

In other words, the experience of buying a Jeep 4xe models is not just about owning the car and comes with a complete toolkit to enjoy, manage, and make the mobility experience more and more complete and enjoyable.

Smart onboard connectivity - user-friendly and easy to use

Jeep Renegade and Compass 4xe were developed to offer state-of-the art technology and connectivity to meet the needs of its increasingly demanding customers. They are equipped with the new UconnectTM Services with specific features for electrified driving and advanced on-board and off-board connectivity (some already active at the time of purchase) - My Assistant, My Car, My Remote, My Navigation and My eCharge.

The new UconnectTM Services give access to an array of features via various touchpoints, including the My Uconnect mobile app, smartwatch, website, buttons on the ceiling light and radio. They are available from launch on all trim levels in combination with the 8.4-inch infotainment system.

These services are divided into basic, such as My Assistant that is already active at the time of purchase, and standard packages that can be activated free of charge by the customer, including My eCharge, My Car, My Remote and My Navigation (available on models with Uconnect 8.4-inch NAV).

My Assistant is a system that puts the customer into contact with an operations center to ask for help in the event of an emergency and receive geolocalized support to resolve any needs for roadside assistance. The customer will also receive a monthly report by e-mail to check the current status of the car.

My Car allows the driver to monitor the condition of the car, checking important information at a glance, such as battery state of charge, fuel level, tire pressure, and service schedule.

My Remote can be used to schedule the charging from the mobile app according to the most convenient tariff of the preferred days and times, locate the exact position of the car, lock and unlock the doors, turn on the lights, program the air conditioning system, check key parameters, such as speed and driving area, and receive a notification if they are not respected.

My Navigation (available only for Uconnect 8.4-inch NAV) can be used to check traffic conditions, weather, and speed cameras along the way. It can also be used to search for points of interest and view the charging stations located near the car on the My Uconnect mobile app and the Uconnect 8.4-inch NAV system by graphically identifying those that can be reached with the current battery charge (Dynamic Range Mapping service). Finally, the Send & Go function can be used to send the destination to the navigation system of the car directly from a smartphone using the mobile app.

My eCharge for charging station management can be used to promptly identify the nearest public charging station, check its availability, start the charging process, and pay. It can also be used to set up and control private wallboxes.

A package of on-demand services that can be purchased on the My Uconnect web portal completes the Uconnect Services offer. These services include the My Wi-Fi, My Theft Assistance and My Fleet Manager packages.

My Wi-Fi is a real hotspot to connect up to eight electronic devices to the Internet at the same time.

My Theft Assistance promptly notified customers if their car may have been stolen. As soon as the theft is confirmed by law enforcement, the operations center will provide support to retrieve the car.

My Fleet Manager is the complete and innovative web portal dedicated to the management of small fleets, with a simple and user-friendly interface and full remote accessibility functions.

But the benefits of the Uconnect™ Services do not end with ownership services: customers will enjoy exclusive advantages coming from the partnerships with industry leading companies, such as promotions linked to the latest Pay-As-You-Drive and Pay-How-You-Drive car insurance policies and vehicle telematics data.

This confirms Renegade and Compass 4xe are more connected than ever before: they dialog with the driver both inside and outside the cabin, allowing him to set the navigation route in advance and to find them air-conditioned before starting them.

"My Uconnect", the smart connectivity apps for an all-encompassing 4xe experience

The 4xe Jeep models were developed to meet different customers’ needs and simplify their 4xe experience in all situations through a suite of applications that allow to control several features of the car comfortably and remotely. With the “My Uconnect” mobile app, customers can access an array of services for easy and quick managing of usage status, maintenance, navigation, charging, and any difficulties or emergencies – including theft. For instance, by using the "My Navigation" function, drivers can plan their route the night before and send it to their Renegade or Compass 4xe to find it ready the next morning, or schedule their preferred charging times and days, based on the most convenient electricity rates, or search for and pay charging stations in cashless manner.

Charging options

Charging the new Renegade and Compass 4xe is simple and user-friendly. Both offer seamless integration between smartphones and the Uconnect system 8.4-inch touchscreen, to manage charging according to the customers’ specific requirements and lifestyle, and directly from the car or remotely using the app.

The electric unit on the rear axle is powered by a battery that can be charged either while you drive (through the e-coasting mode, which charges the battery using the negative torque of the engine brake) or through an external power outlet: at home, with a domestic plug, and the cable supplied, or with a public charge point, using the specific cable (Mode 3, standard or optional depending on the market). To optimize charging times and to offer an additional, convenient home solution, the easyWallbox is available, which is connected to a normal domestic outlet and allows safe charging.

This system was developed by ENGIE EPS exclusively for FCA and is marketed by Mopar in Europe. It is a simple, accessible “plug&play” solution that can be managed easily via Bluetooth, allowing to recharge the Renegade or Compass 4xe at home with up to 2.3 kW of charging power in less than 5 hours (the time can vary according to the existing electrical system), with no need for any intervention by skilled personnel. Furthermore, the easyWallbox can be upgraded to 7.4 kW, providing a full charge at home in less than two hours (100 minutes).

Readiness for the new era of e-Mobility

The FCA roadmap in its commitment to an increasingly sustainable mobility is intended to foster a new interpretation and experience that reconciles customer requirements with care for the environment: e-Mobility by FCA. FCA has grasped the nettle and created a structured, Earth friendly system that is also economically competitive, bringing together partners, products and interdisciplinary services from a variety of markets, to simplify the lives of customers who choose electric and electrified cars.

Advanced technology at the service of electrification

Based on its cooperation with major partners, each a specialist in their sector, FCA has in recent years focused on the design and development of a series of electrification technologies, including hybrid vehicles, plug-in hybrids and fully electric batteries, all aimed at reducing consumption and lowering CO 2 emissions. These technologies and engines have already been launched in FCA models in various countries, while the process of line-up electrification is now casting the spotlight on many “Made in Europe models” such as the Jeep Compass and Renegade 4xe plug-in hybrid SUVs.

Easy charging

The transition to a sustainable electric and electrified mobility first and foremost requires the development of a network of public and private charging stations for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. At the same time, it requires a rethink of electricity production and distribution. FCA is developing solutions to fulfill every requirement, starting from charge points: the around 3,600 charging columns installed at dealerships across Europe and in plant parking lots are heading in this direction, as are the agreements with Enel X and ENGIE, leading players in the energy sector, to offer simple and immediate access to public and home charge points, like the easyWallbox. Based on another partnership with Digital Charging Solutions (DCS), customers who choose the Jeep Renegade and Compass 4xe will have access to “My easy Charge”, a digital service providing access to the largest public charging network in the world, managed by DCS. Via a dedicated app and a single card, this solution will offer access to more than 130,000 charging stations in 21 European countries. Finally, with ENGIE Eps and Terna, FCA e-Mobility has developed laboratories for innovative technologies, such as Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G), a system whereby an electric car interacts with the electricity network to return or store energy.

Close-up on connectivity, integration, safety and more

To complement the e-Mobility system focused on sustainable electric and electrified mobility, FCA is also working on connectivity, integration and safety within that system. Based on cooperation and integration with various partners, some of the very best in their sectors, FCA will be able to offer solutions for its customers to enjoy an increasing number of mobility services, such as access to a European public battery charging network and taking out insurance policies revolving around actual vehicle usage. The CarCloud project launched by Leasys, the mobility arm of FCA Bank, plays another major role in the e-Mobility system. This is the first car subscription service, a sustainable model not including privately owned cars, which prioritizes freedom of movement: customers can choose the vehicle most suitable for their requirements at any time anywhere in Italy via the extensive Leasys Mobility Store network, thus promoting a sustainable lifestyle from both an economic and environmental point of view.

*According to NEDC2 cycle – the specific figure may vary depending on the combination equipment/version.

Turin, July 20, 2020