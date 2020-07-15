This week BMW unveiled its first new all-electric model since quite a long time ago, the BMW iX3, which happens to be also the first with BMW's 5th generation drivetrain, the first electric X3 (and X in general). Additionally, the X3 is the first BMW that will be available as ICE, PHEV and BEV.

This all-electric Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) will be produced at the BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture (BBA) for the global market, starting in late Summer 2020.

Initially, BMW will offer only a rear-wheel-drive version, but we expect that all-wheel-drive will follow.

According to the full (but still preliminary specs), the WLTP range of iX3 is 460 km (286 miles), using an 80 kWh battery (74 kWh is usable).

The 210 kW and 400 Nm electric motor in the rear allows accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.8 seconds.

The price of the BMW iX3 in Germany starts at around €68,040 (assuming temporary 16% VAT through the end of 2020), and €69,800 (assuming 19% VAT from 2021). That's about $80,000.

If the German manufacturer decides to introduce the iX3 in the U.S., which is not the case initially, we should expect a price of $70,000 before the $7,500 federal tax credit.

Technical details

BMW iX3 specs:

Range (all-electric)

WLTP: 460 km (286 miles) ; energy consumption of 18.5-19.5 kWh/100 km

NEDC: 520 km (323 miles)



; energy consumption of 18.5-19.5 kWh/100 km NEDC: 520 km (323 miles) 80 kWh battery (74 kWh net usable / 80 kWh total)

10 modules, 188 prismatic cells, 400 V system

battery (74 kWh net usable / 80 kWh total) 10 modules, 188 prismatic cells, 400 V system 0-60 km/h (37 mph) in 3.7 seconds

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.8 seconds

80-120 km/h (50-75 mph) in 2.5 seconds

top speed of 180 km/h (112 mph)

rear-wheel drive

peak system output of 210 kW (80 kW continuous) and 400 Nm of torque

AC charging (on-board): 7.5 hours using 11 kW three-phase on-board charger

DC fast charging: 34 minutes to 80% (using 150 kW charger)

load capacity can be expanded from 510 litres to as much as 1,560 litres

curb weight 2,185 kg (DIN) / 2,260 kg (EU)

towing capacity up to 750 kg

Gallery: BMW iX3 (2020)

86 Photos

Video