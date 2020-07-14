The first BMW to present a fully electric version was not the 3 Series. Nor the 7 Series, which would make sense as the flagship in the German brand’s lineup. That honor was reserved for the X3, which will soon be also sold as the iX3. Apart from the front grille, the badge, and some blue details, you’ll probably have a hard time telling one from the other.

The major difference the iX3 has compared to the X3 is the weight. The iX3 weighs 2,185 kg, while the X3 M40d, one of the heaviest X3 around, weighs 2,020 kg. Considering how big the 400V, 80 kWh battery pack must be, such a small increase in mass is something BMW must be very proud of.

The other measures are pretty similar to the ones the regular X3 presents. The EV is 4.73 m (186.2 in) long, 1.89 m (74.4 in) wide, 1.67 m (65.8 in) tall, and a wheelbase of 2.86 m (112.6 in). Apart from this measure, the others are slightly different. The X3 is 4,72 m (185.8 in) long, 1.90 m (74.8 in) wide, and 1.68 m (66.1 in) tall. That shows how flexible the CLAR platform is. By the way, it is the same one used by the 3 Series and the 7 Series.

Of the 80 kWh the battery pack offers, the iX3 can use 74 kWh. That enables it to run 460 km (286 mi) under the WLTP cycle. It can be recharged in 150 kW fast chargers from 0 to 80 percent of charge in 34 minutes, according to BMW.

The iX3 seems to have a single electric motor in the rear axle, which would make it close to the sDrive versions of the regular car. With 210 kW (282 hp) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft), the top speed is electronically limited to 180 km/h (112 mph), and the iX3 can go from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.8 s. The X3 30i does the same in 6.4 s, which indicates BMW will probably have a dual-motor, M version of its new iX3.

The new electric SUV will be produced at the Chinese Shenyang plant, a joint venture between BMW and Brilliance. Production is slated to begin in 2020, but BMW did not inform precisely when. The iX3 will be the first BMW made in China to be exported to other markets.

Is that an indication that it will be made solely in Shenyang? According to BMW, there are plans to produce eDrive components in Dingolfing, Bavaria, and in Spartanburg as well. Perhaps the iX3 can also be manufactured in these plants.