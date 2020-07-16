Hide press release Show press release

Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe: Jeep® brand’s first plug-in hybrid SUVs now available for order

The new Jeep ® Renegade 4xe and Jeep Compass 4xe can be ordered in Italy and France.

Both 4xe models will be available for order in other major European markets in the next weeks.

Plug-in hybrid technology makes both Jeep 4xe SUVs pioneers of the brand’s ’green‘ revolution in the EMEA region.

Thanks to the new 4xe models, the Jeep future is connected, electrified, fun to drive and made in Italy: a global challenge starting from Europe.

Offered in three trim levels – ‘Limited’, ‘S’ and ‘Trailhawk’ – the Jeep 4xe models come with either 190 or 240 hp, a suite of technology and safety features, exclusive new e-driving functions, and public and home charging solutions with the easyWallbox.

A suite of FCA Bank’s financing solutions for customers who choose the new Jeep Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe.

Jeep ® showrooms across Italy and France are taking orders for the new Jeep Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe - the first of the brand’s bestselling SUVs in the European market equipped with plug-in hybrid technology.

Electrification is a fundamental step of the Jeep brand’s development and represents its commitment to becoming the leader in sophisticated environment-friendly technologies, while maintaining its core values of adventure, authenticity, freedom and passion. Courtesy of the plug-in hybrid technology, the new 4xe models offer the best performance and driving dynamics of any Jeep SUV ever. They are literally capable of ’going anywhere and doing anything’, to quote the brand’s well-known claim (“Go Anywhere, Do Anything”). At the same time, they are ideal cars for everyday driving in the city, thanks to the plug-in hybrid technology that allows customers to travel with zero emissions and a range of 50 km in full-electric mode*. Behind the wheel of the Jeep Renegade and Jeep Compass 4xe, fun becomes efficient, while Jeep's legendary off-road capability expresses the balance between driving pleasure and respect for the environment.

Jeep Renegade 4xe and Jeep Compass 4xe: “green” power and range

Jeep Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe feature a no-compromise hybrid solution that integrates with the unparalleled technical layout of every Jeep SUV, to push capability to the next level. This is achieved through some of the most advanced technology, that combines enhanced performance (up to 240 hp), improved safety (four-wheel drive is always available) and low environmental impact (less than 50 g/km of CO 2 in hybrid mode*). Both models pair a 1.3-liter turbo gasoline engine with an electric motor located between the rear wheels, which is powered by an 11.4 kWh battery that can be recharged while driving or by using an external power outlet: at home with the domestic plug, using the efficient and exclusive easyWallbox or the more advanced Connected Wallbox, or from a public charge point. On its own, the efficient 1.3-litre turbo engine delivers a power output of 130 hp or 180 hp, plus the 60 hp produced by the electric motor, adding up to a total of 190 hp (Limited version) or 240 hp (Trailhawk and S). In terms of torque, the electric motor produces 250 Nm of torque, while the combustion engine delivers 270 Nm. The combination of an internal combustion engine and the electric unit guarantees performance and extraordinary driving pleasure: acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in around 7.5 seconds, top speed of 130 km/h in full electric and up to 200 km/h in hybrid mode. Rapid response and smooth delivery ensure maximum driving pleasure.

Both Jeep 4xe models also feature three driving modes, which result from the synergy between the electric motor and the conventional engine - ‘Electric’, ‘Hybrid’ and ’E-Save’. Electric mode is ideal for city centers, Hybrid mode offers optimum system efficiency, and E-Save mode saves or charges the battery.

Additional features include specific functions for electrified driving, such as Sport Mode, which acts on engine delivery, steering calibration and the accelerator pedal, adjusting the car's handling for a sportier performance; E-Coaching, which monitors driving style for a more efficient energy management; and Smart Charging, which allows charge management from both the vehicle’s Uconnect radio or from the driver’s smartphone.

In terms of equipment, features include a new 7” TFT color display to provide the driver with specific information on electric driving (battery charge level, range in electric, combustion engine or combined modes, power percentage and recharge levels) and the 8.4” Uconnect system color screen, updated with new tabs to display power flow and driving history, set charging times and manage eSave mode as well as the various charge settings.

A full line-up

The new Jeep Renegade 4xe and Jeep Compass 4xe line-up includes three trim levels – ‘Limited’, ‘S’ and ‘Trailhawk’ – all featuring four-wheel-drive, a 1.3-litre engine working with and electric motor to deliver a power output of 190 hp or 240 hp (depending on the trim level) and a new six-speed automatic gearbox. A wide range of customization options are available, with up to 18 different color configurations for the Renegade and 22 for the Compass. Exterior colors include Alpine White, Glacier Metallic, Granite Crystal, Jetset Blue Metallic, Blue Shade, Sting Grey, Colorado Red, Carbon Black and Solid Black, plus 3 specific colors for the Renegade - Bikini and Omaha Orange (both in all trim levels except the S version) and Matt Green (on the Trailhawk only). An additional three colors are exclusive to the Compass - Ivory Tri-Coat, Blue Italia and Techno Green Metallic. In addition, up to six specific wheel designs are available for the new Renegade and seven for the new Compass 4xe.

State-of-the-art connectivity, safety and a full equipment

The 4xe models feature state-of-the art connectivity in order to meet the needs of its increasingly demanding customers. Both Renegade and Compass 4xe are equipped with the new Uconnect™ Services, including five different packages – My Assistant, My Car, My Remote, My Navigation and My eCharge – for advanced on-board and off-board connectivity and useful services for enhanced safety and comfort. Specific to the 4xe models is the new My eCharge package which assists the drivers with the payment and use of charging stations. 4xe models also include additional features to assist electric driving. Customers can monitor the battery charge level directly from the My Uconnect mobile app, schedule charging and air conditioning, and view the nearest charging stations on the My Uconnect mobile app and Uconnect 8.4" navigation when the battery is low. The Uconnect Services offer is completed by optional service packages – My Wi-Fi, My Theft Assistance and My Fleet Manager, which can be purchased on the My Uconnect web portal.

On both Renegade and Compass 4xe, the Uconnect 8.4” navigation system is offered as standard or optional depending on the trim.

In terms of safety, the new 4xe models come with the most advanced ADAS systems on the market, including high-visibility Full LED headlights (standard or optional on Renegade depending on the version), Bi-Xenon headlights (on Compass), standard Forward Collision Warning and Lane Departure Warning Plus, Intelligent Speed Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition (on the Renegade only) and front and rear parking sensors. Available safety features include Blind Spot Detection, ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic grid lines, automatic Park Assist and Keyless Go. Jeep Renegade 4xe also features as standard feature the new Drowsy Driver Detection system offered for the first time in a Jeep model.

Charging options

Charging the new Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe is easy and intuitive: both models offer seamless integration between the driver’s smartphone and the Uconnect system 8.4" touchscreen, to manage charging according to the driver’s requirements and lifestyle. The electric unit on the rear axle is powered by a battery that can be charged either while driving (via the e-coasting mode, which charges the battery through the negative torque generated by the engine brake) or by using an external power outlet: at home, with the domestic plug, or with a public charge point, using the specific cable available as standard or optional (depending on the version). To optimize charging times and to offer additional, safe and secure home solutions, customers can choose FCA’s exclusive easyWallbox, which allows to charge the vehicle by simply connecting to a normal domestic outlet, and offers fast charging, remote control and management via a dedicated app, or the advanced Connected Wallbox, which adds connectivity services and can be controlled remotely.

FCA Bank’s financing solutions for the new Jeep Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe

FCA Bank, the captive bank of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance, supports the sales of Jeep vehicles by providing a broad range of financing solutions to help Customers to purchase or lease their Jeep Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe. Anybody who wishes to drive the new 4xe models can opt for one of the following products:

Instalment Loan: Traditional financing that allows the buyer to pay for the vehicle over an extended period of time; Leasing and PCP (Personal Contract Purchase): Highly flexible solutions with low monthly payments and the possibility to choose, on the contract expiration date, whether to return, keep or replace the car with a new one; Private Lease: A solution for drivers who do not want to own the vehicle, with the ensuing costs and uncertainties, involving a single monthly payment inclusive of the main insurance, assistance and infomobility services for a peace-of-mind experience. All of FCA Bank’s solutions are intended not only for individuals but also for companies and independent professionals. Moreover, FCA Bank provides a broad range of insurance products in combination with the financing contract, for both personal protection - such as Prestito Protetto, which ensures the repayment of part of the loan in case of sudden and unpredictable occurrences such as a job loss - and car protection. The financing and insurance solutions described are available in most European countries where the companies of the FCA Bank Group operate. All the structures are extremely flexible, to meet in full local requirements.

Jeep Miles By Leasys

The new Jeep Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe models will be available in the next months with the Jeep Miles by Leasys rental formula in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and France.

Jeep Miles is the pay-per-use mobility solution which answers the needs of those who use the car mainly within the city, with a low annual mileage, in a discontinuous way and want to enjoy the pleasure of driving without thinking about car management. Pay-per-use rentals last 48 months, generally with no down-payment and an affordable monthly payment, in addition to a variable fee calculated on the basis of the actual kilometres travelled. It is also possible to enrich the basic formula with more insurance and assistance services to enjoy the car and its usage hassle-free.

*According to WLTP cycle – the specific figure may vary depending on the combination equipment/version.

Turin, July 2, 2020