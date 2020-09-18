Jeep Compass 4xe (together with Jeep Renegade 4xe) is the first plug-in hybrid from from Jeep (part of FCA) envisioned for the European market.

According to the Autogefühl review, it's quite a decent car, especially in the quiet and calming all-electric mode, which should be great for city driving and even some light off-roading.

Provided the use case does not require a lot of highway driving, it might turn out to be the best Jeep Compass ever. The 11.4 kWh probably should last for up to 40-50 km (25-31 miles).

On the other hand, the small engine feels stressed, and overall the car is not very sporty. On top of that, the conventional interior layout seems slightly outdated. There is no place for a phone and the infotainment is slow.

Unfortunately, the off-road capability was not tested.

Gallery: Jeep Compass 4xe

35 Photos

Jeep Renegade 4xe and Jeep Compass 4xe specs: