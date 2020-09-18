It has some weak points, but it seems great for driving around the city or for a short commute in EV mode.
Jeep Compass 4xe (together with Jeep Renegade 4xe) is the first plug-in hybrid from from Jeep (part of FCA) envisioned for the European market.
According to the Autogefühl review, it's quite a decent car, especially in the quiet and calming all-electric mode, which should be great for city driving and even some light off-roading.
Provided the use case does not require a lot of highway driving, it might turn out to be the best Jeep Compass ever. The 11.4 kWh probably should last for up to 40-50 km (25-31 miles).
On the other hand, the small engine feels stressed, and overall the car is not very sporty. On top of that, the conventional interior layout seems slightly outdated. There is no place for a phone and the infotainment is slow.
Unfortunately, the off-road capability was not tested.
Gallery: Jeep Compass 4xe
Jeep Renegade 4xe and Jeep Compass 4xe specs:
- Range (all-electric)
in general, expected up to around 50 km (31 miles)
Renegade 4xe WLTP: 26 miles (41.8 km)
Compass 4xe WLTP: N/A
- 11.4 kWh battery; nickel-manganese-cobalt cells, 400 V system
underneath the second row seat, fitted with a dedicated heating and cooling circuit
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.5 seconds
- top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph); 130 km/h (81 mph) in EV mode
- all-wheel drive
- peak system output of about 140 kW (190 hp) or 176 kW (240 hp):
Limited version: - 1.3L turbo gasoline engine (130 hp and 270 Nm), electric motor/generator and six-speed automatic transmission in the front plus electric motor (60 hp and 250 Nm) on the rear axle
Trailhawk and S versions: - 1.3L turbo gasoline engine (180 hp and 270 Nm), electric motor/generator and six-speed automatic transmission in the front plus electric motor (60 hp and 250 Nm) on the rear axle
- AC charging in less than two hours (100 minutes) using a 7.4 kW wallbox
- "the boot capacity is practically the same as the conventional engine version (330 liters for Renegade and 420 liters for Compass - in the configuration with seats in upright position)"