Kyle Conner is back in town and having tons of fun as usual. This exclusive video features a vehicle you may have seen before. It's Brian Jenkins' (i1Tesla) Overlanding Tesla Model Y. We shared his project in the past, but now it's time to see it prove its worth.

Brian built the Model Y specifically for Overlanding, as well as some light off-roading. It features a 2-inch lift kit and aggressive Toyo tires. He should have known what he was getting himself into taking the Model Y to our track in North Carolina. Kyle doesn't do anything halfway, and "light" off-roading would be boring. While these guys didn't push it to extremes with rock climbing, they definitely gave the car a workout, along with some damage.

Initially, they tested out the off-road Model Y on some easier trails around the track. Once it seemed everything was in order, they hit some real trails in the area. To make things even more fun and interesting, it was pouring rain. They could have waited for the trails to dry up, though they chose to dive right in, literally in some cases. It gave them a chance to test out the Model Y's Off Road Assist feature.

Sadly, it didn't take long before the Model Y suffered a bit of damage, but it wasn't to the car's suspension, tires, or frame. Instead, Brian was turning the car around for a photo op when it slid on the mud and bumped into a tree, which left a baseball-sized dent on the rear tailgate. That didn't stop them from continuing on, however. They also ended up getting a stick lodged between the skid plate and the plastic underbody tray, but it just broke a few clips.

As you'll see in the photos and video, Kyle and Brian took the Model Y over trees and bushes, climbed sandy hills, and ripped through muddy ruts with deep water. On one of the steep hills, they were even able to get some decent air, "Dukes of Hazzard" style.

In the end, this proved an amazing exercise for the Model Y, and it's ready for more. Subscribe to our InsideEVs US YouTube channel to stay up to date on Kyle's latest videos.