Interested in buying a plug-in hybrid, but you need to be able to tow a camper or a boat? You are in luck because there are several PHEVs out there that can tow 3,500 pounds or more. And if you need to haul an even bigger load, you'll be okay there, too, as long as you pick one of the PHEVs from this list that can tow 5,000 pounds or more.

Believe it or not, some PHEVs can tow 6,000 pounds or more, and one of them is the hugely popular Jeep Grand Cherokee, which in PHEV form is known as the Grand Cherokee 4Xe. There's even one on this list that tows nearly 8,000 pounds, but it's expensive.

The ultimate plug-in tow vehicle may well be the upcoming Ram 1500 Ramcharger, but that won't hit the market until early next yea. We don't know its price yet, but we do know that it will have 141 miles of electric-only range, a total range of 690 miles, can tow up to 14,000 pounds, and has a best-in-class maximum payload capacity of 2,625 lbs. It boasts 663 horsepower and 615 pound-feet of torque, enabling a zero to 60 miles per hour sprint in 4.4 seconds.

Let's get right down to it. Here are the PHEVs with the highest tow ratings, listed in ascending order.

2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

  • Towing Capacity: 3,500 Pounds

Additional Specs And Pricing

  • Horsepower: 375
  • Torque: 470 pound-feet
  • MPG in gas-only mode: 20 mpg combined city/highway
  • MPGe: 49 MPGe gas & electric
  • Curb Weight: 5,075
  • Drive Type: Four-wheel drive
  • Electric-Only Range: 22 miles
  • Price: $50,695

 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV

  • Towing Capacity: 3,500 Pounds

Additional Specs And Pricing

  • Horsepower: 323
  • Torque: 269 pound-feet
  • MPG in gas-only mode: 25 mpg combined city/highway
  • MPGe: 56 MPGe gas & electric
  • Curb Weight: 5,243
  • Drive Type: AWD
  • Electric-Only Range: 25 miles
  • Price: $49,945
2024-lexus-tx-550h-luxury-001-resized

2025 Lexus TX 550h+

  • Towing Capacity: 5,000 Pounds

Additional Specs And Pricing

  • Horsepower: 404
  • Torque: 446 pound-feet
  • MPG in gas-only mode: 27 combined city/highway
  • MPGe: 76 MPGe gas & electric
  • Curb Weight: 5,075
  • Drive Type: AWD
  • Electric-Only Range: v33 miles
  • Price: $76,700

2024 Volvo XC90 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid

  • Towing Capacity: 5,000 Pounds

Additional Specs And Pricing

  • Horsepower: 455
  • Torque: 523 pound-feet
  • MPG in gas-only mode: 27 mpg combined city/highway
  • MPGe:  58 MPGe gas & electric
  • Curb Weight: 4,589
  • Drive Type: AWD
  • Electric-Only Range: 33 miles
  • Price: $71,900

2024 Land Rover Range Rover PHEV

  • Towing Capacity: 5,511 Pounds

Additional Specs And Pricing

  • Horsepower: 542
  • Torque: 590 pound-feet
  • MPG in gas-only mode: 21 mpg combined city/highway
  • MPGe: 51 MPGe gas & electric
  • Curb Weight: 6,025
  • Drive Type: Four-wheel drive
  • Electric-Only Range: 51 miles 
  • Price: $141,100

2023 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring Hybrid

  • Towing Capacity: 5,600 Pounds

Additional Specs And Pricing

  • Horsepower: 494
  • Torque: 630 pound-feet
  • MPG in gas-only mode: 23 combined city/highway
  • MPGe: 56 MPGe gas & electric
  • Curb Weight: 5,673
  • Drive Type: AWD
  • Electric-Only Range: 21 miles
  • Price: $70,190

2025 BMW XM

  • Towing Capacity: 5,952 Pounds

Additional Specs And Pricing

  • Horsepower: 644
  • Torque: 590 pound-feet
  • MPG in gas-only mode: 14 combined city/highway
  • MPGe: 49 MPGe gas & electric
  • Curb Weight: 6,094 pounds
  • Drive Type: AWD
  • Electric-Only Range: 31 miles 
  • Price: $159,000

2025 BMW X5 PHEV

  • Towing Capacity: 5,952 Pounds

Additional Specs And Pricing

  • Horsepower: 483
  • Torque: 516 pound-feet
  • MPG in gas-only mode: 22 combined city/highway
  • MPGe: 58 MPGe gas & electric
  • Curb Weight: 5,573
  • Drive Type: AWD
  • Electric-Only Range: 38 miles
  • Price: $73,100

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

  • Towing Capacity: 6,000 Pounds

Additional Specs And Pricing

  • Horsepower: 375
  • Torque: 470 pound-feet
  • MPG in gas-only mode: 23 mpg combined city/highway
  • MPGe: 56 MPGe gas & electric
  • Curb Weight: 5,368
  • Drive Type: Four-wheel drive
  • Electric-Only Range: 26 miles
  • Price: $60,490

2025 Porsche Cayenne E Hybrid

  • Towing Capacity: 7,716 Pounds

Additional Specs And Pricing

  • Horsepower: 463
  • Torque: 479 pound-feet
  • MPG in gas-only mode: 21 mpg combined city/highway
  • MPGe: Not listed
  • Curb Weight: 5,368
  • Drive Type: AWD
  • Electric-Only Range: 56 miles
  • Price: $97,200

