Interested in buying a plug-in hybrid, but you need to be able to tow a camper or a boat? You are in luck because there are several PHEVs out there that can tow 3,500 pounds or more. And if you need to haul an even bigger load, you'll be okay there, too, as long as you pick one of the PHEVs from this list that can tow 5,000 pounds or more.

Believe it or not, some PHEVs can tow 6,000 pounds or more, and one of them is the hugely popular Jeep Grand Cherokee, which in PHEV form is known as the Grand Cherokee 4Xe. There's even one on this list that tows nearly 8,000 pounds, but it's expensive.

The ultimate plug-in tow vehicle may well be the upcoming Ram 1500 Ramcharger, but that won't hit the market until early next yea. We don't know its price yet, but we do know that it will have 141 miles of electric-only range, a total range of 690 miles, can tow up to 14,000 pounds, and has a best-in-class maximum payload capacity of 2,625 lbs. It boasts 663 horsepower and 615 pound-feet of torque, enabling a zero to 60 miles per hour sprint in 4.4 seconds.

Let's get right down to it. Here are the PHEVs with the highest tow ratings, listed in ascending order.

Gallery: 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe: First Drive

32 Photos

Towing Capacity: 3,500 Pounds

Additional Specs And Pricing

Horsepower: 375

Torque: 470 pound-feet

MPG in gas-only mode: 20 mpg combined city/highway

MPGe: 49 MPGe gas & electric

Curb Weight: 5,075

Drive Type: Four-wheel drive

Electric-Only Range: 22 miles

Price: $50,695

Gallery: 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Review

21 Photos

2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV

Towing Capacity: 3,500 Pounds

Additional Specs And Pricing

Horsepower: 323

Torque: 269 pound-feet

MPG in gas-only mode: 25 mpg combined city/highway

MPGe: 56 MPGe gas & electric

Curb Weight: 5,243

Drive Type: AWD

Electric-Only Range: 25 miles

Price: $49,945

2025 Lexus TX 550h+

Towing Capacity: 5,000 Pounds

Additional Specs And Pricing

Horsepower: 404

Torque: 446 pound-feet

MPG in gas-only mode: 27 combined city/highway

MPGe: 76 MPGe gas & electric

Curb Weight: 5,075

Drive Type: AWD

Electric-Only Range: v33 miles

Price: $76,700

Gallery: 2021 Volvo XC90 Recharge T8: Review

8 Photos

Towing Capacity: 5,000 Pounds

Additional Specs And Pricing

Horsepower: 455

Torque: 523 pound-feet

MPG in gas-only mode: 27 mpg combined city/highway

MPGe: 58 MPGe gas & electric

Curb Weight: 4,589

Drive Type: AWD

Electric-Only Range: 33 miles

Price: $71,900

Gallery: 2022 Range Rover PHEV

4 Photos

Towing Capacity: 5,511 Pounds

Additional Specs And Pricing

Horsepower: 542

Torque: 590 pound-feet

MPG in gas-only mode: 21 mpg combined city/highway

MPGe: 51 MPGe gas & electric

Curb Weight: 6,025

Drive Type: Four-wheel drive

Electric-Only Range: 51 miles

Price: $141,100

Gallery: 2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring: First Drive

16 Photos

Towing Capacity: 5,600 Pounds

Additional Specs And Pricing

Horsepower: 494

Torque: 630 pound-feet

MPG in gas-only mode: 23 combined city/highway

MPGe: 56 MPGe gas & electric

Curb Weight: 5,673

Drive Type: AWD

Electric-Only Range: 21 miles

Price: $70,190

Gallery: 2023 BMW XM: First Drive Review

11 Photos

Towing Capacity: 5,952 Pounds

Additional Specs And Pricing

Horsepower: 644

Torque: 590 pound-feet

MPG in gas-only mode: 14 combined city/highway

MPGe: 49 MPGe gas & electric

Curb Weight: 6,094 pounds

Drive Type: AWD

Electric-Only Range: 31 miles

Price: $159,000

Gallery: 2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e PHEV Review

14 Photos

Towing Capacity: 5,952 Pounds

Additional Specs And Pricing

Horsepower: 483

Torque: 516 pound-feet

MPG in gas-only mode: 22 combined city/highway

MPGe: 58 MPGe gas & electric

Curb Weight: 5,573

Drive Type: AWD

Electric-Only Range: 38 miles

Price: $73,100

Gallery: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Review

8 Photos

Towing Capacity: 6,000 Pounds

Additional Specs And Pricing

Horsepower: 375

Torque: 470 pound-feet

MPG in gas-only mode: 23 mpg combined city/highway

MPGe: 56 MPGe gas & electric

Curb Weight: 5,368

Drive Type: Four-wheel drive

Electric-Only Range: 26 miles

Price: $60,490

Gallery: 2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid First Drive Review

19 Photos

2025 Porsche Cayenne E Hybrid

Towing Capacity: 7,716 Pounds

Additional Specs And Pricing