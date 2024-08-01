Deliveries of the Tesla Cybertruck started late last year and now, half a year later, owners are publishing their impressions after living with the attention-grabbing EV (yes, it’s been that long.) That’s what happened in the case of YouTuber Butter_EV, who went on the record with everything that’s good and bad about Tesla’s first-ever pickup.

So, what is it like to live with the angular truck as a daily driver? Well, for starters, it’s not for you if you don’t like people yelling out curses and even throwing drinks at your car because that’s what happened with this owner, as he explains in the video embedded at the top of this page.

Get Fully Charged From shattered windows to best-seller The Tesla Cybertruck has been a vehicle of extremes since day one. It shot up in fame when

Franz von Holzhausen, Tesla's head designer, smashed the side windows of the prototype on the stage in 2019. Now, it's slowly but surely becoming the best-selling pickup truck in the United States, for better or worse.





We knew the Cybertruck was controversial, but we didn’t expect it to garner so much negative attention, so keep that in mind if you’re in the market for one.

With that out of the way, let’s get to the good stuff. First off, the Cybertruck is “the best road trip vehicle” and “the best tow vehicle” this owner has ever driven, which goes against just about every other owner review out there, at least when it comes to the towing part.

We know that Tesla’s pickup has trouble going the distance when towing and then it takes quite a while to replenish the batteries at a Supercharger station, but here comes this owner and says that the angular truck is the best he ever had. Mind you, he didn’t touch on the range drop and charging issues and instead focused on the fact that the Cybertruck is very comfortable thanks to its air suspension system and has plenty of room for a family, a dog and a bunch of bags.

The 2,500-pound payload capacity is more than enough for family trips, even when towing a trailer behind the truck. That said, it’s not the perfect trailer hauler because it’s difficult to load anything in the bed when there’s a camper attached to the tow hitch—you can blame the triangular-shaped sides of the vehicle for that.

The small side mirrors are also nearly useless when towing a long trailer, as per the uploader, and the digital feeds going to the central touchscreen aren’t of much help, either, because you can’t customize the layout to show just the side views and the navigation. Instead, you need to constantly shuffle between the navigation and exterior views.

A big gripe is the lack of the so-called Full Self-Driving Capability, even eight months after deliveries started. That will supposedly come soon for the Cybertruck, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk himself said recently, but for a car that starts at $100,000, you’d expect to get all the advertised features from the get-go.

All in all, Butter_EV seems to be pretty happy with his purchase. But what do you think? Let us know in the comments after watching the video.