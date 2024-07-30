One of the things that Tesla is known for, apart from its loud-mouthed CEO, is its cars’ ability to get better over time thanks to over-the-air software updates.

Anything from throttle response and steering hardness to the way your music sounds in the speakers can be altered from one day to the next through a software update. And in the case of the controversial Cybertruck, it’s an OTA upgrade that made it more off-road-capable than ever before because.

Get Fully Charged The promise of software updates With the Tesla Cybertruck, it was a case of "we promise it will be better" ever since deliveries started last year. That didn't sit very well with people who paid some $100,000 for a vehicle expecting it to be fully functional from day one. Now, though, it looks like those who were patient enough to wait for big software updates can finally benefit from almost all of the truck's party tricks, except the so-called Full Self-Driving Capability, that is.

That’s because, in the case of the tri-motor version at least, the front-mounted mechanical differential lock was there when the EV left the factory but the ability to activate it was missing from the car’s settings screen. That all changed when Tesla pushed a pretty big software update to its only pickup truck, enabling said diff lock and adding more off-road features like Trail Assist.

But did any of these make a difference in the way the Cybertruck handles off-road obstacles? Well, it seems like the answer to that question is a solid “Yes,” as Kyle Conner from Out of Spec Reviews found out with his own tri-motor Cybertruck on an off-road course where the battery-powered pickup performed “much better than expected.”

When the Cybertruck began getting into customers’ hands, videos that popped up online showed a lackluster performance off the beaten track, especially for a vehicle that’s advertised by Tesla as “durable and rugged enough to go anywhere.”

Now, though, it looks like things have dramatically improved, with the 6,800-pound Cyberbeast doing a rather impressive job over the sometimes difficult terrain it faced in the video embedded at the top of this page. Mind you, the truck was fitted with aftermarket beadlock wheels and Falken Wildpeak AT4W all-terrain tires.

That said, at the end of the test, the Cybertruck left the course with some battle bruises–the front left wheel arch liner came loose, the left plastic sill got slightly damaged after it made contact with a big rock and the rear left mudguard got dislodged.

Go ahead and watch the video and then let us know what you think in the comments below.