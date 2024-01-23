The Tesla Cybertruck feels like an unfinished product. That’s what the YouTuber known as VoyageATX says in the video embedded above, where he drives the all-electric angular pickup truck on an off-road course at the Hidden Falls Adventure Park in Texas.

But the Cybertruck isn’t the only vehicle there. A Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness and a Toyota 4Runner were part of the same group.

Get Fully Charged The Cybertruck seems to struggle off-road A video posted on YouTube shows the Tesla Cybertruck struggling on an off-road course. With one wheel in the air, the car stops dead in its tracks for a couple of seconds before trying to get moving again, but to no avail.

It’s worth noting at this point that the Cybertruck driver admits he’s a novice in the world of off-roading and that he knew what he was getting into when he bought the controversial battery-powered truck.

That said, a vehicle that costs about $100,000 and is touted as being “durable and rugged enough to go anywhere” should have no issue following the same trail as what is essentially a souped-up all-wheel-drive hatchback. Except it did have issues.

In fact, the Cybertruck failed to go over a particular obstacle on the Texas off-road course, forcing its driver to go on an alternate, easier route. But watching the video, we can’t help but notice that it wasn’t a tire issue, as none of the wheels that were still touching the ground were spinning.

The video creator said that they tried a bunch of different driving modes and even lowered the tire pressure–which helped a bit–but the Cybertruck still refused to go over the rocky bump. He adds that the truck doesn’t have locking differentials available yet, with the symbol to activate them greyed out on the central touchscreen.

But even without locking diffs, the vehicle’s traction control system should have been able to make up its mind and send power to the wheels that had the most traction. Just like the Subaru and the Toyota that went on the same trail. Or even other Cybertrucks that were spotted going off-road in other places in the United States and, even though they struggled a bit, they eventually made it up the obstacle.

There’s a possibility that the driver in the video didn’t select the right setting for the scenario, but even so, we think the car should have made a better job trying to move forward in one way or another. It seems it’s a software issue that can be resolved with a simple over-the-air update, but that hasn’t happened yet.

Go ahead and watch the video, and then let us know what you think. Maybe we missed something big or maybe there’s another explanation that we didn’t catch.