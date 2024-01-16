The Tesla Cybertruck is slowly but surely going into the hands of reservation holders who are seemingly eager to reveal every little detail about the heavily anticipated all-electric pickup truck.

While the official specs list was revealed by the American EV maker back in November 2023 when the first production-spec units were delivered, that didn’t include every single detail about the truck. Things like how much weight can the roof crossbars support or how the driver can activate the Auto High Beam option for the lights were understandably left out of the presentation and are absent from the carmaker’s website.

That said, these have to be found somewhere, and that somewhere is the official owner’s manual, which isn’t yet available on Tesla’s webpage but is embedded in the car’s software. And the good people at T Sportline got their hands on a customer-spec Cybertruck and published what they call the “World’s Most Boring Video” on YouTube showing the entire manual on camera.

It’s true that browsing through an owner’s manual won’t cause a burst of excitement for anyone, but at the same time, it does reveal some interesting facts about the angular electric pickup.

The first thing that caught our attention was the tiny amp-hour rating for the low-voltage battery. As with any Tesla, the Cybertruck has a high-voltage traction battery–in this case, rated at 700 volts–and a low-voltage battery that presumably runs all the ancillaries such as the lights, window regulators, remote locking, and steer-by-wire system.

Unlike all the other Tesla passenger EVs, the Cybertruck has a 48V low-voltage system instead of a traditional 12V one, and the battery is rated at just 4 Ah. Compare that to the lead-acid 12V battery that was fitted to the Model 3, which is rated at 45 Ah, and you quickly realize the difference between the two.

In terms of watt-hours, which is the equivalent of the total energy supplied if 1 watt of electrical power is supplied for 1 hour, the Cybertruck’s battery can provide 192 Wh, while the Model 3’s 12V battery can provide 540 Wh. Again, quite a big difference, but we assume Tesla did its homework and came up with an efficient solution to recharge the low-voltage battery from the high-voltage pack.

Staying on the 48V topic, the same owner’s manual (the video of which is embedded at the top of this page) mentions that the Cybertruck comes with two 48V power feeds for accessories: one on the roof and one inside the powered frunk, each capable of providing up to 400W of power.

Seeing how the Cybertruck is the only production vehicle in the world with a 48V electrical system, it will be interesting to see what the aftermarket world comes up with to take advantage of the two power feeds. The one on the roof can be used for the Tesla-designed LED light bar, while the one in the frunk could provide electricity to additional front-mounted lights or whatever else the overlanding community desires.

The same community might want to know that Tesla’s first pickup can accommodate four roof crossbars. The front pair can support a weight of up to 220 pounds (100 kilograms), while the three rear-most bars have a weight rating of 440 lbs (200 kg). The manual doesn’t say what’s the total weight rating for all four crossbars.

Getting into the suspension settings, there’s an Auto Lower function that automatically sets the car’s ride height to the Entry level when Park is engaged to make it easier to get in and out of the vehicle. Speaking of height settings, there are four On-Road and three Off-Road levels.

On-Road has Entry, which is 2.2 inches (5.5 centimeters) below Medium, Low, which is 1.6 in (4 cm) lower than Medium, and High, which is 2.4 in (6 cm) higher than Medium.

Off-Road offers High, which is the same as the latter setting on the On-Road group, Very High, which is 3.9 in (10 cm) above Medium, and Extract, which is 5.9 in (15 cm) above the Medium setting.

A pretty neat feature is the ability to add several locations where the car will automatically raise the suspension to a set height. This is called Auto-Raising Locations in the car’s menus. Additionally, there are two Off-Road driving modes dubbed Overland and Baja.

There are lots and lots of other features and specs detailed in the video, so go ahead and take a look for yourself. When you’re done, let us know if you have any comments in the section below.