The Tesla Cybertruck is still shrouded in a bit of secrecy even following its much-anticipated reveal. That's because Tesla seemingly loves to keep a lot of the details (both big and small) under wraps.

The Cybertruck is not alone in this regard. Let's recall that Tesla still refuses to openly list the battery capacity for any of its models. Battery capacity is, after all, quite a big deal when it comes to electric cars, yet Tesla won't provide us (or you) with this all-important figure.

Back to the Cybertruck...

In steps Kyle Conner of Out Of Spec Reviews on YouTube (and a former InsideEVs video producer). Kyle is known for his wonderfully detailed and extremely thorough video presentations and this one featuring the Cybertruck is no exception. It's an incredibly long video at almost two hours in length, so we can't really get into the details here. But we will say that almost no topic is left untouched.

Kyle is checking out one of the first customer delivery Cybertrucks and he has the pickup for a full four days. Full range tests of the Cybertruck are already posted, but here we present the full tour of the Cybertruck. So, without wasting any more of your time, go ahead and check out the world's most comprehensive video tour, overview, and review of the all-new Tesla Cybetruck. Here you'll find everything out about its range, battery specs and so much more.

And here are most of the chapters to make it easier for you to find the topics that interest you the most:

Intro 0:00

0:00 First thoughts on Cybertruck/ Future videos 1:54

1:54 Exterior / Attention grabber 6:01

6:01 Front trunk/ Trim and price 9:48

9:48 Wiper 12:30

12:30 Battery 14:26

14:26 Motor options / Drivetrain 16:56

16:56 Size / rear steering 22:56

22:56 Tailgate / Tonneau cover / Bed 24:01

24:01 Rear power outlets 31:30

31:30 Range extender 33:17

33:17 Charging 34:16

34:16 Francy's First Impressions 43:11

43:11 Thermal system 44:11

44:11 Suspension 47:08

47:08 Final thoughts on exterior 50:28

50:28 Sound system 51:31

51:31 Seats / Squeaks 53:09

53:09 Range 56:05

56:05 Software / screen 57:16

57:16 Steer by wire 59:45

59:45 Door opening 1:02:52

1:02:52 Back to Software 1:04:05

1:04:05 Service mode Software 1:27:56

1:27:56 Cabin Tour 1:35:09

1:35:09 Phone Died / Final thoughts / Things to still talk about 1:43:58

