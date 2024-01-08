The Tesla Cybertruck is still shrouded in a bit of secrecy even following its much-anticipated reveal. That's because Tesla seemingly loves to keep a lot of the details (both big and small) under wraps.

The Cybertruck is not alone in this regard. Let's recall that Tesla still refuses to openly list the battery capacity for any of its models. Battery capacity is, after all, quite a big deal when it comes to electric cars, yet Tesla won't provide us (or you) with this all-important figure.

Back to the Cybertruck...

In steps Kyle Conner of Out Of Spec Reviews on YouTube (and a former InsideEVs video producer). Kyle is known for his wonderfully detailed and extremely thorough video presentations and this one featuring the Cybertruck is no exception. It's an incredibly long video at almost two hours in length, so we can't really get into the details here. But we will say that almost no topic is left untouched.

Cybertruck Range Test

tesla cybertruck real world range test Tesla Cybertruck Falls 20% Short Of EPA/Advertised Range In Real-World Test (Updated)

Kyle is checking out one of the first customer delivery Cybertrucks and he has the pickup for a full four days. Full range tests of the Cybertruck are already posted, but here we present the full tour of the Cybertruck. So, without wasting any more of your time, go ahead and check out the world's most comprehensive video tour, overview, and review of the all-new Tesla Cybetruck. Here you'll find everything out about its range, battery specs and so much more.

And here are most of the chapters to make it easier for you to find the topics that interest you the most:

Gallery: Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck
55 Photos
Tesla Cybertruck Tesla Cybertruck Tesla Cybertruck Tesla Cybertruck Tesla Cybertruck Tesla Cybertruck Tesla Cybertruck
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com