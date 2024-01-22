A handful of customer-spec Tesla Cybertrucks have popped up on Turo, which is kind of like the Airbnb of cars–a place where people can rent out their own cars and make some money on the side. It’s also where enthusiasts can get a taste of their favorite cars that are traditionally unavailable at legacy car rental companies.

Fans have waited for the Cybertruck to roll off the assembly line ever since the initial prototype was driven on stage back in 2019 and had its windows shattered with a metal ball. Since then, a lot of hype has surrounded the angular electric pickup, but some of that hype turned into disappointment as customers got their hands on the prized EV and discovered it wasn’t necessarily all what it was supposed to be.

Get Fully Charged Turo saves the day for those still waiting for their Cybertruck Some Tesla Cybertruck customers are renting out their all-electric pickup trucks on Turo at prices that are close to $1,000 per day. Seeing how Tesla doesn't currently offer test drives of its $100,000 truck, this is the only way reservation holders that are still waiting for their EVs to be delivered can have a go in the angular pickup, for a price.

The driving range and charging speeds seem to be the biggest source of dissatisfaction, with some owners experiencing about 200 miles of cruising on a full charge, which is quite a ways off the advertised figure of 320-340 miles (depending on the type of tires fitted).

As more and more Cybertrucks reach ordinary customers (the first units reportedly reached Tesla employees and celebrities), some ended up on Turo, meaning that reservation holders who are still waiting for their truck to be delivered can pay some money and see what it’s like to live with the controversial pickup–without company reps or time limits to worry about.

The problem is–renting a Cybertruck on Turo isn’t exactly cheap. The lowest-priced one we found in Austin, Texas is $903/day without taxes and fees. The next one, price-wise, is $920/day, while an owner in San Jose, California is asking for $950/day.

Tesla Cybertrucks on Turo in Austin, Texas

That’s a lot of money for what is essentially a day of not-quite-joyriding, seeing how there’s no off-roading allowed on Turo rentals. But it’s also the only way someone can test drive a Cybertruck because Tesla is not offering Demo Drives with its pickup yet, although they are reportedly coming–wannabe customers can just check it out at Tesla stores, but they can’t drive it.

Yes, you can’t test-drive a vehicle that costs over $100,000 before you buy one. Welcome to the future.

Sarcasm aside, let us know what you think in the comments below: should reservation holders pay this kind of money just to see what their upcoming car is like to drive?