Last night, Elon Musk walked onto the stage at Tesla's Design Studio dressed like The Terminator. He unveiled a wild, bold sci-fi vision — something right out of Blade Runner or Total Recall. In the real world, it looks like something akin to a DeLorean, Mars Rover, and Stealth Fighter all-in-one. This thing has people talking.

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Posted by Matt Pressman. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.

Above: A look at Tesla's new Cybertruck (Images: Tesla via Reddit: hannah_hd02)

After years of careful, conservative design (notwithstanding Tesla's minimalist interiors), the Silicon Valley automaker went all-in on its new Cybertruck aesthetic. Go big or go home. Kirsten Korosec at TechCrunch calls it, "a futuristic vehicle that seemed stripped straight out of a post-apocalyptic era movie." Forbes' John Koetsier says that it is "ugly as sin." Jalopnik's Patrick George calls it, "a brutal, angular beast."

Christopher Smith at Motor1 says, "There's absolutely no mistaking this truck for anything else on the road." And perhaps that's the point. To get people talking about electric vehicles, a breakthrough, irreverent design is necessary. This truck is, to put it mildly, a conversation starter. And there's a lot to talk about.

Above: Cybertruck event in a five-minute edit of key highlights (YouTube: The Verge)

Vinkesh Vijayenthiran at Motor Authority explains that the stainless steel body is "cold-rolled steel is tough enough to sustain serious impacts [including a sledgehammer] without gaining even a blemish." Sure, there was a "wardrobe malfunction" with the concept car glass, but rest assured — the production version's armored glass will withstand a 9mm bullet.

Utility is paramount. It's reported, "The pickup comes standard with a crew-cab body and a 6.5-foot bed measuring 100 cubic feet and capable of carrying 3,500 pounds. Towing capacity is up to 14,000 pounds while approach and departure angles come in at 35 and 28 degrees, respectively. Standard adjustable air suspension means the pickup can be raised on demand to create up to 16 inches of ground clearance. And for your tools, the pickup offers 110- and 220-volt outlets and an air compressor."

Above: Up close and personal with Tesla's new Cybertruck (Source: Motor1)

Then there's the performance, "Cybertruck will be able to hit 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds and run the quarter-mile in 10.8 seconds. Musk said the truck will also handle like it's on rails." Yes, this pickup can outrun a Porsche 911 in a drag race. It can also outmuscle a Ford F-150 in a tug-of-war... uphill. Yet the most surprising revelation may have been the base price: Cybertruck starts at $39,900.

Source: TechCrunch, Forbes, Jalopnik, Motor1, Motor Authority, The Verge, Tesla