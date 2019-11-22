Tesla just revealed it's shocking electric pickup truck to the world and we now know some official details, including specs, pricing, range and more.

To say that the Tesla truck was highly anticipated is perhaps the biggest understatement ever. When Elon Musk first suggested Tesla would do a truck, the long wait for the grand reveal began. That wait is now over and the moment of truth has arrived.

With the introduction of a truck, Tesla now covers (once the Tesla Model Y and Roadster officially launch) most of the major segments for vehicles. The Model S (large sedan), Model 3 (compact to midsize sedan), Model X (large SUV), Model Y (crossover) Roadster (supercar) and now the truck make for a rather solid lineup of EVs that should satisfy quite a large chunk of the buying public.

Throughout the day today, Tesla CEO Elon Musk once again returned to Twitter to drop some new Tesla truck clues. Musk noted that the truck (in a pressurized form) would be used on Mars and he even hinted that its design looks like this:

This new teaser was released by Tesla today too:

The teasing is now over, so let's dive into the newly known details related to the Tesla truck.

According to Tesla's press release:

Cybertruck is designed to have the utility of a truck and the performance of a sports car. The vehicle is built to be durable, versatile and capable, with exceptional performance both on-road and off-road. Cybertruck will come in three variants: Single Motor Rear-Wheel Drive, Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive, and Tri Motor All-Wheel Drive.

Vehicle Specs:

Range: 500+ miles

0-60 mph acceleration: <2.9 seconds

Towing capacity: More than 14,000 lbs

Payload: Up to 3,500 lbs

Vault length: 6.5 feet

Storage capacity: 100 cubic feet of exterior, lockable storage including the vault, frunk, and sail pillars.

Suspension: 4” in either direction

Touchscreen size: 17”

Body: Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless steel. If there was something better, we’d use it.

Seating capacity: Up to six adults

Charging: Can be charged at home, at Destination Charging locations, and with our network of more than 14,000 Superchargers, including on our newest V3 technology, which is helpful for long hauls and towing.

Price

Tesla has just announced incredibly low pricing for the Tesla Cybertruck. Tesla says the truck will start at $39,900 in base trim and top out at just $69,900 in top tri-motor form. That's even lower than the sub $50,000 target announced previously by Musk.

Range

It’s official, the Tesla Cybertruck has made its world debut. According to CEO Elon Musk, it will have a maximum range of over 500 miles per charge. The base “Standard Range” model will have over 250 miles of range. There will also be another trim level in between the two. It will have over 300 miles of range.

Performance

The Tesla Cybertruck reveal showed a vehicle that will not have paint options or a traditional bed, but it will be able to tow 14,000 lb, to pull anything, according to Elon Musk, and offer its owners a 2.9 s acceleration from 0 to 60 mph. That is enough for the pickup truck to beat a Porsche 911.

The pickup truck will be available with three options of range and engines: a RWD, able to tow up to 7,500 lb with a 250+ mi range, a dual-motor AWD, willing to pull 10,000 lb with a 300+ range, and a tri-motor AWD that has the top specs, but no details. Its range will be 500+ mi.

Design

The design of the Tesla Cybertruck is a secret no more. It looks, as you can see, like no other truck ever seen outside a sci-fi movie set. Steel panels are finished "au natural" and wearing a distinctive peaked roof – from the side, it's basically a rectangular box with a triangle sitting on top above the beltline.



The cab is very forward, with the front glass far down the front in place of a normal hood. Meanwhile, in back, the bed is covered by a sheet of metal that recedes into roofline to expose and give access to the bed. It's really...something. When Musk alluded to it looking like it a vehicle from Blade Runner, he certainly wasn't kidding.

Production And Availability

According to Tesla, production of the lower-priced Cybertrucks may begin in late 2021. However, the tri-motor will follow in 2022.

