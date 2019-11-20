The guys from PartCatalog.com are always in search of interesting Twitter and Google Trends data. This time, they have discovered the Tesla pickup truck – probably named Cybertruck – is the most anticipated product Tesla has ever presented. Just check out the animation above.

Although it is interesting, the most revealing piece of data that PartCatalog.com sent us is the graphic below. It presents the amount of interest each vehicle from Tesla generated one month before their respective presentations.

If you do not remember exactly when they happened, here’s the list:

Roadster - July 19th, 2006

Model S - March 26th, 2009

Model X - February 9th, 2012

Model 3 - March 31st, 2016

Tesla Semi - November 16th, 2017

Model Y - March 14th, 2019

Tesla Cybertruck - November 21st, 2019

PartCatalog.com also searched for geotagged Twitter data on 25,000 tweets about electric pickups in general. Although there is a lot of interest on the Tesla Cybertruck coming from the West Coast, check the list of the states that are talking more about electric pickups:

1. Colorado

2. Michigan

3. Oregon

4. Wisconsin

5. Ohio

6. Indiana

7. Pennsylvania

8. Georgia

9. Arizona

10. Nevada

As you can see, there is also a lot of interest from the Midwest, one of the places that buy the most regular pickups nowadays.

People know electric vehicles are very energy efficient, which implies running them spends little money. Apart from that, they are easier to service, have fewer parts to replace, and a lot of torque.

If they can work with a lot of range, tow stuff around in a competent way, and still charge little for all these services, the problem will be suppling the number of electric pickup trucks customers will demand. We will discover that about the Tesla contender in a few days.

Source: PartCatalog.com