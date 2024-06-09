You know it, I know it, none of us can un-see it: the 2024 Tesla Cybertruck. The Cybertruck is perhaps the most controversial new car on the market, and it’s easily the most recognizable. Fans say it looks like a futuristic Mars rover; detractors say it’s just a rolling refrigerator.

But the Cybertruck is more than its reputation and looks. It’s a real car with real features, and we want to show you how those features work in theory and in practice.

The Cybertruck we drove is a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive model, which starts at about $80,000. It also has Tesla’s $20,000 “Foundation Series” package on it, which means it gets a few extra features and the honor of being one of the earliest Cybertrucks to be delivered. In total, this truck is just over $100,000.

In the video, we'll discuss: 

  • Steer-by-wire and four-wheel steer, the maneuverability features that help the Cybertruck feel less like a tank when you need to park it.
  • The truck's materials, like its stainless-steel body panels and not-yet-available armored glass windows. 
  • Storage in the truck bed, including a power tonneau cover and a hidden gear locker.
  • Funky controls, like buttons in place of door handles, a single windshield wiper, and Tesla's "Bioweapon Defense Mode." 
  • Branding and Easter eggs: Did you know the dome lights mimic the front of the car, and that you can "shatter" the windows of a virtual Cybertruck on the infotainment screen? 

The Cybertruck is the talk of the internet, whether that talk is about its looks, safety, or credibility as a truck. It’s also the talk of any town that has one in it, since the sight of one prompts us all to point, stare, and make a comment. When I filmed this video, I could only go a few minutes in between passersby stopping to ask me about it.

Give the video a watch, because whether you like the truck or not, it’ll give you a whole lot to talk about next time you see one.

