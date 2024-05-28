The Tesla Cybertruck has always been a love-it-or-hate-it type of vehicle. And whether owners like it or not, Tesla’s first-ever pickup truck will turn a lot of heads wherever it makes an appearance. It's just that some of those turned heads follow up with extended middle fingers as well.

Most people want to take photos of the thing and ask questions about it, as we found out during our own time with the stainless steel EV, but not everybody has good intentions, it seems.

Get Fully Charged The Cybertruck turns you into a celebrity The simple act driving a Tesla Cybertruck turns anybody who's behind the wheel into a celebrity, albeit for a very short time. Due to its unconventional looks, the angular stainless steel EV turns heads wherever it is, which isn't to everybody's liking.

The first two known, public Cybertruck dashcam videos featured on the Wham Baam Teslacam YouTube channel have definitely captured some ill-intentioned folks. The first clip shows a Cybertruck owner going down his merry way in California, not doing anything wrong when a guy on a motorcycle who was lane-splitting smacked the right passenger mirror before flipping the pickup driver off.

Another Cybertruck-related encounter in the same video saw the driver of a BMW 5 Series seemingly wanting to throw some water (or maybe another liquid, we don’t know) on the green wrap of the electric pickup. Multiple times, even. He even cut off the Tesla, which is just plain aggressive.

The 13-minute video also shows several other incidents where different Tesla models were vandalized just for the fun of it, including pouring a can of paint on the roof. Suffice it to say, the people who did that were caught by the police after the car’s owner pressed charges, according to the voiceover.

Since the Cybertruck's first deliveries last year, the truck has become arguably Tesla's most contentious product to date. While many owners swear that they love the vehicles, early examples have been dogged by quality issues and have even injured some with their sharp metal edges. Moreover, the truck has become a kind of rolling symbol of the various controversies around Tesla and CEO Elon Musk, with the company's leader now being more polarizing than ever. So many folks who see Cybertrucks out in the wild apparently feel inclined to let their drivers know what they really think.

Then again, this is far from the last time Tesla owners were caught in other people’s strange ways of dealing with their own insecurities. Remember coal-rolling or intentional ICE-ing out?