We've seen several videos showing modified diesel pickup trucks coal-rolling various Tesla vehicles. However, this particular video takes it to a whole new level. Wham Baam Teslacam put together a compilation of a whopping 22 pickup trucks "rolling coal on Tesla."

What's up with coal rolling, why are we seeing so much more of it these days, and why does it seem that Tesla's vehicles are the most targeted?

Coal rolling has been a "thing" for a long time. It's not uncommon for diesel pickup truck owners to modify their vehicles so that they can pump out tons of thick black soot. It gets peoples' attention, and we have to assume the owners think it's cool – a sort of status symbol in the community – otherwise, why would they waste their time and money to make it happen?

It seems the only reason we're seeing more of the coal-rolling movement these days is due to platforms like YouTube, as well as social media, in general. However, Tesla's vehicles all come with a built-in dashcam (TeslaCam) and the Sentry Mode camera-based security system. This means there's now tons of footage of such incidents. It also means that most of the footage available comes from Tesla owners, which is why it seems Teslas are targeted by coal rollers.

That said, it makes perfect sense for the coal-rolling community to choose Tesla's cars to cover in soot. Coal-rolling is a highly visible public statement against clean air and protecting our environment. Tesla's cars don't produce any tailpipe emissions, they're clean, quiet, and environmentally friendly, which makes that public "anti-clean-air" statement even more clear.

Many coal-rollers have probably become well-aware that Teslas have cameras, and if they coal-roll a Tesla, there's a good chance the video will get shared online. What's more, if they think coal-rolling is cool, you'd better bet they think coal-rolling a Tesla is the epitome of cool.