When the Tesla Cybertruck prototype debuted with a bang back in 2019, the screen above the show stage proudly displayed an estimated range of over 500 miles on a full charge. Fast-forward to 2024, when the production-spec truck made its way to the top of the electric pickup sales chart in the United States, and that 500-mile range figure is still nowhere to be seen on the Cybertruck’s spec sheet.

The solution? A unique range-extending battery that boosts the electric pickup’s range closer to that initial promise. Much like a smartphone battery case that can add a couple of hours of screen-on time, Tesla’s add-on extender has the potential to make long road trips a little easier on the nerves. But just like the aforementioned battery case, it comes with some drawbacks.

Interestingly enough, competing EV manufacturer Rivian patented a range-extending battery for an electric pickup in 2019 (it was granted a year later), but until now, the maker of the R1T has yet to launch such a product.

What is it?

Since last November, when deliveries of the Cybertruck finally started, we only have one official photo of the product. By the looks of it, it’s simply a big battery box that will bolt into the bed, taking up roughly one-third of the cargo space, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk described in a reply on X.

Can I install and uninstall it myself?

Nope. The truck’s lead engineer, Wes Morrill, said the installation and potential uninstallation will only be handled by Tesla service centers to make sure it’s safe in a crash. The same thing appears on the company’s online order page, which makes it not quite as versatile as a smartphone case.

How much does it weigh?

The American EV maker didn’t disclose the weight of the range-extending battery, but by our calculations, we estimate the bolt-in box to tip the scales at around 500 pounds, which isn’t something you’d want to handle on your own at home. Here’s an excerpt from the article where we discussed the potential weight of the pack:

It will need around 47 kWh of usable storage. That's about 575 4680 cells or 450 pounds in just batteries. The unit will also have added weight for the pack construction and other embedded components.

How much range does it add?

According to Tesla, the Cybertruck range extender will allow the pickup to drive over 470 miles with both batteries fully charged. That’s roughly 150 miles extra for the dual-motor all-wheel drive version that can go up to 318 miles on its own, and we expect the tri-motor Cyberbeast to drive approximately 350 miles with the accessory installed and charged.

Tesla Tesla Cybertruck range extender reservation option on Tesla's website

How much will it cost?

While not set in stone, the estimated price for the Tesla Cybertruck’s range-extending battery is $16,000, as shown on the company’s website. Customers who order a brand-new pickup can opt for the range extender and pay a $500 non-refundable deposit to get priority installation after production starts.

When will it be available?

Tesla estimates that it will start production of the Cybertruck range extender in the first part of 2025, with installations slated to begin shortly after that.