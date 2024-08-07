Volkswagen's future range will include an ultra-compact cheap EV model. It will likely be called ID.1 and the indirect heir of the e-Up!, the small car from VW that was recently withdrawn from the market after 12 years.

What should we expect from the ID.1? Let's dive right in to find out.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID.1 (2027)

5 Photos Motor1.com

What Will It Look Like?

Based on initial information and official statements from Volkswagen, we tried to imagine what the ID.1 would look like in our renders seen above. We know it will be a subcompact hatchback, and there are not many variations within that segment, so we believe our renders are quite accurate.

As previously admitted by Kai Grunitz, technical director of the new model's development, this Volkswagen will take on some design elements and aesthetic features from the Up! The ID.1 "will retain the typical functionality of a Volkswagen," according to Grunitz.

How Much Will It Cost?

Volkswagen’s small and cheap electric vehicle, which will supposedly cost less than $22,000 (€20,000), could become a reality by the second half of the decade, the German automotive group’s CEO, Oliver Blume, said yesterday at a conference, quoted by Reuters.

What Will Power It?



The small electric car is expected to be built on a new platform, different from the MEB that will be used for the larger ID.2. In all likelihood, to keep production costs down, the architecture will omit some advanced driver assistance systems. It is also likely that the interior will be more focused on versatility than technology.

It is possible that instead of an infotainment system, there is a station to connect your smartphone and use it for navigation and multimedia functions, precisely like in the Up!

It's A City Car

As for the powertrain, it is still too early to talk about precise specifications. We expect a small battery pack, perhaps around 40 kWh. This could provide a range of around 150 to 175 miles.

Given the relatively low list prices, Volkswagen does not expect much regarding profits from the model. Instead, ID 1 will try to bring in younger customers to gain their loyalty over time.

When Will It Launch?

As it stands today, Volkswagen has not yet decided to produce what is considered a spiritual successor to the e-Up! electric city car, but the expectation is that this car will become a reality.

This subcompact electric car should arrive in dealerships around 2027. It will be the first in a series of compact models from the Volkswagen Group, enriched with the debuts of similar versions branded Skoda, Cupra and Seat.

The U.S. is not expected to be on the list of countries where VW will sell this cheap subcompact EV.

The Competition

It looks like VW will fall behind its main competitors in Europe in the cheap EV race. Renault announced the revival of its iconic Twingo nameplate in the form of a four-door urban EV that will be priced under $22,000 (€20,000) when deliveries start in 2026. Stellantis, which owns several European brands, also wants to get into the cheap electric car game with the help of Chinese manufacturer Leapmotor, which offers a pint-sized, $10,900 (RMB 79,500) in China.

There’s also the Chinese-made Dacia Spring and the European-made Citroen e-C3, but these two go over the psychological threshold of €20,000 without factoring in incentives.

The cheaper Citroen Ami / Opel Rocks-E / Fiat Topolino crew can also be thrown into the mix. Still, they’re considered quadricycles and only have seating for two people, so they’re not exactly continent cruisers.

Volkswagen's Other Cheap EV

Volkswagen does intend to launch the sub-$27,000 (€25,000) production version of the ID. 2all hatchback by 2025, which will reportedly feature a 280-mile (450-kilometer) range and can recharge from 10 percent to 80 percent in around 20 minutes. However, the similarly-sized Renault 5 and Renault 4 are scheduled to debut in 2024 and 2025, respectively, forcing VW to play a game of catch-up.