Automakers have been badge engineering cars, SUVs and commercial vehicles for decades, but the Opel Rocks-e could be the first instance of a badge-engineered quadricycle. This designation means it is not really considered a car in Europe, but more of a motorized four-wheeled bicycle.

The Opel Rocks-e is basically the same vehicle as the Citroen Ami, so it features the same 8 horsepower (6 kW) motor and minute 5.5 kWh battery pack that give it the exact same WLTP range of 75 km (47 miles) on one charge. Once the battery is depleted, the vehicle can be charged back to full in around 3 hours at a peak rate of 2.3 kW.

Gallery: Opel Rocks-e (2021)

18 Photos

With as little power as it has, the Rocks-e has a top speed of just 45 km/h (28 mph), but its output has been limited in order to make it legal to drive this vehicle in Europe for teenagers who are 15 or older. Naturally, being such a small vehicle (that weighs just 425 kg or 937 lbs) with a very short wheelbase, it has a ridiculously small turning circle of just 7.2 meters, making it ideal for traveling in congested urban environments where maneuverability is more important than outright speed.

Opel intends to launch the Rocks-e in Germany this fall, but sales will be expanded to other European markets in early 2022. Pricing has not yet been announced, but Opel does say there will be several trim levels available - base, Klub (mid-range) and TeKno (fully-specced). For reference, the Citroen Ami costs from €6,000, although it is aimed more at ride sharing schemes rather than private owners.