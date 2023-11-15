Renault Group's Ampere EV unit has unveiled the next-generation Twingo electric city car in concept form at the inaugural Ampere Capital Markets Day.

Expected to debut in 2026, the Renault Twingo A-segment hatchback will be the brand's most affordable electric car with a targeted price of under 20,000 euros ($21,700) and a monthly cost of 100 euros ($108).

It will also be Renault's most efficient EV yet with an energy consumption of 10 kilowatt-hours per 100 kilometers, which is the equivalent of 160.9 watt-hours per mile. If achieved, this remarkable number will make the future Twingo EV 50 percent more efficient than current small EVs.

No other specifications were announced, but the next-gen Twingo is likely based on the CMF-BEV platform, which has been recently renamed AmpR Small. The architecture will also be used by the Renault 5 and Renault 4 electric subcompacts arriving in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Interestingly, Renault Group and Ampere's CEO Luca de Meo said the Twingo will be the automaker's low-cost answer to Chinese rivals, which is why it will be developed in a "record" two years. Renault wants to prove that it can develop EVs as quickly as Chinese OEMs.

Gallery: 2026 Renault Twingo Prototype

11 Photos

The executive compared the next-generation Twingo to Japan's kei cars. "Twingo is the European kei car. It's a very intelligent concept. It doesn't make sense to use a 2.5-ton car to move a single person in the city," de Meo said according to Automotive News Europe. According to Renault, the 2026 Twingo will be a "fit-for-purpose urban vehicle."

Given its positioning in the European A-segment, the Twingo electric city car will compete with the likes of Volkswagen ID.1, Citroën e-C3, and possibly Tesla's $25,000 car – not to mention an increasing number of electric city cars coming from China.

Last but not least, let's talk styling. The 2026 Twingo takes obvious inspiration from the first-generation Twingo launched in 1992, but puts a modern twist on it. While it retains the original Twingo's signature single-box design, it's got five doors instead of three.

The headlights and taillights are clear throwbacks to the original Twingo as well, as are the three hood vents that have been repurposed as battery charge level indicators. There are probably some retro styling cues inside as well, but the interior design has not been revealed yet.

While the electric Renault Twingo is unlikely to come to North America, let us know what you make of it – we're pretty sure you have a lot to say about this.