The iconic Renault 5 city car from the 1970s known as the Renault Le Car in the United States will be reborn in the shape of an all-new, all-electric compact hatchback that will debut sometime next year, according to the French manufacturer.

The new Renault 5 was previewed by the retro-inspired 2021 concept car bearing the same name and at the time, the French brand touted the prototype as kicking off its so-called Renaultution, which basically means it aims to distance itself from the image of a manufacturer who seeks volumes above all else and to embrace electrification even more.

After two years of radio silence, Renault has now revealed more information about the production variant of the new Renault 5, although it’s not yet ready to spill all the beans, it seems.

For starters, the French marque says that the upcoming electric city car will be the first vehicle in the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance to be based on the CMF-B EV platform, which is designed specifically for European B-segment electric vehicles and has the benefit of lowering production costs by up to 30 percent compared to the Renault ZOE, which will reportedly be retired once the new Renault 5 is launched.

Another cost-cutting advantage is it uses up to 70 percent of the same components as the CMF-B platform that’s intended for internal combustion-engined vehicles like the Renault Clio and Captur. Other vehicles that are set to be based on the same electric architecture are the next-generation Nissan Micra and the yet-to-be-announced Renault 4.

An extra piece of information that the French brand has slipped into the release is that the front-mounted drive unit integrates a wound rotor synchronous motor, the DC/DC converter, a battery charger, and an energy distribution accessory box.

Renault says that the wound rotor motor is more efficient than a permanent magnet motor and that it’s more environmentally friendly because it doesn’t use rare-earth elements in its construction.

The capacity of the battery pack hasn’t been revealed yet, but the Hexagon-based automaker says it will be rated at 400 volts and will be divided into four large modules, which contributes to a weight loss of around 33 pounds (15 kilograms) compared to the 12-module pack found in the Zoe.

As for the driving dynamics, the upcoming Renault 5 EV will feature a multi-link rear suspension, which usually leads to better handling when compared to a car that has a beam axle in the rear.

“The new CMF-B EV platform is an excellent opportunity in terms of product, as it will allow the future electric Renault 5 to offer real driving pleasure while being very competitive in the segment,” said Delphine de Andria, Director Product Performance Segment B-EV.

Test mules of the upcoming Renault 5 are already under development, with cold weather testing underway in Sweden’s Arvidsjaur region near the Polar Circle, where engineers put every component to the test at temperatures that can reach 22 degrees Fahrenheit (-30 degrees Celsius).

