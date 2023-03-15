Volkswagen's long-awaited affordable electric car is finally here – albeit in concept form – and it's completely different from the ID. Life that debuted in September 2021.

It's called the ID. 2all and it offers a first glimpse of Volkswagen's future EV that will arrive in 2025 in Europe with a base price under $26,400 (€25,000). Looking at the photos, it's pretty clear that this is less of a futuristic concept car and more of a pre-production study.

At the same time, the design of the Volkswagen ID. 2all certainly looks more familiar to brand aficionados than the ill-fated ID. Life, which was shunned by the head honchos in Wolfsburg. Is it going to be badged ID. Golf when it reaches production? That's likely seeing as VW has confirmed it is also working on a sub-$21,000 (€20,000) EV, likely the Cupra UrbanRebel twin.

Now, the ID.2all is a very significant car for Volkswagen for two obvious reasons. The first is the targeted price, which will open up a huge market segment for VW, while the second is the fact the ID. 2all is based on Volkswagen Group's MEB Entry platform for front-wheel-drive models. This means the production model will become the brand's first FWD MEB model.

Performance On Par With A Base VW Golf GTI, 280-Mile Range

Volkswagen says the ID. 2all offers "particularly efficient drive, battery and charging technology." The front-mounted motor delivers 166 kilowatts (222 horsepower), about the same power you get in a base VW Golf GTI. This enables Golf GTI-like acceleration from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in less than 7 seconds.

While the automaker does not reveal the battery capacity, it says the targeted range is up to 280 miles (450 kilometers) on the WLTP test cycle. We also learn that the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in 20 minutes at DC fast-charging stations. The ID. 2all also offers the option of charging at up to 11 kW at home or at public AC charging points.

The MEB Entry platform is packaged into a five-door hatchback body that's 9.2 inches (234 millimeters) shorter than the current Golf hatch. The ID. 2all is 159.4 in (4,050 mm) long, 71.3 in (1,812 mm) wide, 60.2 in (1,530 mm) high, and has a wheelbase of 102.3 in (2,600 mm) – less than an inch shorter than the Golf Mk8's wheelbase.

Its styling offers a preview of the new design language of Volkswagen, which according to design boss Andreas Mindt is "based on the three pillars of stability, likeability and excitement."

Styling highlights include the friendly face featuring a full-width LED light bar, bulged wheel arches filled with 20-inch wheels on 225/40 R20 tires that give the car a powerful stance, a straight window line, hidden rear door handles, and new C-pillar design, which harkens back to the first Golf. It clearly looks like a VW, and the ID. Golf badge would fit like a glove.

The interior also has a clear and simple design, with a clean dashboard, a bridge-type center console, two rectangular displays – a 12.9-inch center touchscreen with a new menu structure and a 10.9-inch digital cockpit – and a large panoramic sunroof.

The ID.2 all also features a head-up display, separate air conditioning control panel under the main screen (with illuminated buttons), and two large inductive charging interfaces for smartphones on the center console – there are also two magnetic holders with inductive charging function in the backrests of the front seats. Speaking of the center console, it also hosts a rotary dial that controls other vehicle functions.

In addition, the EV concept introduces new power seats with massage function and a new multifunction steering wheel with two thumbwheels on the left and right and two buttons each. Numerous USB-C interfaces (45 watts) are spread throughout the cabin, while a fully usable 230 V socket can be used to power larger devices.

Roomier Than A Golf Despite A More Compact Footprint

Thanks to the efficient packaging of the MEB Entry platform, the VW ID. 2all offers significantly more interior space that a VW Golf. The trunk has a capacity of 17.3 cubic feet (490 liters), but with the rear seats folded (40:60 split), that increases to 47 cu ft (1,330 l). When the front passenger seat backrest is also folded down, the ID. 2all offers a continuous load area that stretches 86.6 inches (2.20 meters).

On top of that, the ID.2 all has a rectangular stowage box under the trunk's floor that can hold several bags of groceries, for example, while another stowage area with a capacity of 1.76 cu ft (50 liters) is under the rear seat, which can be folded up in one easy movement. This lockable compartment can accommodate larger devices such as laptops and tablets.

Despite being the smallest ID. model to date, the production model previewed by the ID. 2all will be equipped with tech from larger models. That will include the latest version of the Travel Assist Level 2 ADAS, Park Assist Plus with memory function, IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, 3D LED taillight clusters united by a horizontal LED strip, and ID.Light interactive light signals for the driver.