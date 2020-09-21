Another day, another teaser of the Volkswagen ID.4, this time it's all about the lights, which happens to be all-LED as standard and quite fancy.

Through the new design of large headlights, the manufacturer intended to lend it a friendly look. In the rear, there are LED clusters plus a red light strip from left to right. Additionally, the exterior mirror housings feature concealed logo projectors which project a diamond-shaped pattern, ID. models’ typical design motif, onto the ground upon opening the doors.

The optional front IQ.Light is a LED matrix headlights with daytime headlights, which can greet the driver before the drive starts.

"Anyone additionally seeking a certain je ne sais quoi will in future be able to order the optionally available IQ.Light with LED matrix headlights. Its light modules are made up of eleven individual LEDs each, which can be individually switched off and dimmed. They consequently emit an intelligently controlled, continuous main beam, always illuminating the road as brightly as possible without dazzling other road users. The modules bear a strong resemblance to human eyes. Illuminated rings with a flattened lower section surround them – they are the hallmark of ID. models featuring IQ.Light. Honeycomb-shaped openings in the modules’ housings and all-round fibre optic cables generate the daytime running light. When the lighting is on, a light strip runs across the front end to link the headlights to each other. Light modules in the headlights communicate with the driver even before the ID.4 sets off on a journey: whenever drivers approach the vehicle with the key, the lights electrically swivel upwards from the bottom to thus welcome them by looking up. With the Keyless Advanced access system on board, the vehicle features an enhanced welcome scenario: in this case, the light modules “open their eyes” and then additionally swivel to the side – making the impression that the vehicle is seeking eye contact with the approaching driver."

According to Volkswagen, the rear 3D LED tail light clusters (also optional) offers extremely homogeneous light.

"In the ID.4 the Volkswagen brandis using 3D LED tail light clusters for the very first time. Their tail light forms a flat curve and has a particularly homogeneous and vivid effect. In each case nine fibre optic cable surfaces emit the light in an unusually rich red. Each of these discs, consisting of several, thin layers, appears to be floating in front of a black background. The brake lights light up in the shape of an “X”. Fast-paced animations in the lights initiate from the logo to welcome drivers and bid them farewell. Customers can switch over between two design modes. The 3D LED tail light clusters additionally incorporate a dynamic turn signal – it moves from the inside towards the outside to thus clearly convey in which direction the vehicle is heading. Klaus Zyciora continues by saying that “the light in the ID.4 is not an end in itself. It fulfils vital functions in an intelligent way and represents an integral element of the exterior design.”"

