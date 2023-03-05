Volkswagen's upcoming entry-level EV, the ID.2, will reportedly be offered as both a hatchback and compact crossover. An AWD performance version with over 300 hp is also on the cards.

Per British outlet AutoCar, the ID.2 R will be a "baby hot hatch" that will compete against the Abarth 500e. Although information remains scarce for now, we know Volkswagen's R performance division is currently working on several EVs. VW previously confirmed that every new R product will be fully electric by 2030.

A rugged crossover ID.2 variant is also rumored. It will likely take the place of the now-axed ID Life. Affordable compact crossovers are very popular in Europe, where Volkswagen currently offers the ICE T-Cross and T-Roc. Undoubtedly, VW will be hoping an ID.2 crossover will be able to convert T-Cross and T-Roc owners to electric. The ID.2 is expected to go on sale in the second half of 2025.

Volkswagen sold 118,000 EVs in Q4 2022, a new record for the German brand. In total, over 300,000 VW EVs were produced in 2022. The clear best-seller was the ID.4/ID.5 with 193,200 units delivered last year. The ID.3 hatchback, which is not sold in the US, had 76,600 sales. China-exclusive models, like the ID.6, accounted for the remainder of deliveries.

Volkswagen currently has five factories building EVs. Two in Germany (Zwicaku and Emden), two in China (Foshan and Anting) and one in the US (Chattanooga, Tennessee). It's probable the ID.2 will be a Europe-only model, hence it will likely be built in either Zwicaku or Emden. However, exports to Asian markets could be a possibility. After all, the ID.3 has been offered in the Chinese market since October 2021.